TUESDAY
Volleyball
Summit Prep at Pacific Bay Christian, 4:15 p.m.; Summit Shasta at Woodside Priory, 5:30 p.m.; Balboa at Hillsdale, 5:45 p.m.; Capuchino at Terra Nova, 6 p.m.; Burlingame at Westmoor, Sacred Heart Prep at Notre Dame-SJ, Half Moon Bay at Mercy-Burlingame, Aragon at Notre Dame-Belmont, Summit Rainier vs Everest at Carlmont, 6:30 p.m.; Monta Vista-Cupertino at Sequoia, 6:45 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Aragon at Lowell, Castilleja at Burlingame, 4 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Mercy-Burlingame at San Mateo, 4 p.m.; Mills at Sequoia, Hillsdale at Terra Nova, 5 p.m.; Capuchino vs Burlingame at Aragon, 6 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Woodside Priory at San Mateo, 3 p.m.; Hillsdale at Terra Nova, 4 p.m.; Capuchino at Aragon, 5 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Skyline at Foothill, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball
Woodside Priory at South City, 5:15 p.m.; Menlo School at Sacred Heart Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Serra at St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.
Boys water polo
Burlingame vs Mills at Aragon, 4 p.m.; Carlmont at Menlo-Atherton, 5 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Notre Dame-Belmont at Aragon, Half Moon Bay at Castilleja, 5 p.m.; Carlmont at Menlo-Atherton, Sacred Heart Prep at Campolindo-Moraga, 6 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Fresno at Canada, 4 p.m.
College women’s volleyball
Sierra at San Mateo, 2 p.m.; Skyline at Mission, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball
Jefferson at Capuchino 4 p.m.; El Camino at Sequoia, Westmoor at Half Moon Bay, Mills at South City, 5:15 p.m.; Pacific Bay Christian at California Crosspoint, 5:30 p.m.; Aragon at Woodside, Carlmont at Hillsdale, Menlo-Atherton at Burlingame, Summit Shasta at Castilleja, 6:15 p.m.; St. Francis at Notre Dame-Belmont, Menlo School at Sacred Heart Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont at Aragon, Burlingame at Woodside, Menlo-Atherton at Half Moon Bay, Hillsdale at San Mateo, Mills at South City, Terra Nova at Oceana, El Camino at Capuchino, Westmoor at Sequoia, 4 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Terra Nova at San Mateo, 4 p.m.; Capuchino vs Mercy-Burlingame at Woodside Priory, Burlingame at Sequoia, Hillsdale at Mills, 5 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Capuchino at Woodside Priory, 4 p.m.; Terra Nova at San Mateo, 5 p.m.; Aragon at Sequoia, 6 p.m.
College women’s volleyball
Alameda at Skyline, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Serra at St. Mary’s-Stockton, Woodside at Leigh, Novato at El Camino, Balboa at Jefferson, Prospect at South City, Santa Clara at Menlo School, 3:15 p.m.; Hillsdale at Mills, San Mateo at Capuchino, Independence at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at East-Utah, Sacred Heart Prep at Half Moon Bay, King’s Academy at Monte Vista Christian, Alisal at Terra Nova, Aragon at Cupertino, 7 p.m.; Mission at Sequoia, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Gunn at Aragon, 6:15 p.m.; Everest at Summit Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Notre Dame-Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Drake-Marin County at Menlo School, 5 p.m.; Serra/Sacred Heart Prep at St. Francis tournament, TBA
College men’s soccer
Skyline at Santa Rosa, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Canada at Los Medanos, 2 p.m.; NDNU at SF State, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys’ water polo
Serra/Sacred Heart Prep at St. Francis tournament, all day
College men’s soccer
Canada at Marin, noon
College football
Delta at San Mateo, 1 p.m.
