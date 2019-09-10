TUESDAY

Volleyball

Summit Prep at Pacific Bay Christian, 4:15 p.m.; Summit Shasta at Woodside Priory, 5:30 p.m.; Balboa at Hillsdale, 5:45 p.m.; Capuchino at Terra Nova, 6 p.m.; Burlingame at Westmoor, Sacred Heart Prep at Notre Dame-SJ, Half Moon Bay at Mercy-Burlingame, Aragon at Notre Dame-Belmont, Summit Rainier vs Everest at Carlmont, 6:30 p.m.; Monta Vista-Cupertino at Sequoia, 6:45 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Aragon at Lowell, Castilleja at Burlingame, 4 p.m.

Girls’ water polo

Mercy-Burlingame at San Mateo, 4 p.m.; Mills at Sequoia, Hillsdale at Terra Nova, 5 p.m.; Capuchino vs Burlingame at Aragon, 6 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

Woodside Priory at San Mateo, 3 p.m.; Hillsdale at Terra Nova, 4 p.m.; Capuchino at Aragon, 5 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Skyline at Foothill, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Volleyball

Woodside Priory at South City, 5:15 p.m.; Menlo School at Sacred Heart Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Serra at St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

Boys water polo

Burlingame vs Mills at Aragon, 4 p.m.; Carlmont at Menlo-Atherton, 5 p.m.

Girls’ water polo

Notre Dame-Belmont at Aragon, Half Moon Bay at Castilleja, 5 p.m.; Carlmont at Menlo-Atherton, Sacred Heart Prep at Campolindo-Moraga, 6 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Fresno at Canada, 4 p.m.

College women’s volleyball

Sierra at San Mateo, 2 p.m.; Skyline at Mission, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Volleyball

Jefferson at Capuchino 4 p.m.; El Camino at Sequoia, Westmoor at Half Moon Bay, Mills at South City, 5:15 p.m.; Pacific Bay Christian at California Crosspoint, 5:30 p.m.; Aragon at Woodside, Carlmont at Hillsdale, Menlo-Atherton at Burlingame, Summit Shasta at Castilleja, 6:15 p.m.; St. Francis at Notre Dame-Belmont, Menlo School at Sacred Heart Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Carlmont at Aragon, Burlingame at Woodside, Menlo-Atherton at Half Moon Bay, Hillsdale at San Mateo, Mills at South City, Terra Nova at Oceana, El Camino at Capuchino, Westmoor at Sequoia, 4 p.m.

Girls’ water polo

Terra Nova at San Mateo, 4 p.m.; Capuchino vs Mercy-Burlingame at Woodside Priory, Burlingame at Sequoia, Hillsdale at Mills, 5 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

Capuchino at Woodside Priory, 4 p.m.; Terra Nova at San Mateo, 5 p.m.; Aragon at Sequoia, 6 p.m.

College women’s volleyball

Alameda at Skyline, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Serra at St. Mary’s-Stockton, Woodside at Leigh, Novato at El Camino, Balboa at Jefferson, Prospect at South City, Santa Clara at Menlo School, 3:15 p.m.; Hillsdale at Mills, San Mateo at Capuchino, Independence at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at East-Utah, Sacred Heart Prep at Half Moon Bay, King’s Academy at Monte Vista Christian, Alisal at Terra Nova, Aragon at Cupertino, 7 p.m.; Mission at Sequoia, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Gunn at Aragon, 6:15 p.m.; Everest at Summit Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Notre Dame-Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

Drake-Marin County at Menlo School, 5 p.m.; Serra/Sacred Heart Prep at St. Francis tournament, TBA

College men’s soccer

Skyline at Santa Rosa, 4 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Canada at Los Medanos, 2 p.m.; NDNU at SF State, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys’ water polo

Serra/Sacred Heart Prep at St. Francis tournament, all day

College men’s soccer

Canada at Marin, noon

College football

Delta at San Mateo, 1 p.m.

