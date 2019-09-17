TUESDAY
Cross country
PAL Meet #1 at Half Moon Bay, 4 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame at Menlo-Atherton, Hillsdale at Half Moon Bay, Woodside at Aragon, Carlmont at San Mateo, Mills at Capuchino, Terra Nova at Sequoia, Oceana at El Camino, South City at Westmoor, Pinewood at Mercy-Burlingame, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Hillsdale at Terra Nova, Capuchino at HMB Mills at EC, Jefferson at Sequoia, Westmoor at South City, 5:15 p.m.; Eastside College Prep at Crystal Springs, Pinewood at Woodside Priory, 5:30 p.m.; Aragon at Carlmont, M-A at Woodside, Burlingame at Hillsdale, 6:15 p.m.; Notre Dame-Belmont at Notre Dame-SJ, Sacred Heart Prep at Mercy-SF, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Half Moon Bay at Aragon, 4 p.m.; Castilleja at Menlo-Atherton, 5 p.m.; Woodside vs Notre Dame-Belmont at Serra, 6 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Woodside at Mills, Half Moon Bay vs Bulingame at Aragon, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ water polo
San Mateo vs Burlingame at Aragon, 4 p.m.; Terra Nova at Mills, 5 p.m.; Menlo School at Presentation, Mitty at Sacred Heart Prep5:30 p.m.; Sequoia vs Mercy-Burlingame at Woodside Priory, 6 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep at Mitty, 3:30 p.m.; Sequoia at Woodside Priory, 4 p.m.; Capuchino at Hillsdale, San Mateo at Aragon, 5 p.m.; Bellarmine at Menlo School, 5:45 p.m.; Valley Christian at Serra, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country
WCAL I at Baylands-Palo Alto, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ tennis
Notre Dame-Belmont at Mercy-SF , 3:30 p.m.; Aragon at Burlingame, Hillsdale at Woodside, Carlmont at Menlo-Atherton, Half Moon Bay at San Mateo, Capuchino at Oceana, South City at Terra Nova, Mills at Westmoor, El Camino at Sequoia, Notre Dame-SJ at Mercy-Burlingame, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Terra Nova at Aragon, Sequoia at South City, El Camino at Jefferson, Capuchino at Westmoor, 5:15 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Pinewood, Woodside Priory at Castilleja, 5:30 p.m.; Woodside at Burlingame, Carlmont at Menlo-Atherton, San Mateo at Hillsdale, Half Moon Bay at Mills, 6:15 p.m.; Harker at Sacred Heart Prep, Notre Dame-SJ vs Mercy-Burlingame at Serra, Menlo School at Notre Dame-Belmont, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Carlmont at Castilleja, 5 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton vs Notre Dame-Belmont at Serra, Half Moon Bay at Woodside, 6 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo-Atherton at Mills, Half Moon Bay at Woodside, 5 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Amanda McDonald Tournament at Menlo School, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Parker-San Diego at Menlo School, 4 p.m.; Homestead-Cupertino at King’s Academy, Terra Nova at Piedmont Hills-San Jose, Half Moon Bay at El Camino, San Mateo at Jefferson, Carlmont at Palo Alto, Mountain View at Capuchino, Yerba Buena at Mills, Monta Vista-Cupertino at South City, 7 p.m.; Burlingame at Watsonville, Woodside at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Serra/Sacred Heart Prep at America’s Finest City Tournament at Coronado High, all day
SATURDAY
Football
Hillsdale at Sacred Heart Prep, 2 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Serra/Sacred Heart Prep at America’s Finest City Tournament at Coronado High, all day
Girls’ water polo
Amanda McDonald Tournament at Menlo School, all day
MONDAY
Girls’ water polo
Half Moon Bay at Carlmont, 4 p.m.; Castilleja at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Woodside, 5 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Half Moon Bay at Carlmont, 5 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Woodside, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.