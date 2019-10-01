TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Notre Dame-Belmont at Notre Dame-SJ, Woodside Priory at Mercy-Burlingame, Menlo-Atherton at San Mateo, Woodside at Carlmont, Hillsdale at Burlingame, Half Moon Bay at Aragon, Terra Nova at Westmoor, South City at Oceana, Capuchino at Sequoia, Mills at El Camino, Menlo School at Sacred Heart Prep, 4 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Harker, 4:15 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Menlo-Atherton at Terra Nova, Sequoia at Westmoor, Jefferson at Mills, Capuchino at El Camino, Half Moon Bay at South City, 5:15 p.m.; Woodside Priory at Crystal Springs, 5:30 p.m.; Aragon at San Mateo, Carlmont at Woodside, Burlingame at Hillsdale, 6:15 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Notre Dame-Belmont, Mercy-SF at Menlo School, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Notre Dame-Belmont at Castilleja, Carlmont at Woodside, Aragon at Menlo-Atherton, 5 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Carlmont at Woodside, Burlingame at Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ water polo
Burlingame at Capuchino, Terra Nova at Hillsdale, 4 p.m.; San Mateo vs Mercy-Burlingame at Woodside Priory, Sequoia at Mills, 5 p.m.; St. Francis at Menlo School, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
San Mateo at Woodside Priory, 4 p.m.; Aragon at Capuchino, Terra Nova at Hillsdale, 5 p.m.; Serra at Sacred Heart Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Menlo School at St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ tennis
Harker at Menlo School, 3:45 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at King’s Academy, Notre Dame-Belmont at Pinewood, Castilleja at Crystal Springs, Carlmont at Half Moon Bay, Woodside at Menlo-Atherton, Aragon at Hillsdale, San Mateo at Burlingame, South City at El Camino, Sequoia at Oceana, Mills at Terra Nova, Capuchino at Westmoor, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Woodside at Terra Nova, South City at El Camino, Capuchino at Mills, Westmoor at Jefferson, 5:15 p.m.; Eastside College Prep at Wooside Priory, 5:30 p.m.; King’s Academy at Crystal Springs, 6 p.m.; Carlmont at Burlingame, San Mateo at Menlo-Atherton, Hillsdale at Aragon, Sequoia at Half Moon Bay, 6:15 p.m.; Menlo School vs Mercy-Burlingame at Serra, Notre Dame-SJ t Sacred Heart Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Aragon at Carlmont, Castilleja at Woodside, Notre Dame-Belmont vs Half Moon Bay at Mills, 5 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Burlingame at Carlmont, Half Moon Bay at Mills, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Terra Nov at Sacred Heart Prep, Hillsdale at Menlo School, 3 p.m.; Aragon at Burlingame, Half Moon Bay at San Mateo, Cochrane-Canada at King’s Academy, Arroyo Grande at Menlo-Atherton, Sequoia at North Central-Washington, Serra vs Bellarmine at San Jose City College, 7 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School/Sacred Heart Prep at S & R Sports Elite 8 tournament, Los Angeles, TBA
SATURDAY
Football
Modesto at College of San Mateo, 1 p.m.
Cross country
Artichoke Invitational at Half Moon Bay, 9 a.m.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School/Sacred Heart Prep at S & R Sports Elite 8 tournament, Los Angeles, TBA
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep at Monte Vista-Danville, 2 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Acalanes, 6 p.m.
