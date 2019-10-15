TUESDAY
Cross country
PAL League Meet #2 at Bayside Park, 4 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Crystal Springs at SHP, Burlingame at Aragon, Woodside at Hillsdale, M-A at Carlmont, San Mateo at Half Moon Bay, Oceana at Capuchino, Terra Nova at South City, Westmoor at Mills, Sequoia at El Camino, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
South City at Sequoia, Jefferson at El Camino, Westmoor at Capuchino, Aragon at Terra Nova, 5:15 p.m.; Pinewood at Crystal Springs, 5:30 p.m.; Burlingame at Woodside, Menlo-Atherton at Carlmont, Hillsdale at Terra Nova, Mills at Sequoia, 6:15 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Harker, Mercy-Burlingame at Notre Dame-SJ, Notre Dame-Belmont at Menlo School, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Half Moon Bay at Woodside, 4 p.m.; Castilleja at Carlmont, Notre Dame-Belmont at M-A, 5 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Half Moon Bay at Woodside, 5 p.m.; Mills at Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ water polo
Hillsdale vs Burlingame at Aragon, Capuchino at Mills, Sequoia at San Mateo, 4 p.m.; Terra Nova vs Mercy-Burlingame at Mills, 5 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Sequoia at San Mateo, 5 p.m.; St. Ignatius at Sacred Heart Prep, Valley Christian at Sacred Heart Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Hillsdale at Aragon, 6 p.m.; Mitty at Serra, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ golf
PAL CCS team qualifier at Poplar Creek Golf Course-San Mateo, 3 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Pinewood at Woodside Priory, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-Belmont at Mercy-Burlingame, Mercy-Burlingame at Notre Dame-Belmont, Mercy-SF at Notre Dame-Belmont, Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo School, 3:45 p.m.; Harker at Crystal Springs, Hillsdale at Menlo-Atherton, Half Moon Bay at Woodside, Burlingame at Carlmont, Aragon at San Mateo, Capuchino at Terra Nova, Mills at Oceana, South City at Sequoia, Westmoor at El Camino, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
El Camino at Westmoor, Capuchino at South City, Half moon Bay at Jefferson, Carlmont at Terra Nova, 5:15 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Castilleja, 5:30 p.m.; Burlingame at Aragon, Hillsdale at Menlo-Atherton, San Mteo at Woodside, Mills at Sequoia, 6:15 p.m.; Harker at Menlo School, Mercy-SF at Notre Dame-Belmont, Mercy-Burlingame at Sacred Heart Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Aragon at Castilleja, Half Moon Bay at Carlmont, 5 p.m.; Woodside at Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Half Moon Bay at Carlmont, 4 p.m.; Woodside at Menlo-Atherton, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Serra at St. Francis, King’s Academy at Aragon, Burlingame at Terra Nova, Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo School at Half Moon Bay, San Mateo at Carlmont, Sequoia at Hillsdale, Capuchino at El Camino, Mills at Woodside, Jefferson at South City, 7 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Serra at Ron Freeman Memorial Tournament-Monta Vista, Cupertino, North vs South Challenge at Sacred Heart Prep/Menlo-Atherton, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys’ water polo
Serra at Ron Freeman Memorial Tournament-Monta Vista, Cupertino, North vs South Challenge at Sacred Heart Prep/Menlo-Atherton, all day
