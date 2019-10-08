TUESDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Mercy-SF at Woodside Priory, 3:30 p.m.; King’s Academy at Notre Dame-Belmont, Capuchino at Jefferson, South City at Mills, Sequoia at El Camino, Half Moon Bay at Westmoor, San Mateo at Terra Nova, 5:15 p.m.; Burlingame at Menlo-Atherton, Woodside at Aragon, Hillsdale at Carlmont, 6:15 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo School, Notre Dame-Belmont vs Mercy-Burlingame at Serra, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Menlo School at Castilleja, Aragon at Carlmont, Woodside at Burlingame, Half Moon Bay at Menlo-Atherton, Aragon at Hillsdale, San Mateo at Hillsdale, South City at Mills, Oceana at Terra Nova, Capuchino at El Camino, Sequoia at Westmoor, 4 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Harker, 4:15 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Mercy-Burlingame at Capuchino, Mills at Hillsdale, Sequoia vs Burlingame at Aragon, 5 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Sequoia at Aragon, San Mateo at Terra Nova, 4 p.m.; Woodside Priory at Capuchino, 5 p.m.
Girls’ golf
At Poplar Creek
Hillsdale vs Aragon, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ water polo
Half Moon Bay at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Castilleja, 5 p.m.; Mitty at Menlo School, Presentation at Saced Heart Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-Belmont at Woodside, 6 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School at Mitty 3:30 p.m.; Burlingame vs Half Moon Bay at Aragon, 4 p.m.; Mills at Woodside, 5 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
At Poplar Creek
Burlingame vs San Mateo, 3 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton vs Carlmont, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Half Moon Bay at Capuchino, El Camino at Mills, Sequoia at Jefferson, South City at Westmoor, Terra Nova at Hillsdale, 5:15 p.m.; Carlmont at Aragon, Woodside at M-A, San Mateo at Burlingame, 6:15 p.m.; Notre Dame-SJ at Notre Dame-Belmont, Mercy-Burlingame at Harker, Mercy-SF at SHP, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Woodside Priory at King’s Academy, Mercy-Burlingame at Pinewood, Sacred Heart Prep at Castilleja, Menlo School at Crystal Springs, Menlo-Atherton at Burlingame, Half Moon Bay at Hillsdale, Aragon at Woodside, San Mateo at Carlmont, Capuchino at Mills, Sequoia at Terra Nova, El Camino at Oceana, Westmoor at South City, 4 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Capuchino at San Mateo, 3 p.m.; Terra Nova at Sequoia, Burlingame at Mills, 5 p.m.; Hillsdale vs Mercy-Burlingame at Serra, 6 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Capuchino at San Mateo, 4 p.m.; Terra Nova at Sequoia, Hillsdale vs Woodside Priory at Mills, 6 p.m.
Girls’ golf
At Poplar Creek
Mills vs San Mateo, M-A vs Hillsdale, 3 p.m.
Cross country
WBAL #1 at Crystal Springs Course, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Carlmont at Menlo School, 3 p.m.; Burlingame at King’s Academy, Sacred Heart Prep at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Terra Nova, Half Moon Bay at Hillsdale, San Mateo at Sequoia, El Camino at Woodside, South City at Capuchino, Jefferson at Mills, Mitty at Serra, 7 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
San Ramon Valley at Menlo School, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Serra Invitational at Crystal Springs Course, 9 a.m.
MONDAY
Girls’ water polo
San Mateo at Hillsdale, Burlingame at Terra Nova, 4 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Mills, 5 p.m.; Sequoia at Capuchino, 6 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
San Mateo at Hillsdale, Aragon at Terra Nova, Sequoia at Capuchino, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.