TUESDAY

Girls’ volleyball

Mercy-SF at Woodside Priory, 3:30 p.m.; King’s Academy at Notre Dame-Belmont, Capuchino at Jefferson, South City at Mills, Sequoia at El Camino, Half Moon Bay at Westmoor, San Mateo at Terra Nova, 5:15 p.m.; Burlingame at Menlo-Atherton, Woodside at Aragon, Hillsdale at Carlmont, 6:15 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo School, Notre Dame-Belmont vs Mercy-Burlingame at Serra, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Menlo School at Castilleja, Aragon at Carlmont, Woodside at Burlingame, Half Moon Bay at Menlo-Atherton, Aragon at Hillsdale, San Mateo at Hillsdale, South City at Mills, Oceana at Terra Nova, Capuchino at El Camino, Sequoia at Westmoor, 4 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Harker, 4:15 p.m.

Girls’ water polo

Mercy-Burlingame at Capuchino, Mills at Hillsdale, Sequoia vs Burlingame at Aragon, 5 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

Sequoia at Aragon, San Mateo at Terra Nova, 4 p.m.; Woodside Priory at Capuchino, 5 p.m.

Girls’ golf

At Poplar Creek

Hillsdale vs Aragon, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls’ water polo

Half Moon Bay at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Castilleja, 5 p.m.; Mitty at Menlo School, Presentation at Saced Heart Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-Belmont at Woodside, 6 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

Menlo School at Mitty 3:30 p.m.; Burlingame vs Half Moon Bay at Aragon, 4 p.m.; Mills at Woodside, 5 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ golf

At Poplar Creek

Burlingame vs San Mateo, 3 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton vs Carlmont, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls’ volleyball

Half Moon Bay at Capuchino, El Camino at Mills, Sequoia at Jefferson, South City at Westmoor, Terra Nova at Hillsdale, 5:15 p.m.; Carlmont at Aragon, Woodside at M-A, San Mateo at Burlingame, 6:15 p.m.; Notre Dame-SJ at Notre Dame-Belmont, Mercy-Burlingame at Harker, Mercy-SF at SHP, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Woodside Priory at King’s Academy, Mercy-Burlingame at Pinewood, Sacred Heart Prep at Castilleja, Menlo School at Crystal Springs, Menlo-Atherton at Burlingame, Half Moon Bay at Hillsdale, Aragon at Woodside, San Mateo at Carlmont, Capuchino at Mills, Sequoia at Terra Nova, El Camino at Oceana, Westmoor at South City, 4 p.m.

Girls’ water polo

Capuchino at San Mateo, 3 p.m.; Terra Nova at Sequoia, Burlingame at Mills, 5 p.m.; Hillsdale vs Mercy-Burlingame at Serra, 6 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

Capuchino at San Mateo, 4 p.m.; Terra Nova at Sequoia, Hillsdale vs Woodside Priory at Mills, 6 p.m.

Girls’ golf

At Poplar Creek

Mills vs San Mateo, M-A vs Hillsdale, 3 p.m.

Cross country

WBAL #1 at Crystal Springs Course, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Carlmont at Menlo School, 3 p.m.; Burlingame at King’s Academy, Sacred Heart Prep at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Terra Nova, Half Moon Bay at Hillsdale, San Mateo at Sequoia, El Camino at Woodside, South City at Capuchino, Jefferson at Mills, Mitty at Serra, 7 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

San Ramon Valley at Menlo School, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Serra Invitational at Crystal Springs Course, 9 a.m.

MONDAY

Girls’ water polo

San Mateo at Hillsdale, Burlingame at Terra Nova, 4 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Mills, 5 p.m.; Sequoia at Capuchino, 6 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

San Mateo at Hillsdale, Aragon at Terra Nova, Sequoia at Capuchino, 5 p.m.

