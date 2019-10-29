TUESDAY
Cross country
PAL League Meet #3 at Crystal Springs, 2:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
CCS golf championships at Laguna Seca Golf Rnch-Monterey, 8 a.m.
Girls’ water polo
CCS play-in match
Sequoia at Notre Dame-Belmont, 4 p.m.
WCAL tournament
TBD at Menlo School, 4 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
PAL CCS play-in match
Aragon at Mills, 4 p.m.
WCAL tournament
TBD at Menlo School, 3:15 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo School, 3:45 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at Woodside, Hillsdale at Aragon, Burlingame at San Mateo, El Camino at South City, Oceana at Sequoia, Terra Nova at Mills, Westmoor at Capuchino, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
El Camino at South City, Mills at Capuchino, Jefferson at Westmoor, Terra Nova at Woodside, 5:15 p.m.; Burlingame at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at San Mateo, Aragon at Hillsdale, Half Moon Bay at Sequoia, 6:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ tennis
PAL team tournament
Sequoia at Carlmont, Aragon or San Mateo at Burlingame, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ tennis
PAL CCS play-in team tournament
Semifinals winners at higher seed, 3:30 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
WCAL tournament
TBD vs Sacred Heart Prep at Bellarmine, TBD
Girls’ water polo
WCAL tournament
TBD vs Sacred Heart Prep, TBD
FRIDAY
Football
King’s Academy at Terra Nova, Sacred Heart Prep at Burlingame, Aragon at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo School at Sequoia, San Mateo at Hillsdale, Carlmont at Half Moon Bay, Capuchino at Jefferson, El Camino at Mills, South City at Woodside, College of San Mateo at Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
WBAL CCS individual qualifier
At Menlo School, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football
Valley Christian at Serra, 2 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
WCAL tournament championship match at Bellarmine, TBD
Girls’ water polo
WCAL tournament championship match at Bellarmine, TBD
Girls’ tennis
WBAL CCS individual qualifier
At Menlo School, noon
