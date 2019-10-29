TUESDAY

Cross country

PAL League Meet #3 at Crystal Springs, 2:30 p.m.

Girls’ golf

CCS golf championships at Laguna Seca Golf Rnch-Monterey, 8 a.m.

Girls’ water polo

CCS play-in match

Sequoia at Notre Dame-Belmont, 4 p.m.

WCAL tournament

TBD at Menlo School, 4 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

PAL CCS play-in match

Aragon at Mills, 4 p.m.

WCAL tournament

TBD at Menlo School, 3:15 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo School, 3:45 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at Woodside, Hillsdale at Aragon, Burlingame at San Mateo, El Camino at South City, Oceana at Sequoia, Terra Nova at Mills, Westmoor at Capuchino, 4 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

El Camino at South City, Mills at Capuchino, Jefferson at Westmoor, Terra Nova at Woodside, 5:15 p.m.; Burlingame at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at San Mateo, Aragon at Hillsdale, Half Moon Bay at Sequoia, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls’ tennis

PAL team tournament

Sequoia at Carlmont, Aragon or San Mateo at Burlingame, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls’ tennis

PAL CCS play-in team tournament

Semifinals winners at higher seed, 3:30 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

WCAL tournament

TBD vs Sacred Heart Prep at Bellarmine, TBD

Girls’ water polo

WCAL tournament

TBD vs Sacred Heart Prep, TBD

FRIDAY

Football

King’s Academy at Terra Nova, Sacred Heart Prep at Burlingame, Aragon at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo School at Sequoia, San Mateo at Hillsdale, Carlmont at Half Moon Bay, Capuchino at Jefferson, El Camino at Mills, South City at Woodside, College of San Mateo at Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

WBAL CCS individual qualifier

At Menlo School, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football

Valley Christian at Serra, 2 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

WCAL tournament championship match at Bellarmine, TBD

Girls’ water polo

WCAL tournament championship match at Bellarmine, TBD

Girls’ tennis

WBAL CCS individual qualifier

At Menlo School, noon

