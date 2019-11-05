TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
PAL individual tournament
First/second rounds
Singles at Burlingame, 12:30 p.m.
Doubles at San Mateo, 12:30 p.m.
WBAL CCS play-in match
Notre Dame-Belmont at Harker, 4:15 p.m.
CCS girls’ volleyball
Open Division
No. 6 Menlo-Atherton (23-5) vs No. 2 Mitty (26-10) at Gunn, 7:30 p.m.
Division I
No. 5 Los Altos (22-13) at No. 4 Carlmont (20-11), 7 p.m.
Division II
No. 6 Woodside (14-19) at No. 3 Presentation (17-14), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Leland (9-16) at No. 2 Aragon (23-10), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Hillsdale (18-11) at No. 4 Lynbrook (21-6), 7 p.m.
Division III
No. 10 Mills (21-9) at No. 2 Soquel (17-8), 7 p.m.
No. 5 El Camino (19-1) at No. 4 Soledad (21-2), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Monterey (20-13) at No. 1 Burlingame (20-11), 7 p.m.
Division IV
No. 7 Half Moon Bay (15-13) at No. 2 Harbor (22-9), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Mercy-Burlingame (20-12) at No. 4 Carmel (18-13), 7 p.m.
No. 8 King’s Academy (9-14) at No. 1 Sacred Heart Prep (21-10), 7 p.m.
Division V
No. 6 Nueva (18-7) at No. 3 Summit Shasta (22-3), 7 p.m.
No. 10 University (12-11) at No. 2 Crystal Springs (21-5), 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ tennis
PAL individual tournament
Quarterfinals/semifinals
Singles/doubles at Burlingame, 12:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ tennis
PAL individual tournament
Championship/third place at Burlingame, 2:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Aragon at Hillsdale, Half Moon Bay at Terra Nova, Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo School, Menlo-Atherton at King’s Academy, Sequoia at Carlmont, Mills at Capuchino, Woodside at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Cross country
WBAL championships at Crystal Springs Cross Country Course, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football
Burlingame at San Mateo, 11 a.m.; South City at El Camino, 2 p.m.
CCS boys’ water polo
Open Division
No. 7 Santa Cruz (23-2) vs No. 2 Menlo School (19-8), TBA
No. 8 Soquel (13-8) vs No. 1 Sacred Heart Prep (20-6), TBA
Division I
No. 6 Menlo-Atherton (12-12) vs No. 3 Palo Alto (14-8) TBA
No. 7 Wilcomx (10-12) vs No. 2 Woodside (18-6), TBA
Division II
No. 7 Mills (14-8) vs No. 2 Carmel (14-10), TBA
CCS Girls’ water polo
Open Division
No. 7 Menlo School (15-9) vs No. 2 Leland (15-11), TBA
No. 8 Mitty (15-13) vs No. 1 Sacred Heart Prep (22-3), TBA
Division I
No. 6 Santa Clara (20-1) vs. No. 3 Menlo-Atherton (15-7), TBA
Division II
No. 7 Notre Dame-Belmont (14-11) vs No. 2 St. Ignatius (11-11), TBA
Cross country
PAL championships at Crystal Springs Cross Country Course, 10 a.m.
