TUESDAY

Boys’ basketball

Capuchino at South City, Nueva School at Crystal Springs, 5:30 p.m.; Sequoia at Serra, El Camino at Lick Wilmerding, 6:30 p.m.; Hillsdale at Half Moon Bay, Menlo-Atherton at Logan-Union City, Hillsdale at Half Moon Bay, 7 p.m.; Burlingame at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Mercy-SF at Terra Nova, Sequoia at Monta Vista, 6:30 p.m.; Los Altos at Burlingame, Woodside at Mercy-Burlingame, South City at Valley Christian, 7 p.m.; Carlmont at Fremont-Sunnyvale, 8 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Sacred Heart Prep at Valley Christian, 3:15 p.m.; Palo Alto at Sequoia, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Menlo-Atherton at Menlo School, 3 p.m.; Nueva School at Woodside Priory, Castilleja at Sacred Heart Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Mills at Aragon, El Camino at Hillsdale, 4:30 p.m.; Sequoia at San Benito, 5:45 p.m.; Capuchino at Terra Nova, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys’ basketball

Oceana at Nueva School, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Pacific Bay Christian vs Half Moon Bay at Mills, 3 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep vs Lincoln-SF at Mills, Crystal Springs at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.; Oceana at Nueva School, 5:30 p.m.; Westmoor at University Prep-SJ, 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Nueva School at Woodside Priory, 3:30 p.m.; El Camino at San Mateo, Westmoor at Mills, Oceana at Woodside, Jefferson at Terra Nova, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Castilleja vs Mercy-Burlingame at Skyline College, 3:15 p.m.; Capuchino at Burlingame, Jefferson at Terra Nova, Westmoor at Mills, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys’ basketball

Aragon vs Wallenberg-SF at Jefferson, 3:15 p.m.; Woodside Priory vs Laytonville at Redwood Classic, 3:30 p.m.; Carlmont vs Lowell at Jefferson, 4:45 p.m.; Burlingame vs Homestead at King’s Academy, 5 p.m.; Leadership-SF at Capuchino, 5:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep vs SPSV at Riordan tournament, 7:30 p.m.; Galileo-SF at Jefferson, 7:45 p.m.; El Camino at Novato, 8 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

San Mateo at Leland, Washington-SF vs Woodside Priory at Terra Nova tournament, 3:15 p.m.; Jefferson at Waldorf-SF, 4:30 p.m.; Gunn at Terra Nova, 4:45 p.m.; South City at Palo Alto, Notre Dame-Belmont at Glendale, 6 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton vs El Cerrito at Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa tournament, 8 p.m.; Capuchino vs Ridgeview-Bakersfield at Central Valley Showdown-Clovis, 8:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Pinewood vs Summit Shasta at Gellert Park, 3 p.m.; KIPP at Crystal Springs, 3:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

San Mateo at Woodside, Woodside Priory at Sequoia, 4:30 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at Terra Nova, Sacred Heart Prep at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at Palo Alto, South City at Overfelt, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys’ basketball

Carlmont at Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Leigh at Sequoia, 6 p.m.; Menlo School at Mitty, Half Moon Bay at Pacific Grove, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Notre Dame-Belmont at Eagle Rock-LA, 3 p.m.; Capuchino vs Pitman-Turlock at Central Valley Showdown-Clovis, 4 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Hillsdale, 4:30 p.m.; Presentation at Aragon, Westmoor at Miramonte-Moraga, 7 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Woodside at Westmoor, Terra Nova at Oceana, 3 p.m.; Sequoia at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.; Mills at San Mateo, El Camino at Capuchino, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Hillsdale at Aragon, Woodside at Westmoor, 4:30 p.m.; El Camino at Capuchino, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football

Nor Cal championship game

Division 1-A

San Joaquin Memorial (12-1) at Serra (12-1), noon

Boys’ basketball

Half Moon Bay at Carmel, 7 p.m.; Sequoia at Cupertino, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

ICA at Oceana, 11 a.m.; Capuchino at Clovis West, noon; Sequoia at Live Oak-Gilroy, 1 p.m.; Capuchino vs Kimball-Tracy at Central Valley Showdown-Clovis, 4:30 p.m.; Woodside at Willow Glen, 5:30 p.m.; University-SF at South City, 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

South City vs Mountain View at Homestead, 11:30 a.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Monterey, noon; Crystal Springs at Oakwood-Morgan Hill, 3 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

At Fremont-Sunnyvale tournament

Mercy-Burlingame vs Wilcox, Menlo School vs Homestead, 8 a.m.; Carlmont vs Piedmont Hills, 11 a.m.; Mills vs LCPA, 11:30 a.m.; Menlo-Atherton vs Santa Cruz, Woodside Priory vs Christopher, 1:15 p.m.; Hillsdale vs Monta Vista, 5 p.m.

