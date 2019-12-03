TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Capuchino at South City, Nueva School at Crystal Springs, 5:30 p.m.; Sequoia at Serra, El Camino at Lick Wilmerding, 6:30 p.m.; Hillsdale at Half Moon Bay, Menlo-Atherton at Logan-Union City, Hillsdale at Half Moon Bay, 7 p.m.; Burlingame at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Mercy-SF at Terra Nova, Sequoia at Monta Vista, 6:30 p.m.; Los Altos at Burlingame, Woodside at Mercy-Burlingame, South City at Valley Christian, 7 p.m.; Carlmont at Fremont-Sunnyvale, 8 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep at Valley Christian, 3:15 p.m.; Palo Alto at Sequoia, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Menlo-Atherton at Menlo School, 3 p.m.; Nueva School at Woodside Priory, Castilleja at Sacred Heart Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Mills at Aragon, El Camino at Hillsdale, 4:30 p.m.; Sequoia at San Benito, 5:45 p.m.; Capuchino at Terra Nova, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Oceana at Nueva School, 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Pacific Bay Christian vs Half Moon Bay at Mills, 3 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep vs Lincoln-SF at Mills, Crystal Springs at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.; Oceana at Nueva School, 5:30 p.m.; Westmoor at University Prep-SJ, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Nueva School at Woodside Priory, 3:30 p.m.; El Camino at San Mateo, Westmoor at Mills, Oceana at Woodside, Jefferson at Terra Nova, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Castilleja vs Mercy-Burlingame at Skyline College, 3:15 p.m.; Capuchino at Burlingame, Jefferson at Terra Nova, Westmoor at Mills, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
Aragon vs Wallenberg-SF at Jefferson, 3:15 p.m.; Woodside Priory vs Laytonville at Redwood Classic, 3:30 p.m.; Carlmont vs Lowell at Jefferson, 4:45 p.m.; Burlingame vs Homestead at King’s Academy, 5 p.m.; Leadership-SF at Capuchino, 5:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep vs SPSV at Riordan tournament, 7:30 p.m.; Galileo-SF at Jefferson, 7:45 p.m.; El Camino at Novato, 8 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
San Mateo at Leland, Washington-SF vs Woodside Priory at Terra Nova tournament, 3:15 p.m.; Jefferson at Waldorf-SF, 4:30 p.m.; Gunn at Terra Nova, 4:45 p.m.; South City at Palo Alto, Notre Dame-Belmont at Glendale, 6 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton vs El Cerrito at Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa tournament, 8 p.m.; Capuchino vs Ridgeview-Bakersfield at Central Valley Showdown-Clovis, 8:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Pinewood vs Summit Shasta at Gellert Park, 3 p.m.; KIPP at Crystal Springs, 3:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
San Mateo at Woodside, Woodside Priory at Sequoia, 4:30 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at Terra Nova, Sacred Heart Prep at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at Palo Alto, South City at Overfelt, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Carlmont at Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Leigh at Sequoia, 6 p.m.; Menlo School at Mitty, Half Moon Bay at Pacific Grove, 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Notre Dame-Belmont at Eagle Rock-LA, 3 p.m.; Capuchino vs Pitman-Turlock at Central Valley Showdown-Clovis, 4 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Hillsdale, 4:30 p.m.; Presentation at Aragon, Westmoor at Miramonte-Moraga, 7 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Woodside at Westmoor, Terra Nova at Oceana, 3 p.m.; Sequoia at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.; Mills at San Mateo, El Camino at Capuchino, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Hillsdale at Aragon, Woodside at Westmoor, 4:30 p.m.; El Camino at Capuchino, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football
Nor Cal championship game
Division 1-A
San Joaquin Memorial (12-1) at Serra (12-1), noon
Boys’ basketball
Half Moon Bay at Carmel, 7 p.m.; Sequoia at Cupertino, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
ICA at Oceana, 11 a.m.; Capuchino at Clovis West, noon; Sequoia at Live Oak-Gilroy, 1 p.m.; Capuchino vs Kimball-Tracy at Central Valley Showdown-Clovis, 4:30 p.m.; Woodside at Willow Glen, 5:30 p.m.; University-SF at South City, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
South City vs Mountain View at Homestead, 11:30 a.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Monterey, noon; Crystal Springs at Oakwood-Morgan Hill, 3 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
At Fremont-Sunnyvale tournament
Mercy-Burlingame vs Wilcox, Menlo School vs Homestead, 8 a.m.; Carlmont vs Piedmont Hills, 11 a.m.; Mills vs LCPA, 11:30 a.m.; Menlo-Atherton vs Santa Cruz, Woodside Priory vs Christopher, 1:15 p.m.; Hillsdale vs Monta Vista, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.