TUESDAY

Girls’ soccer

Nor Cal tournament

Division III

No. 8 Burlingame (11-4-6) at No. 1 Mountain View (15-5-3), 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 8 Sacred Heart Prep (10-6-6) at No. 1 Branson-Ross (16-4-3), 3 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Nor Cal tournament

Division I

No. 5 Sacred Heart Prep (19-1-2) at No. 4 Central-Fresno (20-4-3), 4 p.m.

Division II

No. 7 Menlo-Atherton (10-7-5) at No. 2 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (23-1-1), 5 p.m.

Division IV

No. 1 Summit Prep (19-0-0) at No. 8 Kennedy-Richmond (13-9-3), 4 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Nor Cal tournament

Division I

No. 10 Menlo School (20-6) at No. 7 Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (24-6), 7 p.m.

Division II

No. 10 Sacred Heart Prep (15-9) at No. 7 San Leandro (24-6), 7 p.m.

Division III

No. 16 Lick-Wilmerding-SF (28-2) at No. 1 Menlo-Atherton (17-10), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Marin Catholic (24-6) at No. 5 Woodside Priory (18-9), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Aragon (17-9)) at No. 4 St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo (21-11), 6 p.m.

Division IV

No. 9 Caruthers (28-4) at No. 8 Half Moon Bay (24-3), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Washington-SF (13-10) at No. 4 Mills (16-11), 7 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

Nor Cal tournament

Division I

No. 12 Dougherty Valley-San Ramon (22-6) at No. 5 Menlo-Atherton (22-4), 8 p.m.

No. 10 Serra (18-8) at No. 7 Campolindo-Moraga (22-6), 7 p.m.

Division II

No. 12 Menlo School (20-6) at No. 5 Oakland Tech (26-4), 8 p.m.

No. 14 Alameda (19-10) at No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep (21-5), 7 p.m.

Division III

No. 13 Half Moon Bay (20-6) at No. 4 St. Mary’s-Albany (22-10), 8 p.m.

No. 14 Sequoia (17-11) at No. 3 Sonora (28-3), 7 p.m.

Division IV

No. 12 Uban-SF (20-11) at No. 5 Hillsdale (20-7), 7 p.m.

Division V

No. 10 Denair (26-3) at No. 7 Pacific Bay Christian (27-3), 7 p.m.

Baseball

Mission-SF at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Sacred Heart Prep, South City at Mills, St. Ignatius at Half Moon Bay, Westmont at Sequoia, Terra Nova at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Design Tech at vs Crystal Springs at Sea Cloud Park, Summit Shasta at SF Waldorf, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Mercy-Burlingame at Terra Nova, Carlmont at Notre Dame-Belmont, 3:30 p.m.; Hillsdale at Homestead, St. Ignatius at Sequoia, Pescadero at Menlo-Atherton, Mills at Aragon, Design Tech at Castilleja, 4 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

Serra at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 3 p.m.; Burlingame at Carlmont, San Mateo at Menlo-Atherton, Aragon at Hillsdale, Westmoor at Oceana, Sequoia at Half Moon Bay, 4 p.m.

Badminton

San Mateo at South City, Jefferson at Menlo-Atherton, Woodside at Crystal Springs, El Camino at Terra Nova, Hillsdale at Sequoia, 4 p.m.

Boys’ volleyball

Burlingame at Aragon, Carlmont at San Mateo, Hillsdale at Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.

College baseball

Skyline at Cañada, Chabot-Hayward at CSM, 2 p.m.

College softball

Mission at CSM, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Los Gatos at Serra, Sequoia at Mills, Terra Nova at Capuchino, Hillsdale at San Mateo, Menlo School at Gunn, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

El Camino at Notre Dame-Belmont, Sequoia at Woodside, Mills at San Mateo, 4 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

EC at Woodside, Westmoor at Sequoia, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Harker at Woodside, Sacred Heart Prep at Riordan, San Francisco Waldorf at Jefferson, Urban-SF vs Crystal Springs at Sea Cloud Park, Summit Shasta at South City, Drew at Pacific Bay Christian, 3:30 p.m.; El Camino at Westmoor, 4 p.m.

Softball

Washington-SF at Terra Nova, South City at Pioneer, St. Ignatius vs Mercy-Burlingame at Cuernavaca Park, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-Belmont at Aragon, Sacred Heart Cathedral at Woodside, Carlmont at Mountain View, Capuchino at Valley Christian, Menlo-Atherton at CSD-Fremont, 4 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

Serra at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.; Burlingame at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Carlmont, Sequoia at El Camino, Woodside at Oceana, 4 p.m.

Badminton

Burlingame at South City, San Mateo at Carlmont, Hillsdale at Jefferson, Crystal Springs at Terra Nova, Woodside at Sequoia, El Camino at Menlo-Atherton, 4 p.m.

Swimming

Serra at Valley Christian, 3 p.m.; Aragon at Woodside, Burlingame at San Mateo, 3:30 p.m.

Boys’ volleyball

Carlmont at Hillsdale, 5 p.m.; Bellarmine at Serra, 6 p.m.; San Mateo at Aragon, Burlingame at Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.

College baseball

Cañada at Skyline, CSM at Chabot-Hayward, 2 p.m.

College softball

Foothill at CSM, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball

Serra at Leigh, Summit Prep at Woodside, Gateway at Pacific Bay Christian, Design Tech at Pinewood, Summit 3:30 p.m.; Mills vs Capuchino at San Bruno Park, El Camino at Burlingame, 7 p.m.

Softball

Summit Shasta at Pinewood, Woodside at Wilcox, Terra Nova at Hillsdale, Castilleja at South City, 4 p.m.

Swimming

Carlmont at Mills, Menlo-Atherton at Sequoia, South City at Terra Nova, Jefferson at Hillsdale, Capuchino at El Camino, Oceana at Half Moon Bay, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball

Menlo-Atherton at Live Oak, Carmel at Sacred Heart Prep, Mission-SF at Hillsdale, Capuchino at Pioneer, Jefferson at Vallejo, 11 a.m.; Lowell at Half Moon Bay, noon; South City at Fremont-Sunnyvale, p.m.; Westmoor at Vallejo, 1:30 p.m.; Aragon at San Mateo, 2 p.m.

Softball

Wilcox at Capuchino, 10 a.m.; Pacific Bay Christian at Castilleja, 11 a.m.; Santa Cruz at Capuchino, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Skyline at West Valley, Chabot-Hayward at Cañada, San Francisco at CSM, 1 p.m.

College softball

Shasta at CSM, noon/2 p.m.

