TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Nor Cal tournament
Division III
No. 8 Burlingame (11-4-6) at No. 1 Mountain View (15-5-3), 3 p.m.
Division IV
No. 8 Sacred Heart Prep (10-6-6) at No. 1 Branson-Ross (16-4-3), 3 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Nor Cal tournament
Division I
No. 5 Sacred Heart Prep (19-1-2) at No. 4 Central-Fresno (20-4-3), 4 p.m.
Division II
No. 7 Menlo-Atherton (10-7-5) at No. 2 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (23-1-1), 5 p.m.
Division IV
No. 1 Summit Prep (19-0-0) at No. 8 Kennedy-Richmond (13-9-3), 4 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Nor Cal tournament
Division I
No. 10 Menlo School (20-6) at No. 7 Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (24-6), 7 p.m.
Division II
No. 10 Sacred Heart Prep (15-9) at No. 7 San Leandro (24-6), 7 p.m.
Division III
No. 16 Lick-Wilmerding-SF (28-2) at No. 1 Menlo-Atherton (17-10), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Marin Catholic (24-6) at No. 5 Woodside Priory (18-9), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Aragon (17-9)) at No. 4 St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo (21-11), 6 p.m.
Division IV
No. 9 Caruthers (28-4) at No. 8 Half Moon Bay (24-3), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Washington-SF (13-10) at No. 4 Mills (16-11), 7 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Nor Cal tournament
Division I
No. 12 Dougherty Valley-San Ramon (22-6) at No. 5 Menlo-Atherton (22-4), 8 p.m.
No. 10 Serra (18-8) at No. 7 Campolindo-Moraga (22-6), 7 p.m.
Division II
No. 12 Menlo School (20-6) at No. 5 Oakland Tech (26-4), 8 p.m.
No. 14 Alameda (19-10) at No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep (21-5), 7 p.m.
Division III
No. 13 Half Moon Bay (20-6) at No. 4 St. Mary’s-Albany (22-10), 8 p.m.
No. 14 Sequoia (17-11) at No. 3 Sonora (28-3), 7 p.m.
Division IV
No. 12 Uban-SF (20-11) at No. 5 Hillsdale (20-7), 7 p.m.
Division V
No. 10 Denair (26-3) at No. 7 Pacific Bay Christian (27-3), 7 p.m.
Baseball
Mission-SF at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Sacred Heart Prep, South City at Mills, St. Ignatius at Half Moon Bay, Westmont at Sequoia, Terra Nova at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Design Tech at vs Crystal Springs at Sea Cloud Park, Summit Shasta at SF Waldorf, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Mercy-Burlingame at Terra Nova, Carlmont at Notre Dame-Belmont, 3:30 p.m.; Hillsdale at Homestead, St. Ignatius at Sequoia, Pescadero at Menlo-Atherton, Mills at Aragon, Design Tech at Castilleja, 4 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Serra at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 3 p.m.; Burlingame at Carlmont, San Mateo at Menlo-Atherton, Aragon at Hillsdale, Westmoor at Oceana, Sequoia at Half Moon Bay, 4 p.m.
Badminton
San Mateo at South City, Jefferson at Menlo-Atherton, Woodside at Crystal Springs, El Camino at Terra Nova, Hillsdale at Sequoia, 4 p.m.
Boys’ volleyball
Burlingame at Aragon, Carlmont at San Mateo, Hillsdale at Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.
College baseball
Skyline at Cañada, Chabot-Hayward at CSM, 2 p.m.
College softball
Mission at CSM, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Los Gatos at Serra, Sequoia at Mills, Terra Nova at Capuchino, Hillsdale at San Mateo, Menlo School at Gunn, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
El Camino at Notre Dame-Belmont, Sequoia at Woodside, Mills at San Mateo, 4 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
EC at Woodside, Westmoor at Sequoia, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball
Harker at Woodside, Sacred Heart Prep at Riordan, San Francisco Waldorf at Jefferson, Urban-SF vs Crystal Springs at Sea Cloud Park, Summit Shasta at South City, Drew at Pacific Bay Christian, 3:30 p.m.; El Camino at Westmoor, 4 p.m.
Softball
Washington-SF at Terra Nova, South City at Pioneer, St. Ignatius vs Mercy-Burlingame at Cuernavaca Park, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-Belmont at Aragon, Sacred Heart Cathedral at Woodside, Carlmont at Mountain View, Capuchino at Valley Christian, Menlo-Atherton at CSD-Fremont, 4 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Serra at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.; Burlingame at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Carlmont, Sequoia at El Camino, Woodside at Oceana, 4 p.m.
Badminton
Burlingame at South City, San Mateo at Carlmont, Hillsdale at Jefferson, Crystal Springs at Terra Nova, Woodside at Sequoia, El Camino at Menlo-Atherton, 4 p.m.
Swimming
Serra at Valley Christian, 3 p.m.; Aragon at Woodside, Burlingame at San Mateo, 3:30 p.m.
Boys’ volleyball
Carlmont at Hillsdale, 5 p.m.; Bellarmine at Serra, 6 p.m.; San Mateo at Aragon, Burlingame at Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.
College baseball
Cañada at Skyline, CSM at Chabot-Hayward, 2 p.m.
College softball
Foothill at CSM, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Serra at Leigh, Summit Prep at Woodside, Gateway at Pacific Bay Christian, Design Tech at Pinewood, Summit 3:30 p.m.; Mills vs Capuchino at San Bruno Park, El Camino at Burlingame, 7 p.m.
Softball
Summit Shasta at Pinewood, Woodside at Wilcox, Terra Nova at Hillsdale, Castilleja at South City, 4 p.m.
Swimming
Carlmont at Mills, Menlo-Atherton at Sequoia, South City at Terra Nova, Jefferson at Hillsdale, Capuchino at El Camino, Oceana at Half Moon Bay, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton at Live Oak, Carmel at Sacred Heart Prep, Mission-SF at Hillsdale, Capuchino at Pioneer, Jefferson at Vallejo, 11 a.m.; Lowell at Half Moon Bay, noon; South City at Fremont-Sunnyvale, p.m.; Westmoor at Vallejo, 1:30 p.m.; Aragon at San Mateo, 2 p.m.
Softball
Wilcox at Capuchino, 10 a.m.; Pacific Bay Christian at Castilleja, 11 a.m.; Santa Cruz at Capuchino, 2 p.m.
College baseball
Skyline at West Valley, Chabot-Hayward at Cañada, San Francisco at CSM, 1 p.m.
College softball
Shasta at CSM, noon/2 p.m.
