TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
El Camino at Sequoia, Menlo-Atherton at South City, Aragon at Capuchino, Burlingame at Hillsdale, Terra Nova at San Mateo, Half Moon Bay at Woodside, Mills at Carlmont, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
At South City
Mills vs South City, Oceana vs South City, Woodside vs Hillsdale, Sequoia vs Capuchino, 5 p.m.
Mitty at Serra, 7 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Harker at Menlo School, Woodside Priory at Pinewood, 6:30 p.m.; SF Christian at Nueva School, 7 p.m.; Kehillah at Summit Shasta, Serra at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
SF Christian at Nueva School, Crystal Springs at Castilleja, 5:30 p.m.; Kehillah at Summit Shasta, 6 p.m.; Pinewood at Sacred Heart Prep, Woodside Priory at Notre Dame-Belmont, Mercy-Burlingame at Notre Dame-SJ, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Westmoor at Terra Nova, Oceana at El Camino, Jefferson at South City, Aragon at Menlo-Atherton, Capuchino at Sequoia, Carlmont at Burlingame, Hillsdale at Mills, San Mateo at Woodside, Pacific Bay Christian at Summit Shasta, 5:30 p.m.; Summit Prep at Pinewood, 5:45 p.m.; Menlo School at Eastside College Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Pacific Bay Christian at Design Tech, 7 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova at Westmoor, El Camino at Oceana, South City at Jefferson, Menlo-Atherton at Aragon, Sequoia at Capuchino, Burlingame at Carlmont, Mills at Hillsdale, Woodside at San Mateo, 5:30 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Sacred Heart Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Mitty at Serra, 3:15 p.m.; Sequoia at Carlmont, Aragon at Hillsdale, South City at Half Moon Bay, Burlingame at Menlo-Atherton, Oceana at Terra Nova, Westmoor at Woodside, San Mateo at Mills, Capuchino at El Camino, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Skyline at Las Positas-Livermore, Foothill at CSM, Cañada at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Skyline at Las Positas-Livermore, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Oceana at Westmoor, 3 p.m.; Terra Nova at Woodside, Carlmont at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Burlingame, Half Moon Bay at San Mateo, Hillsdale at Capuchino, South City at Mills, El Camino Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Serra at Bellarmine, El Camino at Terra Nova, Burlingame at San Mateo, Menlo-Atherton at Half Moon Bay, 7 p.m.
At Oceana
Oceana vs Sequoia, Hillsdale vs Sequoia, Oceana vs Hillsdael, Woodside vs Aragon, 5 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Design Tech at Kehillah, 3:45 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Crystal Springs, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys’ soccer
Cap at Westmoor, EC at Oceana, 3 p.m.; Mills at Jeff, Woodside at Terra Nova, South City at Aragon, Hillsdale at Carlmont, M-A at Sequoia, HMB at Burlingame, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep at Woodside Priory, 5:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-Belmont at Menlo School, 6 p.m.; Westmoor at Jefferson, Terra Nova at Half Moon Bay, South City at El Camino, Carlmont at Sequoia, Woodside at M-A, Aragon at Hillsdale, Burlingame at San Mateo, Cap at Mills, 6:15 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep at Woodside Priory, 7 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Menlo School, Mitty at Serra, 7:30 p.m.; Westmoor at Jefferson, Terra Nova at Half Moon Bay, South City at El Camino, Carlmont at Sequoia, Woodside at Menlo-Atherton, Aragon at Hillsdale, Burlingame at San Mateo, Capuchino at Mills, 7:45 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Cañada at Skyline, Las Positas-Livermore at CSM, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Las Positas-Livermore at CSM, 5 p.m
SATURDAY
Girls’ soccer
Aragon at Sequoia, 11 a.m.
Boys’ soccer
Serra at Riordan, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
Overfelt tournament, all day
