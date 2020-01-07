TUESDAY

Girls’ soccer

Carlmont at Burlingame, Terra Nova at Aragon, Sequoia at Woodside, Mills at Capuchino, Hillsdale at San Mateo, South City at Half Moon Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

At Aragon

Mills vs Aragon, Oceana vs Aragon, Woodside vs Capuchino, South City vs Sequoia, 5 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

King’s Academy at Menlo School, Eastside College Prep at Sacred Heart Prep, Crystal Springs at Woodside Priory, 6:30 p.m.; Kehillah at Pacific Bay Christian, 7 p.m.; San Francisco Christian at Summit Shasta, Design Tech at Summit Prep, St. Ignatius at Serra, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Kehillah at Pacific Bay Christian, 5:30 p.m.; BISV at Nueva School, 5:45 p.m.; SF Christian t Summit Shasta, Design Tech at Summit Prep, 6 p.m.; Crystal Springs at King’s Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Harker vs Mercy-Burlingame at CSM, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls’ basketball

Mills at Menlo-Atherton, Capuchino at Aragon, Burlingame at Woodside, Sequoia at Hillsdale, Carlmont at San Mateo, Oceana at Terra Nova, Jefferson at El Camino, Half Moon Bay at South City, 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

M-A at Mills, Aragon at Capuchino, Woodside at Burlingame, Hillsdale at Sequoia, San Mateo at Carlmont, Terra Nova at Oceana, EC at Jefferson, South City at Half Moon Bay, 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ socceer

Jefferson at Westmoor, 3 p.m.; Bellarmine at Serra, 3:15 p.m.; Design Tech at Nueva School, 3:30 p.m.; Burlingame at Aragon, Sequoia at Hillsdale, M-A at South City, Half Moon Bay at Carlmont, Terra Nova at San Mateo, Woodside at Capuchino, Mills at El Camino, 4:30 p.m.; Summit Shasta at Summit Tahoma, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Riordan at Serra, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Summit Tahoma at Summit Shasta, 3 p.m.; Summit Prep at Cindy Avitia, 3:45 p.m.; Nueva School at Design Tech, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls’ soccer

Westmoor at Oceana, 3 p.m.; Jefferson at El Camino, Burlingame at Woodside, M-A at Sequoia, Carlmont at Terra Nova, Hillsdale at South City, San Mateo at Capuchino, HMB at Mills, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Half Moon Bay at San Mateo, Burlingame at El Camino, Terra Nova at Menlo-Atherton, 7 p.m.

At Hillsdale

Aragon vs Hillsdale, Mills vs Hillsdale, South City vs Capuchino, Sequoia vs Aragon, 5 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

Woodside Priory at Menlo School, Eastside College Prep at Crystal Springs, Sacred Heart Prep at Harker, 6:30 p.m.; Kehillah at Nueva School, Summit Prep at San Francisco Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Harker at Crystal Springs, 5 p.m.; Summit Prep at SF Christian, Kehillah at Nueva School, 5:30 p.m.; Pacific Bay Christian at ICA, 6 p.m.; Mercy-SF vs Mercy-Burlingame at CSM, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls’ basketball

Sequoia at Woodside, Hillsdale at Capuchino, Aragon at San Mateo, Mills at Burlingame, Menlo-Atherton at Carlmont, Half Moon Bay at Oceana, South City at Westmoor, El Camino at Terra Nova, 6:15 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

Design Tech at North Valley Baptist, 4 p.m.; Sacred Heart Cathedral at Serra, 7:30 p.m.; Sequoia at Woodside, Hillsdale at Capuchino, Aragon at San Mateo, Mills at Burlingame, Menlo-Atherton at Carlmont, Half Moon Bay at Oceana, South City at Westmoor, El Camino at Jefferson, 7:45 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Westmoor at Oceana, 3 p.m.; Sequoia at Half Moon Bay, Hillsdale at Menlo-Atherton, Aragon at Carlmont, South City at Burlingame, El Camino at Woodsisde, Capuchino at Terra Nova, Jefferson at San Mateo, 4:30 p.m.; Woodside Priory at Harker, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys’ soccer

Serra at St. Francis, 11 a.m.

Boys’ basketball

Eastside College Prep at Woodside Priory, 1 p.m.; Stevenson at Pacific Bay Christian, 2:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at King’s Academy, Pinewood at Menlo School, Harker at Crystal Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Stevenson at Pacific Bay Chrisitan, 1 p.m.; Mercy-SF at Crystal Springs, Pinewood at Menlo School, 5 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Notre Dame-Belmont, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY, Jan. 13

Boys’ soccer

Westmoor at San Mateo, 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription