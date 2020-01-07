TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Carlmont at Burlingame, Terra Nova at Aragon, Sequoia at Woodside, Mills at Capuchino, Hillsdale at San Mateo, South City at Half Moon Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
At Aragon
Mills vs Aragon, Oceana vs Aragon, Woodside vs Capuchino, South City vs Sequoia, 5 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
King’s Academy at Menlo School, Eastside College Prep at Sacred Heart Prep, Crystal Springs at Woodside Priory, 6:30 p.m.; Kehillah at Pacific Bay Christian, 7 p.m.; San Francisco Christian at Summit Shasta, Design Tech at Summit Prep, St. Ignatius at Serra, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Kehillah at Pacific Bay Christian, 5:30 p.m.; BISV at Nueva School, 5:45 p.m.; SF Christian t Summit Shasta, Design Tech at Summit Prep, 6 p.m.; Crystal Springs at King’s Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Harker vs Mercy-Burlingame at CSM, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Mills at Menlo-Atherton, Capuchino at Aragon, Burlingame at Woodside, Sequoia at Hillsdale, Carlmont at San Mateo, Oceana at Terra Nova, Jefferson at El Camino, Half Moon Bay at South City, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
M-A at Mills, Aragon at Capuchino, Woodside at Burlingame, Hillsdale at Sequoia, San Mateo at Carlmont, Terra Nova at Oceana, EC at Jefferson, South City at Half Moon Bay, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ socceer
Jefferson at Westmoor, 3 p.m.; Bellarmine at Serra, 3:15 p.m.; Design Tech at Nueva School, 3:30 p.m.; Burlingame at Aragon, Sequoia at Hillsdale, M-A at South City, Half Moon Bay at Carlmont, Terra Nova at San Mateo, Woodside at Capuchino, Mills at El Camino, 4:30 p.m.; Summit Shasta at Summit Tahoma, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Riordan at Serra, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Summit Tahoma at Summit Shasta, 3 p.m.; Summit Prep at Cindy Avitia, 3:45 p.m.; Nueva School at Design Tech, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Westmoor at Oceana, 3 p.m.; Jefferson at El Camino, Burlingame at Woodside, M-A at Sequoia, Carlmont at Terra Nova, Hillsdale at South City, San Mateo at Capuchino, HMB at Mills, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Half Moon Bay at San Mateo, Burlingame at El Camino, Terra Nova at Menlo-Atherton, 7 p.m.
At Hillsdale
Aragon vs Hillsdale, Mills vs Hillsdale, South City vs Capuchino, Sequoia vs Aragon, 5 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Woodside Priory at Menlo School, Eastside College Prep at Crystal Springs, Sacred Heart Prep at Harker, 6:30 p.m.; Kehillah at Nueva School, Summit Prep at San Francisco Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Harker at Crystal Springs, 5 p.m.; Summit Prep at SF Christian, Kehillah at Nueva School, 5:30 p.m.; Pacific Bay Christian at ICA, 6 p.m.; Mercy-SF vs Mercy-Burlingame at CSM, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls’ basketball
Sequoia at Woodside, Hillsdale at Capuchino, Aragon at San Mateo, Mills at Burlingame, Menlo-Atherton at Carlmont, Half Moon Bay at Oceana, South City at Westmoor, El Camino at Terra Nova, 6:15 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Design Tech at North Valley Baptist, 4 p.m.; Sacred Heart Cathedral at Serra, 7:30 p.m.; Sequoia at Woodside, Hillsdale at Capuchino, Aragon at San Mateo, Mills at Burlingame, Menlo-Atherton at Carlmont, Half Moon Bay at Oceana, South City at Westmoor, El Camino at Jefferson, 7:45 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Westmoor at Oceana, 3 p.m.; Sequoia at Half Moon Bay, Hillsdale at Menlo-Atherton, Aragon at Carlmont, South City at Burlingame, El Camino at Woodsisde, Capuchino at Terra Nova, Jefferson at San Mateo, 4:30 p.m.; Woodside Priory at Harker, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys’ soccer
Serra at St. Francis, 11 a.m.
Boys’ basketball
Eastside College Prep at Woodside Priory, 1 p.m.; Stevenson at Pacific Bay Christian, 2:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at King’s Academy, Pinewood at Menlo School, Harker at Crystal Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Stevenson at Pacific Bay Chrisitan, 1 p.m.; Mercy-SF at Crystal Springs, Pinewood at Menlo School, 5 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Notre Dame-Belmont, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY, Jan. 13
Boys’ soccer
Westmoor at San Mateo, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.