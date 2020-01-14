TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Harker at Crystal Springs, Mercy-Burlingame at Woodside Priory, Notre Dame-Belmont at Sacred Heart Prep, Menlo School at King’s Academy, Jefferson at Westmoor, El Camino at Oceana, 3 p.m.; Terra Nova at Menlo-Atherton, Burlingame at Sequoia, Woodside at Aragon, San Mateo at South City, Mills at Hillsdale, Capuchino at Half Moon Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Notre Dame-SJ at Crystal Springs, Menlo School at Woodside Priory, 5 p.m.; Summit Prep at Kehillah, 5:15 p.m.; Nueva School at Design Tech, Pacific Bay Christian at SF Christian, El Camino at Half Moon Bay, Terra Nova at Jefferson, Westmoor at Oceana, 5:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Eastside College Prep, Notre Dame-Belmont at Pinewood, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Summit Prep at Kehillah, 3:45 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at El Camino, Jefferson at Terra Nova, Oceana at Westmoor, 5:30 p.m.; Nueva School at Design Tech, Pacific Bay Christian at SF Christian, 7 p.m.; Serra at Bellarmine, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Woodside Priory at Menlo School, 2:45 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Eastside College Prep, 3 p.m.; Sacred Heart Cathedral at Serra, 3:15 p.m.; Harker at Crystal Springs, 3:30 p.m.; Carlmont at South City, Menlo-Atherton at Aragon, Half Moon Bay at Hillsdale, Burlingame at Sequoia, Capuchino at Mills, San Mateo at Woodside, Westmoor at Terra Nova, Oceana at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Aragon at Burlingame, Hillsdale at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at Capuchino, Woodside at Mills, Sequoia at San Mateo, Terra Nova at South City, Half Moon Bay at Westmoor, Oceana at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Menlo School at Eastside College Prep, 5 p.m.; Burlingame at Aragon, Carlmont at Hillsdale, Capuchino at Menlo-Atherton, Mills at Woodside, San Mateo at Sequoia, South City at Terra Nova, Westmoor at Half Moon Bay, Jefferson at Oceana, 5:30 p.m.; Pinewood at Sacred Heart Prep, King’s Academy at Crystal Springs, Harker at Woodside Priory, 6:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Chabot at Skyline, 5 p.m.; San Mateo at San Francisco, Las Positas at Canada, 7 p.m.
College women’s basketball
San Mateo at San Francisco, 5 p.m. Chabot at Skyline, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Sequoia at Carlmont, Woodside at Menlo-Atherton, Aragon at Burlingame, South City at Capuchino, Hillsdale at Half Moon Bay, Mills at San Mateo, Westmoor at El Camino, Oceana at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
El Camino at Half Moon Bay, Terra Nova at Burlingame, San Mateo at Menlo-Atherton, 7 p.m.
At Woodside
Oceana vs Woodside, Sequoia vs Woodside, South City vs Aragon, Mills vs Capuchino, 5 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Pacific Bay Christian at Summit Prep, Nueva School at Summit Shasta, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Nueva School at Summit Shasta, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys’ soccer
Woodside at Oceana, 3 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Half Moon Bay, Hillsdale at South City, Aragon at Sequoia, Carlmont at Burlingame, San Mateo at El Camino, Westmoor at Mills, Terra Nova at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Crystal Springs at Eastside College Prep, Sacred Heart Prep vs Mercy-Burlingame at Skyline College, Menlo School at Woodside Priory, Notre Dame-Belmont at King’s Academy, 3 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Mercy-Burlingame at King’s Academy, 5 p.m.; Woodside Priory at Pinewood, Pacific Bay Christian at Nueva School, 5:30 p.m.; Summit Shasta at Summit Prep, 6 p.m.; Menlo School at Sacred Heart Prep, 6 p.m.; Aragon at Mills, Capuchino at Burlingame, San Mateo at Hillsdale, Carlmont at Woodside, Sequoia at Menlo-Atherton, El Camino at Westmoor, Oceana at South City, Jefferson at Half Moon Bay, 6:15 p.m.; Eastside College Prep at Notre Dame-Belmont, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
King’s Academy at Woodside Priory, 5:30 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Pinewood, SF Christian at Design Tech, 7 p.m.; Menlo School at Sacred Heart Prep, Valley Christian at Serra, Nueva School at Pacific Bay Christian, Summit Shasta at Summit Prep, 7:30 p.m.; Aragon at Mills, Capuchino at Burlingame, San Mateo at Hillsdale, Carlmont at Woodside, Sequoia at Menlo-Atherton, El Camino at Westmoor, Oceana at South City, Jefferson at Half Moon Bay, 7:45 p.m.
Wrestling
MidCals tournament at Gilroy, 3 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Ohlone at Skyline, Canada at San Mateo, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys’ soccer
Serra at Valley Christian, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
MidCals tournament at Gilroy, all day
Girls’ basketball
Mercy-Burlingame at Castilleja, 11 a.m.
