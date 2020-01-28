TUESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Terra Nova at Oceana, El Camino at Jefferson, South City at Half Moon Bay, 5:30 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Harker, 6 p.m.; King’s Academy at Crystal Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep at Eastside College Prep, 5 p.m.; Oceana at Terra Nova, Jefferson at El Camino, Half Moon Bay at South City, 5:30 p.m.; Menlo School at King’s Academy, Woodside Priory at Crystal Springs, 6:30 p.m.; Riordan at Serra, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Menlo School at Notre Dame-Belmont, 2:30 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at King’s Academy, Westmoor at Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Woodside Priory at Sacred Heart Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Oceana at El Camino, Capuchino at Mills, San Mateo at Hillsdale, Half Moon Bay at South City, Aragon at Menlo-Atherton, Woodside at Carlmont, Sequoia at Terra Nova, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Menlo-Atherton at San Mateo, Sequoia at Aragon, Burlingame at Hillsdale, Mills at Calrmont, Woodside at Capuchino, Half Moon Bay at El Camino, Jefferson at Terra Nova, Oceana at Westmoor, 5:30 p.m.; Menlo School at Eastside College Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Oceana at El Camino, San Mateo at Menlo-Atherton, Aragon at Sequoia, Hillsdale at Burlingame, Carlmont at Mills, Capuchino at Woodside, El Camino at Half Moon Bay, Terra Nova at Jefferson, Westmoor at Oceana, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
King’s Academy at Menlo School, 2:45 p.m.; Eastside College Prep at Crystal Springs, Mills at Oceana, 3 p.m.; St. Ignatius at Serra, 3:15 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Woodside Priory, 3:30 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Carlmont, Sequoia at South City, Burlingame at Hillsdale, Half Moon Bay at Aragon, Jefferson at Woodside, Westmoor at El Camino, San Mateo at Capuchino, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Foothill at Skyline, 5 p.m.; CSM at Chabot-Hayward, Ohlone-Fremont vs Cañada at CSM, 7 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
CSM at Chabot-Hayward, 5 p.m.; Ohlone-Fremont at Skyline, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
El Camino at Westmoor, Jefferson at Oceana, 3 p.m.; South City at Hillsdale, Capuchino at San Mateo, Mills at Half Moon Bay, Sequoia at Aragon, Terra Nova at Burlingame, Carlmont at Menlo-Atherton, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Serra at St. Francis, San Mateo at Terra Nova, Burlingame at Half Moon Bay, Menlo-Atherton at El Camino, 7 p.m.
At Capuchino
Aragon vs Capuchino, Oceana vs Capuchino, South City vs Hillsdale, Woodside vs Mills, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls’ basketball
Eastside College Prep at Woodside Priory, 5 p.m.; Notre Dame-Belmont at Sacred Heart Prep, Menlo School at Pinewood, 6 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Mercy-SF, Crystal Springs at Harker, 6:30 p.m.; Woodside at Sequoia, Capuchino at Hillsdale, San Mateo at Aragon, Burlingame at Mills, Carlmont at Menlo-Atherton, Oceana at Half Moon Bay, Westmoor at South City, Terra Nova at El Camino, 6:15 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Menlo School at Woodside Priory, Crystal Springs at Eastside College Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Harker at Sacred Heart Prep, Serra at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 7:30 p.m.; Woodside at Sequoia, Capuchino at Hillsdale, San Mateo at Aragon, Burlingame at Mills, Carlmont at Menlo-Atherton, Oceana at Half Moon Bay, Westmoor at South City, Terra Nova at El Camino, 7:45 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
San Mateo at Oceana, Harker at Woodside Priory, Crystal Springs at King’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Menlo School at Sacred Heart Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Capuchino at Jefferson, El Camino at Terra Nova, Mills at Woodside, Aragon at Burlingame, Hillsdale at Sequoia, South City at Menlo-Atherton, Carlmont at Half Moon Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep at Notre Dame-Belmont, King’s Academy at Menlo School, 2:30 p.m.; Woodside Priory vs Mercy-Burlingame at Skyline College, 3:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Mission San Jose-Fremont tournament, all day
Men’s college basketball
San Mateo at Skyline, Foothill vs Cañada at CSM, 7 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
CSM at Skyline, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys’ soccer
Serra at Bellarmine, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
Mission San Jose-Fremont tournament, all day
MONDAY
Boys’ soccer
Sequoia at Menlo-Atherton, Woodside at Mills, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Castilleja vs Mercy-Burlingame at CSM, 7 p.m.
