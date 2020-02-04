TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Crystal Springs at Harker, King’s Academy at Notre Dame-Belmont, 3 p.m.; Westmoor at Oceana, 3 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Sacred Heart Prep, Woodside Priory at Menlo School, 3:30 p.m.; Jefferson at El Camino, South City at San Mateo, Hillsdale at Mills, Half Moon Bay at Capuchino, Burlingame at Carlmont, Aragon at Terra Nova, Woodside at Sequoia, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Eastside College Prep at Woodside Priory, 5 p.m.; King’s Academy at Sacred Heart Prep, Menlo School at Pinewood, 6:30 p.m.; SF Christian at Pacific Bay Christian, Design Tech at Nueva School, 7 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Harker, Bellarmine at Serra, Kehillah at Summit Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Eastside College Prep at Sacred Heart Prep, 5 p.m.; SF Christian at Pacific Bay Christian, Design Tech at Nueva School, 5:30 p.m.; Kehillah at Summit Prep, 6 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Mercy-SF, Woodside Priory at Menlo School, Pinewood at Notre Dame-Belmont, 6:30 pm.
College softball
Merced at CSM, noon; Merced at CSM, 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Capuchino at Carlmont, San Mateo at Mills, Aragon at Woodside, Hillsdale at Menlo-Atherton, Burlingame at Sequoia, South City at Terra Nova, Westmoor at Half Moon Bay, Jefferson at Oceana, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Carlmont at Capuchino, Mills at San Mateo, Woodside at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Hillsdale, Sequoia at Burlingame, Terra Nova at South City, Half Moon Bay at Westmoor, Oceana at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Crystal Springs at Harker, San Mateo at Westmoor, 3 p.m.; St. Francis at Serra, 3:15 p.m.; Menlo School at Woodside Priory, Eastside College Prep at Sacred Heart Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Terra Nova at Mills, Jefferson at El Camino, Oceana at Capuchino, Half Moon Bay at Sequoia, Menlo-Atherton at Hillsdale, Carlmont at Aragon, Burlingame at South City, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Valley Christian at Serra, 7 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
San Francisco at Skyline, 5 p.m.; Ohlone-Fremont at CSM, Cañada at Chabot-Hayward, 7 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Ohlone-Fremont at CSM, 5 p.m.; San Francisco at Skyline, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Notre Dame-Belmont vs Mercy-Burlingame at Skyline College, Jefferson at Westmoor, El Camino at Oceana, 3 p.m.; Capuchino at South City, Half Moon Bay at Hillsdale, San Mateo at Mills, Woodside at Burlingame, Sequoia at Menlo-Atherton, Terra Nova at Carlmont, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Menlo-Atherton at Burlingame, El Camino at San Mateo, Half Moon Bay at Terra Nova, 7 p.m.
At Mills
Sequoia vs Mills, Oceana vs Mills, Woodside vs South City, Hillsdale vs Capuchino, 5 p.m.
College baseball
Skyline at Shasta, 1 p.m.; CSM at De Anza, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo School, 6 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Notre Dame-SJ, Pinewood at Woodside Priory, Notre Dame-Belmont at Eastside College Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Mills at Aragon, Burlingame at Capuchino, Hillsdale at San Mateo, Woodside at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at Sequoia, Westmoor at El Camino, South City at Oceana, Half Moon Bay at Jefferson, 6:15 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Pinewood at Crystal Springs, 6:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo School, Woodside Priory at King’s Academy, Serra at Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Mills at Aragon, Burlingame at Capuchino, Hillsdale at San Mateo, Woodside at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at Sequoia,Westmoor at El Camino, South City at Oceana, Half Moon Bay at Jefferson, 7:45 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep at King’s Academy, Crystal Springs at Woodside Priory, 3 p.m.; Westmoor at Jefferson, San Mateo at Terra Nova, Capuchino at Woodside, El Camino at Mills, South City at Carlmont, Aragon at Menlo-Atherton, Hillsdale at Half Moon Bay, Sequoia at Burlingame, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Eastside College Prep at Crystal Springs, King’s Academy at Woodside Priory, 3 p.m.; Menlo School at Sacred Heart Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Skyline at Chabot-Hayward, San Francisco at CSM, Cañada at Las Positas-Livermore, 7 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Skyline at Chabot-Hayward, 5 p.m.
College baseball
Skyline at Shasta, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys’ soccer
Serra vs Sacred Heart Cathedral at Beach Chalet, 11 a.m.
College baseball
Santa Rosa at Cañada, Skyline at Shasta, 1 p.m.; De Anza at CSM, 2 p.m.
College softball
CSM vs Feather River at Sierra, noon; CSM at Sierra, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Girls’ basketball
King’s Academy vs Mercy-Burlingame at CSM, 7 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Crystal Springs at Sacred Heart Prep, 3:30 p.m.
