TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Mercy-Burlingame at Menlo School, 2:30 p.m.; Woodside Priory at Notre Dame-Belmont, 3 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Castilleja, 3:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at King’s Academy, 4 p.m.; San Mateo at Half Moon Bay, Capuchino at Hillsdale, Mills at South City, Menlo-Atherton at Terra Nova, Sequoia at Burlingame, Aragon at Woodside, Westmoor at El Camino, Oceana at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
El Camino at Oceana, South City at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Pinewood, Notre Dame-Belmont at Woodside Priory, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Oceana at El Camino, Jefferson at South City, 5:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Serra, 7:30 p.m.
College baseball
Delta at CSM, Skyline vs Solano at Laurel Creek Park, 2 p.m.
College softball
Modesto at CSM, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ basketball
San Mateo at Capuchino, Menlo-Atherton at Burlingame, Woodside at Hillsdale, Carlmont at Aragon, Mills at Sequoia, Terra Nova at Westmoor, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Capuchino at San Mateo, Burlingame at Menlo-Atherton, Hillsdale at Woodside, Aragon at Carlmont, Sequoia at Mills, Westmoor at Terra Nova, 5:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Pinewood, Crystal Springs at King’s Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
King’s Academy at Woodside Priory, Jefferson at Oceana, 3 p.m.; Valley Christian at Serra, 3:15 p.m.; Harker at Sacred Heart Prep, Eastside College Prep at Menlo School, 3:30 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at Menlo-Atherton, South City at Hillsdale, Sequoia at Aragon, Burlingame at Carlmont, Mills at Capuchino, Woodside at San Mateo, Terra Nova at Westmoor, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Cañada at CSM, Skyline at Ohlone-Fremont, 7 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
CSM at Las Positas-Livermore, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Pinewood at Crystal Springs, Sacred Heart Prep at Woodside Priory, 3:30 p.m.; Carlmont at Sequoia, Menlo-Atherton at Woodside, Burlingame at Aragon, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Castilleja at Crystal Springs, 5:30 p.m.; El Camino at South City, 6:15 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
El Camino at South City, 7:45 p.m.
College baseball
Shasta at Cañada, 2 p.m.
College softball
Cosumnes River at CSM, 10 a.m.; Fresno at CSM, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls’ wrestling
PAL championships at San Mateo, 3 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Menlo School at Harker, 3:30 p.m.; Carlmont at Sequoia, Hillsdale at Aragon, Half Moon Bay at South City, Menlo-Atherton at Burlingame, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Notre Dame-Belmont at Menlo School, 2:30 p.m.; King’s Academy vs Mercy-Burlingame at Skyline College, 3 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Notre Dame-SJ vs Mercy-Burlingame at CSM, 5:30 p.m.; Sequoia at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at Woodside, Hillsdale at Aragon, San Mateo at Burlingame, Mills at Capuchino, Jefferson at Westmoor, Half Moon Bay at Terra Nova, 6:15 p.m.; Woodside Priory at Sacred Heart Prep, Menlo School at Notre Dame-Belmont, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Menlo School at Harker, 6:30 p.m.; Serra at Mitty, 7:30 p.m.; Sequoia at Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton at Woodside, Hillsdale at Aragon, San Mateo at Burlingame, Mills at Capuchino, Jefferson at Westmoor, Half Moon Bay at Terra Nova, 7:45 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
CSM at Foothill, 5 p.m.; Las Positas-Livermore at Skyline, San Francisco vs Cañada at CSM, 7 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Las Positas-Livermore at Skyline, 5 p.m.
College baseball
Feather River at Cañada, 10 a.m.; Shasta at Cañada, 1 p.m.; CSM at De Anza, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys’ wrestling
PAL championships at San Mateo, 9 a.m.
WCAL championships at Riordan, 9 a.m.
Boys’ soccer
Serra at Mitty, 10 a.m.
College baseball
Feather River at CSM, noon; Shasta at Cañada, 1 p.m.
College softball
American River at CSM, 10 a.m.; Redwoodss at CSM, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Girls’ soccer
Notre Dame-SJ at Crystal Springs, 3 p.m.
