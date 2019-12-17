TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Crystal Springs at Jewish Community, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Aragon at South City, Carlmont at Hillsdale, Burlingame at Half Moon Bay, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Burlingame at Terra Nova, Menlo-Atherton at Carlmont, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Carlmont at Menlo-Atherton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
El Camino at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Sequoia at Palo Alto, Lynbrook at Carlmont, 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Menlo School vs Washington-SF at Notre Dame-Belmont, 5 p.m.; Santa Cruz at Burlingame, 6 p.m.; Gunn at Woodside, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys’ soccer
Serra at Palo Alto, 3 p.m.; South City at Sequoia, Hillsdale at Burlingame, Aragon at Half Moon Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Woodside at Terra Nova, 4 p.m.; Oceana at Pacific Bay Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Jefferson, Los Altos at Hillsdale, 6:30 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Mitty, 7 p.m.; Serra at Burlingame, James Lick at San Mateo, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Oceana at Pacific Bay Christian, 4 p.m.; Mills at Sacred Heart Prep, 5 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at El Camino, 5:30 p.m.; Monta Vista at Carlmont, 5:45 p.m.; Lick Wilmerding at South City, Newark Memorial at San Mateo, 6 p.m.; Westmoor at Balboa, 6:30 p.m.; Woodside at Yerba Buena, Dublin at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Menlo School, Half Moon Bay at King’s Academy, 7 p.m.; Castilleja at Notre Dame-Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys’ basketball
Hillsdale at El Camino, noon; Menlo School at St. Ignatius, 3 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo-Atherton, 5 p.m.; Carlmont at Half Moon Bay, Serra at Dougherty Valley-San Ramon, 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Soquel at Notre Dame-Belmont, 10:30 a.m.; Jefferson at The Academy-SF, noon; Notre Dame-Belmont at Woodside, 12:30 p.m.; Terra Nova at Milpitas, 1 p.m.; Lowell at Sequoia, 2 p.m.; Carlmont at Wilcox, Aragon at Pinewood, 3:30 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Menlo School, 7 p.m
