TUESDAY

Boys’ basketball

Crystal Springs at Jewish Community, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys’ soccer

Aragon at South City, Carlmont at Hillsdale, Burlingame at Half Moon Bay, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls’ soccer

Burlingame at Terra Nova, Menlo-Atherton at Carlmont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Carlmont at Menlo-Atherton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

El Camino at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Sequoia at Palo Alto, Lynbrook at Carlmont, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Menlo School vs Washington-SF at Notre Dame-Belmont, 5 p.m.; Santa Cruz at Burlingame, 6 p.m.; Gunn at Woodside, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys’ soccer

Serra at Palo Alto, 3 p.m.; South City at Sequoia, Hillsdale at Burlingame, Aragon at Half Moon Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

Woodside at Terra Nova, 4 p.m.; Oceana at Pacific Bay Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Jefferson, Los Altos at Hillsdale, 6:30 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Mitty, 7 p.m.; Serra at Burlingame, James Lick at San Mateo, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Oceana at Pacific Bay Christian, 4 p.m.; Mills at Sacred Heart Prep, 5 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at El Camino, 5:30 p.m.; Monta Vista at Carlmont, 5:45 p.m.; Lick Wilmerding at South City, Newark Memorial at San Mateo, 6 p.m.; Westmoor at Balboa, 6:30 p.m.; Woodside at Yerba Buena, Dublin at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Menlo School, Half Moon Bay at King’s Academy, 7 p.m.; Castilleja at Notre Dame-Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys’ basketball

Hillsdale at El Camino, noon; Menlo School at St. Ignatius, 3 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo-Atherton, 5 p.m.; Carlmont at Half Moon Bay, Serra at Dougherty Valley-San Ramon, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Soquel at Notre Dame-Belmont, 10:30 a.m.; Jefferson at The Academy-SF, noon; Notre Dame-Belmont at Woodside, 12:30 p.m.; Terra Nova at Milpitas, 1 p.m.; Lowell at Sequoia, 2 p.m.; Carlmont at Wilcox, Aragon at Pinewood, 3:30 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Menlo School, 7 p.m

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription