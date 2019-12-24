THURSDAY

Boys’ basketball

Aragon vs Liberty-Brentwood at Dame Lillard Classic-Oakland, 1:45 p.m.; Half Moon Bay vs Pioneer at Aptos tournament, 2 p.m.; Carlmont at Fremont-Oakland, 3:30 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton vs Loyola-LA at Sand Dune Classic-St. Ignatius, 4:30 p.m.; Terra Nova vs San Lorenzo at Tim Cole Memorial tournament-Fremont, 6 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Mills vs Urban-SF at Sand Dune Classic-St. Ignatius, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys’ basketball

Piedmont Hills at El Camino, 1 p.m.; Wallenberg at South City, 5 p.m.; Lynbrook at Burlingame, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Mountain View at San Mateo, 4 p.m.; Mills at St. Ignatius, 4:30 p.m.; Evergreen Valley vs Sequoia at Newark Memorial, 4:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys’ basketball

Carlmont at St. Ignatius, noon; San Mateo at South City, 3 p.m.; Hillsdale at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Mills vs Lincoln-SF at Sand Dune Classic-St. Ignatius, 10 a.m.; Carlmont at Notre Dame-Belmont, 3:30 p.m.

