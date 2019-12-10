TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Aragon vs Gunn at Burlingame, 3:30 p.m.; Half Moon Bay vs Menlo School at Burlingame, Pacific Bay Christian at Pinewood, 5 p.m.; Oceana at Burlingame, Carlmont at Westmoor, 6:30 p.m.; Wallenberg-SF at Capuchino, Galileo at Terra Nova, Drew-SF at Crystal Springs, 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Notre Dame-Belmont at University-SF, 4:30 p.m.; Summit Shasta at El Camino, Nueva School at Castilleja, Drew-SF at Crystal Springs, 5:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Carlmont, 5:45 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Eastside College Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at St. Joe-Alameda, St. Francis at South City, 7 p.m.; Palo Alto at Aragon, Terra Nova at Santa Cruz, 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Design Tech at Crystal Springs, 3:15 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Woodside Priory vs Menlo-Atherton at Fremont-Sunnyvale, Menlo School at Carlmont, 4:30 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame vs Carlmont at Avaya Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Urban-SF at Crystal Springs, 3:15 p.m.; ACE Charter-SJ at Woodside Priory, Sequoia at Monta Vista-Cupertino, 3:30 p.m.; Burlingame at San Mateo, Menlo School at Aragon, Westmoor at Capuchino, Oceana at El Camino, Jefferson at Mills, Terra Nova at Woodside, 4:30 p.m.; Santa Teresa at Carlmont, 6 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Burlingame Lions Club tournament, 3:30; 5; 6:30; 8 p.m.
Leadership-SF at South City, 6 p.m.; ACE Charter-SJ at Woodside Priory, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Woodside Priory vs Dixon at Santa Clara, 3 p.m.; Gunn at Sequoia, 4:30 p.m.; Menlo School at Mitty, 5 p.m.; Oceana at Mercy-Burlingame, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
Overfelt at Capuchino, 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Mission at Capuchino, 3:30 p.m.; Aragon at King’s Academy, Notre Dame-Belmont at Notre Dame-SJ, 6:30 p.m.; Wilcox at Mills, 7 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Half Moon Bay at Mountain View, 3:15 p.m.; Hillsdale at Monta Vista-Cupertino, 4 p.m.; South City at Leland, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys’ soccer
El Camino at Westmoor, 3 p.m.; Menlo School at Palo Alto, 3:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Carlmont, 4 p.m.; Woodside at Jefferson, Oceana at Mills, Capuchino at San Mateo, Sacred Heart Cathedral at Burlingame, 4:30 p.m.; Aragon at Terra Nova, 6 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
San Mateo at Summit Shasta, 6 p.m.; St. Ignatius at Sacred Heart Prep, 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Jefferson vs Carlmont at HMB Event Center, 3 p.m.; Burlingame vs Westmoor at HMB Event Center, 3:30 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Summit Shasta, 4:30 p.m.; El Camino vs Carlmont at HMB Event Center, 5 p.m.; Washington-SF at Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.; San Mateo vs Half Moon Bay at HMB Event Center, Menlo School at University-SF, 6:30 p.m.; Prospect at Woodside, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football
Division 1-A state championship game
Serra (13-1) vs Corona Del Mar (15-0) at Cerritos College, 4 p.m.
College football
State championship game
College of San Mateo (12-0) vs Riverside (12-0) at Bakersfield College, 1 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
San Mateo at Pacific Bay Christian, 5 p.m.; Oceana at Crystal Springs, 6 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Woodside at Washington-Fremont, 1:30 p.m.; Mills at Notre Dame-SJ, 2:30 p.m.; Westmoor vs Carlmont at HMB Event Center, Mercy-Burlingame at Pacific Bay Christian, 4 p.m.; Oceana at Crystal Springs, 4:30 p.m.; Burlingame vs Half Moon Bay at HMB Event Center, 7 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Hillsdale vs Cupertino at Homestead, 9:45 a.m.; South City vs Los Altos at Homestead, 3 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Sequoia, 5 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep vs Valley Christian at Fremont-Sunnyvale, 9:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.