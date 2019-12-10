TUESDAY

Boys’ basketball

Aragon vs Gunn at Burlingame, 3:30 p.m.; Half Moon Bay vs Menlo School at Burlingame, Pacific Bay Christian at Pinewood, 5 p.m.; Oceana at Burlingame, Carlmont at Westmoor, 6:30 p.m.; Wallenberg-SF at Capuchino, Galileo at Terra Nova, Drew-SF at Crystal Springs, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Notre Dame-Belmont at University-SF, 4:30 p.m.; Summit Shasta at El Camino, Nueva School at Castilleja, Drew-SF at Crystal Springs, 5:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Carlmont, 5:45 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Eastside College Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at St. Joe-Alameda, St. Francis at South City, 7 p.m.; Palo Alto at Aragon, Terra Nova at Santa Cruz, 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Design Tech at Crystal Springs, 3:15 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Woodside Priory vs Menlo-Atherton at Fremont-Sunnyvale, Menlo School at Carlmont, 4:30 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame vs Carlmont at Avaya Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys’ soccer

Urban-SF at Crystal Springs, 3:15 p.m.; ACE Charter-SJ at Woodside Priory, Sequoia at Monta Vista-Cupertino, 3:30 p.m.; Burlingame at San Mateo, Menlo School at Aragon, Westmoor at Capuchino, Oceana at El Camino, Jefferson at Mills, Terra Nova at Woodside, 4:30 p.m.; Santa Teresa at Carlmont, 6 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

Burlingame Lions Club tournament, 3:30; 5; 6:30; 8 p.m.

Leadership-SF at South City, 6 p.m.; ACE Charter-SJ at Woodside Priory, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Woodside Priory vs Dixon at Santa Clara, 3 p.m.; Gunn at Sequoia, 4:30 p.m.; Menlo School at Mitty, 5 p.m.; Oceana at Mercy-Burlingame, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys’ basketball

Overfelt at Capuchino, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Mission at Capuchino, 3:30 p.m.; Aragon at King’s Academy, Notre Dame-Belmont at Notre Dame-SJ, 6:30 p.m.; Wilcox at Mills, 7 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Half Moon Bay at Mountain View, 3:15 p.m.; Hillsdale at Monta Vista-Cupertino, 4 p.m.; South City at Leland, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys’ soccer

El Camino at Westmoor, 3 p.m.; Menlo School at Palo Alto, 3:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Carlmont, 4 p.m.; Woodside at Jefferson, Oceana at Mills, Capuchino at San Mateo, Sacred Heart Cathedral at Burlingame, 4:30 p.m.; Aragon at Terra Nova, 6 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

San Mateo at Summit Shasta, 6 p.m.; St. Ignatius at Sacred Heart Prep, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Jefferson vs Carlmont at HMB Event Center, 3 p.m.; Burlingame vs Westmoor at HMB Event Center, 3:30 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Summit Shasta, 4:30 p.m.; El Camino vs Carlmont at HMB Event Center, 5 p.m.; Washington-SF at Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.; San Mateo vs Half Moon Bay at HMB Event Center, Menlo School at University-SF, 6:30 p.m.; Prospect at Woodside, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football

Division 1-A state championship game

Serra (13-1) vs Corona Del Mar (15-0) at Cerritos College, 4 p.m.

College football

State championship game

College of San Mateo (12-0) vs Riverside (12-0) at Bakersfield College, 1 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

San Mateo at Pacific Bay Christian, 5 p.m.; Oceana at Crystal Springs, 6 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Woodside at Washington-Fremont, 1:30 p.m.; Mills at Notre Dame-SJ, 2:30 p.m.; Westmoor vs Carlmont at HMB Event Center, Mercy-Burlingame at Pacific Bay Christian, 4 p.m.; Oceana at Crystal Springs, 4:30 p.m.; Burlingame vs Half Moon Bay at HMB Event Center, 7 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Hillsdale vs Cupertino at Homestead, 9:45 a.m.; South City vs Los Altos at Homestead, 3 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Sequoia, 5 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Sacred Heart Prep vs Valley Christian at Fremont-Sunnyvale, 9:45 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription