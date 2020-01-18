FRIDAY
Men’s basketball
CSM 95, Cañada 80
The Bulldogs (2-2 Coast North, 8-10 overall) didn’t quite make it to 100 points but it didn’t matter as five players scored in double digits to down Cañada (0-4, 2-13) in the first meeting between the two rival community colleges since 1983. Denzel McCollum and Jackie Luong scored 21 apiece for CSM, while Bryant Jefferson (14), David Peterson (13) and Desai Lopez (11) each enjoyed big nights. The Colts drilled 16 3-pointers, including five from Tommy Cheang, but an early 16-2 run by the Bulldogs proved too much to overcome.
Boys’ soccer
San Mateo 5, El Camino 1
Luis Mora racked up two goals and an assist as the Bearcats (7-1-1 PAL Ocean, 8-1-2 overall) cruised at home past El Camino (1-6, 1-7). Mora tallied an assist to get Mateo on the board with the goal scored by Djelani Phillips. Mora then erupted in the second half with a goal on an assist from Joseph Lev, followed by a penalty kick goal. Jose Avila added a goal on an assist from Luis Rodriguez, and Vishal Singh scored with an assist from Geoffrey Hernandez.
Girls’ basketball
Notre Dame-Belmont 48, Eastside Prep 36
Alex Salise scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Tigers (1-2 WBAL Foothill, 5-9 overall) to their first win in WBAL play. Liz Piro added 13 points for NDB. Senior guard DeDe Franklin scored a game-high 22 points for Eastside Prep (0-3, 6-10).
Elsewhere: In PAL South Division girls’ basketball action, Aragon downed Mills 60-47, while Menlo-Atherton topped Sequoia 32-30. With the respective wins, Aragon (4-0 PAL South, 9-7 overall) and M-A (4-0, 8-7) remain tied atop the South standings.
In PAL North Division play, Half Moon Bay (5-0 PAL North, 15-2 overall) took down Jefferson (1-3, 9-6) by a score of 45-36. South City (2-2 PAL North, 3-11 overall) rolled to a 58-35 win over Oceana (1-4, 6-11).
Boys’ basketball
Carlmont 49, Woodside 44
The Scots (2-2 PAL South, 7-9 overall) trailed by 3 heading into the fourth quarter but finished on a 16-8 tear to knock off Woodside (2-2, 11-3). Timothy Netane drilled a 3 to give the Scots a 41-39 lead. The Wildcats swung back out front 44-43 but Nicholas Knobel gave Carlmont the lead back with a pair of free throws to spark a 6-0 run. Isaiah Minor paced Woodside with 14 points, five steals and two blocked shots.
Pacific Bay 40, Nueva School 35
The Eagles (4-0 PSAL North, 14-1 overall) earned their first win over reigning PSAL North Division champion Nueva (2-2, 9-6) in two years, opening on a 9-2 run and holding on for the key win. Senior center Dwight Bumgarner paced Pacific Bay Christian with 16 points and seven rebounds, while senior Khalil Smith added seven points and seven boards. Pac Bay remains tied for first place in the PSAL North with Summit Shasta (4-0, 10-6) after the Black Bears downed Summit Prep.
THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Capuchino 2, South City 0
The Mustangs took control of the PAL Ocean Division and stay undefeated by handing the Warriors their first loss in league play. Amber Bussani gave Cap (4-0 PAL Ocean, 9-2-2 overall) a 1-0 lead at halftime, scoring off an assist from Nina Konidaris. Delilah Martindale doubled the lead in the second half with Konidaris earning her second assist of the match. South City drops to 3-1 and out of first place in the Ocean Division. The Warriors fall into a second-place with Hillsdale, which beat Half Moon Bay.
Hillsdale 2, Half Moon Bay 0
The Knights scored once in each half to stay three points behind division-leading Capuchino. Teagan McKelvey opened the scoring with an unassisted goal for Hillsdale (3-1 PAL Ocean, 8-2-3 overall) in the first half. Paige Hardman scored an insurance goal off an assist from Alyssa Cano. The loss leaves Half Moon Bay still in search of their first Ocean Division victory.
Mills 2, San Mateo 0
The Vikings evened their record in Ocean Division play with a shut out of the Bearcats. Rika Hensley had a goal and an assist to lead Mills (2-2 PAL Ocean, 4-6 overall). Chiarra Bettucchi scored the first goal for the Vikings, while Rachel Lam assisted on Hensley’s insurance goal. San Mateo drops to 0-4 in division play.
El Camino 5, Westmoor 0
The Colts stayed undefeated in PAL Lake Division play as they cruised past the Rams. Rachelle Vargas scored twice and assisted on a third to lead El Camino (3-0 PAL Lake). Nikki Ramos added a goal and an assist. Nicole Musallam and Grace Motupaka rounded out the scoring for the Colts, with Noe Diep and Andrea Moreno each earning an assist.
Woodside 3, Menlo-Atherton 0
The Wildcats are starting to prove to be the class of the PAL Bay as they solidified their hold on first place with a shut out of the Bears. Rachel Hull scored once and assisted on a second to lead Woodside (5-0-1 PAL Bay, 9-1-1 overall). Angeni Garcia and Brynn McClymond rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats, who also got an assist from Alondra Gomez-Garcia.
Burlingame 3, Aragon 1
The Panthers picked up their first win in PAL Bay Division play with the victory over the Dons. Josie Tallerico assisted on two goals for Burligame (1-2-3 PAL Bay, 6-2-1 overall), with scores coming from Talia Aboiukhalil and Monique Perezynski. Natalia Lazzareschi scored an unassisted goal for Aragon (1-4, 4-5).
Carlmont 2, Sequoia 1
The Scots stayed solidly in second place in the Bay Division standings with the win over the Cherokees. Kyla Orthbandt gave Carlmont (4-2 PAL Bay, 8-3-2) a 1-0 lead off a feed from Sam Phan. Maya Blodgett scored what proved to be the winning goal for the Scots, with Mia Khoun picking up the assist. Nathalie Franco scored off a Celina Rincon assist from Sequoia (2-1-2, 3-1-5), which suffered its first loss in league play.
Wrestling
Half Moon Bay 60, El Camino 24
The Cougars improved to 2-0 in PAL Bay Division dual-meet matches with the win over the Colts. Fernando Diaz-Marquez (122), Tucker Cecil (128), Lino Vasquez (147) and Eddy Lopez (184) all won their matches by pin. HMB also benefitted from six El Camino forfeits.
