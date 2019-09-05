WEDNESDAY
Girls’ tennis
SHP 7, TKA 0
The Gators (1-1) earned their first victory of the season by sweeping at home against TKA. SHP dropped just 11 sets overall, led by No. 1 single Isa Robinson’s 6-0, 6-0 win. No. 2 Natalie Dias won 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Sara Quinlan won 6-1, 6-1; and No. 4 Ella Sheehan won 6-1, 6-1. In doubles action: No. 1s Bridgette Molumphy and Tara Harrison won 6-1, 6-1; No. 2s Alexa Schlotter and Ciara Moses won 6-1, 6-0; and No. 3s Annika Van Zandt and Katie Sinclair won 6-2, 6-0.
TUESDAY
Girls’ golf
Menlo 223, Mercy-Burlingame 281
Menlo played host to Mercy-Burlingame at Baylands Golf Links for the West Bay Athletic League opener, earning its first win of the year with Taylor Baik and Gianna Inguagiato sharing medalist honors. Baik, a sophomore, and Inguagiato, a senior, each shot a 1-over 38. Vikki Xu and Sulwen Ma, both seniors, followed by each shooting a 45.
Harker 192, Sacred Heart Prep 255
Harker’s top three golfers enjoyed a stellar day at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club to cruise past SHP in West Bay Athletic League action. Natalie Vo earned medalist honors, leading Harker with a 1-under 35. Tina Xu followed by shooting par with a 36, and Claire Chen was 1-over par at 37. SHP was paced by Hannah Lesti’s 44, Alexandra Hull followed with a 51 and Hannah Lindquist shot a 52.
Volleyball
Burlingame 3, ND-Belmont 2
Burlingame (2-0) was able to stave off a career-high 23 kills by NDB junior Abby Miller to grind out a five-set win 20-25, 27-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-10. Emmy Sharp led the Lady Panthers with 14 kills, while the defense of Naomi Johnson loomed large, as the senior middle scored a double-double with 11 kills and 11 blocks. Senior libero Eloise Ulrich totaled a team-high 17 digs for Burlingame, while the Tigers (4-4) were led by senior Delaney Walsh with a match-high 20.
Summit Shasta 3, Eastside Prep 0
Summit Shasta (1-0) opened its season making quick work of Eastside College Prep 25-10, 25-7, 25-9. The Black Bears scored 19 service aces, led by junior Chloe Directo’s five while freshman Zoey Dea totaled four in her varsity debut. Senior middle Aneliese Tutasi scored match-highs with six kills and three blocks.
Women’s soccer
Cañada 2, Santa Rosa 2
The Lady Colts (0-0-2) answered back twice to force their second tie in as many games this season, deadlocking at home against Santa Rosa. The Bear Cubs scored one goal in the first half when Gizel Carranza converted in the 19th minute. Cañada answered back in the 40th minute when Sulma Plancarte converted off an assist from Alicia Soto. In the second half, Carranza scored her second goal in the 72nd minute. But in the 80th minute, Chloe Gallo tallied the equalizer on an assist from Marlie Mandaguit.
The Colts platooned two goalkeepers, with Jenna Vath notching a save in the first half, while Detiny Perez totaled two saves after the break.
Cañada also earned a tie in its season opener Aug. 30, hosting San Joaquin Delta for a 1-1 outcome.
