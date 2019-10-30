TUESDAY
Girls’ water polo
Notre Dame-Belmont 15, Sequoia 6
The Notre Dame-Belmont Tigers stormed into the CCS playoffs behind a big day from senior Hanna Kawar.
Kawar scored nine goals as the Tigers rolled to victory in the CCS play-in game. Seniors Callie Malone, Nicolette Bolish and Avery McGlinchey added two goals apiece for NDB. The Sequoia Ravens were led by three goals from Caitlin Dulsky.
The Ravens earned the play-in opportunity by virtue of earning a co-championship in the PAL Ocean Division. NDB finished third in the Bay Division. Bay champ Castilleja and second-place Menlo-Atherton have also earned CCS bids.
Girls’ golf
Kurup, Xu each shoot 78 at CCS
Palo Alto’s Sydney Sung earned the championship at the Central Coast Section girls’ golf championship at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey, shooting a 70 to finish 1 stroke ahead of Valley Christian’s Varnika Achanta.
Carlmont’s Viveka Kurup and Menlo’s Vikki Xu were the top San Mateo County finishers, tying at 22nd place by each shooting 78. PAL girls’ individual champion Nathalie Benrey shot an 80 to tie for 33rd with eight different golfers, including Mercy-Burlingame’s Brooke Barron.
Other county competitors were: Menlo’s Taylor Baik (81); Menlo’s Gianna Inguagiato (86); Menlo’s Sulwen Ma (88); Menlo-Atherton’s Katie Spivakovsky (88); San Mateo’s Lindsey Huang (89); Nueva’s Aliya George (94); Menlo’s Sarah Fujimori (102); Carlmont’s Kaitlyn Parohinog (102); Menlo-Atherton’s Joanne Yuh (102); Carlmont’s Nina Chung (106); Menlo-Atherton’s Angelina Heller (106); Carlmont’s Jackie Welte (107); Menlo-Atherton’s Brynn Baker (109); and Menlo-Atherton’s Stella Kaval (114).
