TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 4, Mills 0
The Lady Dons (1-0) jumped out to a 3-0 first-half lead and never looked back in their 2019-20 season opener against Mills (0-1). Abby Chang got Aragon on the board with an unassisted goal in the sixth minute. Emma Hudson added two scored before halftime, and Thuy Nguyen capped the day with a goal in the 71st minute.
MONDAY
Girls’ basketball
Menlo 69, Cosumnes Oaks 34
Defending CCS Division II champion Menlo (1-0) opened the 2019-20 season with a 24-point first quarter en route to big win on its home court over Cosumnes Oaks-Elk Grove (0-1). Returning their entire starting five from last year, the Lady Knights got consistent scoring from all of them, paced by a game-high 18 points from sophomore center Sharon Nejad. Coco Layton added 14 points, Valentina Ross had 10, while junior guards Georgia Paye and Avery Lee had nine apiece.
Capuchino 71, Eastside Prep 49
The future is looking bright for the Lady Mustangs (1-0), whose starting sophomores Hailey Hoff and Mele Afeaki paced a big win in former M-A coach Markisha Coleman’s first game at the helm of Eastside College Prep-East Palo Alto (0-1). Hoff scored a game-high 18 points, and Afeaki added 15, while junior Jaisa Gamble fell a point shy of a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.
Boys’ soccer
Menlo 5, Woodside 1
Menlo senior Aaron Morgan opened the season with a hat trick, finishing it off as the Knights (1-0) rallied for four second-half goals. Junior team captain Christian Corcoran added a goal and two assists, and junior Tor Micaelian added a goal. Woodside senior Grant Boyd scored the lone goal for the Wildcats (1-2) on an assist from sophomore Adrian Ruiz.
