SATURDAY
Girls’ soccer
Woodside 2, Carlmont 1
The Wildcats (3-0-1 PAL Bay, 7-1-1 overall) unleashed the underclassman attack for a comeback after trailing 1-0 at the half, relying on two goals by freshman Angeni Garcia for the win. Garcia scored the equalizer on an assist from sophomore Giselle Gutierrez and gave Woodside the lead on an assist from freshman Ella Harris. Carlmont (3-2, 7-3-2) got a first-half goal from senior Kyla Orthbandt on an assist from senior Sam Phan.
Woodside (10 points) now takes outright control of first place in the PAL Bay Division with Carlmont (9 points) in second place, and Sequoia and M-A (7 points apiece) tied for third.
Menlo-Atherton 2, Aragon 0
Senior forward Sam Cotto totaled one goal and one assist as M-A (2-1-1 PAL Bay, 5-3-1) while earning its third shutout of the year. Freshman Jane Fiorentino got the Bears on the board with a first-half goal. The loss marks the first time Aragon (1-2, 4-3) has been shut out this season.
Burlingame 0, Terra Nova 0
After starting the year with four straight wins, Burlingame (0-2-2 PAL Bay, 5-2-3 overall) has now gone 1-3-2 over its last six games, with its only a win coming Dec. 14 in a forfeit by Scotts Valley. Terra Nova (0-5, 1-8) has now lost seven in a row.
Girls’ basketball
SHP 46, NDB 24
The Gators (1-0 WBAL Foothill, 9-4 overall) got 12 points from Charlotte Levison while Denise Stine added 11 to win their WBAL Foothill Division opener on the road at Moore Pavilion. NDB (0-1, 4-8) was paced by 10 points from Alex Salise, playing in her second game of the season as a transfer from South City.
FRIDAY
Boys’ soccer
Carlmont 1, Aragon 0
Arthur Goncalves scored the game’s only goal, and the first of his varsity career. The Carlmont sophomore converted a second-half conversion with an assist from senior Devin Billingsley to make the Scots (3-0 PAL Bay, 6-2-1 overall) the team still unbeaten in PAL Bay Division play. Aragon (1-3, 2-4-3) has now lost two straight.
Woodside 1, El Camino 0
The Wildcats (3-2-1 PAL Ocean, 4-5-1) snapped a two-game losing streak with a second-half goal from Javier Sagestume. It was the first varsity goal for the junior defender, who got an assist from Robbie Sellman. El Camino (2-6, 3-9) has now lost four straight.
Capuchino 13, Terra Nova 1
The Mustangs (6-0-1 PAL Ocean, 7-2-1) took a 3-0 lead into halftime then erupted for 10 goals in the second half. Charlie Chetcuti scored Cap’s first two goals of the day, while Omar Esquivel and Enrique Santa Maria went on to add hat tricks. Terra Nova (1-5-1, 1-6-1) got a second-half goal by Tyler Rasmussen.
Westmoor 6, Oceana 1
The Rams (4-1 PAL Ocean, 5-1 overall) erupted for three goals in the first half and added three more in the second. Oceana’s Cosmo Chan scored in the first half on an assist from Mateo Pirz. The Sharks (0-7, 1-8) are still looking for their first league win. Westmoor remains in third place in the PAL Ocean with 12 points behind first-place Cap (19 points) and second-place San Mateo (16 points.).
Girls’ basketball
Westmoor 49, South City 38
Westmoor (1-0 PAL North, 6-5 overall) overcame an 11-point halftime deficit with a 20-3 run in the third quarter, paced by senior Teuila Tuiasosopo’s game-high 18 points. Freshman forward Jazmynn Sciancalepore added 14 points for the Rams. South City (0-2, 1-11) was paced by 14 points by senior Caitlin Collantes, who drilled three 3s.
Terra Nova 46, El Camino 24
Anna Julian scored a game-high 13 points to lead Terra Nova (1-1 PAL North, 3-9 overall) past El Camino (1-1, 6-4). The Lady Colts were paced by Carly Jeung with 10 points.
Hillsdale 62, Capuchino 54
Hillsdale (2-0 PAL South, 10-3 overall) remained the only unbeaten team in PAL South Division play, paced by 22 points from sophomore Bailey Fong. The Lady Knights trailed by 4 at the half but rode a 22-12 third quarter to victory. Freshman guard Makena Nitao added 16 points for Hillsdale. Cap (0-2, 6-8) was paced by 16 points from junior forward Jaisa Gamble.
Aragon 72, San Mateo 32
The Lady Dons (2-0 PAL South, 7-7 overall) had three players score in double digits, paced by 16 points from sophomore guard Beth Parangan. Lydia Manu added 14 points and Mabryn Manu scored 10. San Mateo (0-2, 5-8) was led by Akanesi Hafoka’s 10 points.
