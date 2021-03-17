Girls’ golf
Sacred Heart Prep 262, Mercy-Burlingame 266
The Gators won a close one Monday at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club, holding off a 4-over performance by Mercy-Burlingame’s No. 1 Brooke Barron. Barron shot a 40 on the par 36 course, running away with medalist honors. SHP’s Gabby Srinivasan and Mercy’s Anais Ko each shot 48. The Gators displayed depth, though, with Alexandra Hull shooting a 50 and Mischa Chaikovsky a 51.
Menlo 239, Castilleja 251
Despite a rain delay midway through the match, Menlo (2-0 West Bay Athletic League) enjoyed benefitted from a solid foursome in shooting down Castilleja at the Stanford Golf Course. Taylor Baik earned medalist honors with a 41, and was one of four Lady Knights to shoot under 50. Joelle Kim added a 43; Hailey Kim a 46; Chloe Lee a 47. Casti freshman Joanne Zhau paced her team with a 42.
Boys’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 19, Saint Francis 6
Jack Vort and Gavin West each scored hat tricks as the Gators cruised to victory in their home pool in last Friday’s quad finale. SHP jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the first period then outscored Saint Francis 7-0 in the second. Andrew Plaschke racked up four assists for the Gators, while Luke Johnston, Isaac Rotenberg, Will Swart and Luke Hammarskjold added two goals each.
Menlo 12, Bellarmine 9
Menlo (2-0) went on a five-goal run in the second period and held off a late surge Saturday at Bellarmine. Connor MacMitchell was dialed in, scoring a game-high seven goals for Menlo, with Greg Hilderbrand adding three. Goalie Zayd Mahmoud highlighted a strong defensive effort with 10 saves, while the Knights established a sharp counterattack from the outset.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 12, Presentation 4
Riley Hocker converted three goals while Alexandra Szczerba totaled two goals and five assists as the Gators went large in the first quarter and never looked back in Saturday’s win at Presentation. SHP opened a 7-0 lead in the opening period, with Eleanor Facey scoring the first two goals of the day. Facey and Brienz Lang each totaled two goals, while goalie Megan Norris totaled seven saves against just one goal allowed before departing in the second half.
College baseball
Milch earns 1st win at Stony Brook
Terra Nova graduate Jared Milch earned his first win of the year with his Stony Brook University Seawolves rallying late for a 9-3 win Saturday over Central Connecticut State. Milch — a transfer senior from College of San Mateo — walked off the mound in the bottom of the sixth with the game tied 2-2, but Stony Brook rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh to give him the lead. The left-hander worked six innings, allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out seven.
Woodside grads split twin bill
Former Woodside hurlers Jamie Kruger and Max Moreno each earned decisions for their respective teams in last Friday’s doubleheader split between NAIA squads William Jessup University and Westmont College. Kruger — a senior transfer out of College of San Mateo — worked in relief for Westmont in the first game, earning the saved through 1 2/3 innings in an 8-6 win over William Jessup. In Friday’s nightcap, Moreno earned the win, allowing one run (none earned) on four hits through five innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.