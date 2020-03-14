local sports roundup

THURSDAY
College
Junior college sports suspended
Word came late Thursday night the California Community College Athletic Association was postponing all junior college athletic events until further notice.
The San Mateo Community College District, which encompasses Cañada, San Mateo and Skyline colleges, further stipulated that teams will not be allowed to practice during the stoppage.
College baseball
San Mateo 5, Cañada 4, 10 innings
The Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the eighth to tie the game and then scored the game-winning run in the top of the 10th to beat the rival Colts.
Danny Carnazzo had the big stick for CSM (5-0 Coast North, 16-5 overall) going 2 for 5 with two home runs and four RBIs. Kodai Yaoita also homered for the Bulldogs, who had only seven hits.
Connor Sullivan worked into the ninth inning, giving up four runs on 12 hits, before being lifted for Emilio Flores, who finished out the inning and ended up with the win with 2/3 of an inning of work. Zach Button notched his second save of the season by striking out the side in the bottom of the 10th.
Jordan Brandenburg paced the offense for Cañada (1-4, 12-9), which rapped out 13 hits. Brandenburg went 3 for 4 with a homer, double and two RBIs. Shane Wallace was 3 for 5 at the plate with a double for the Colts as well. Thomas Ozawa also had a RBI for Cañada.
Kuan Rong Yang was saddled with the loss after coming in to start the 10th. Alejandro Palomarez got the start for the Colts and threw eight innings, allowing four runs on four hits. Travis Herriott pitched a scoreless ninth for the Colts.
Skyline 7, San Francisco 4
A five-run fourth propelled the Trojans to the win over the Rams.
Trey Zahursky and Camron Grant each drove in a pair of runs for Skyline (4-1 Coast North, 16-4 overall), with Grant hitting a pair of doubles. Noah Marcelo and Jeremy Keller each drove in a run as well, while Levi Stubbles hit a triple.
Nate Rumb earned the win for the Colts, going five innings, allowing four hits and one earned run. Conor Hourigan got roughed up in his inning of work, giving up two runs on two hits, but Austin Brown got a three-inning save, giving up one run on three hits. Combined, the three pitchers had eigtht strikeouts.
Boys’ tennis
Half Moon Bay 7, Westmoor 0
The Cougar remained unbeaten in Ocean Division play after shutting out the Rams.
Phineas Lehan and Evan Aleander, playing at No. 1 and No. 3 singles for Half Moon Bay (6-0 PAL Ocean), both won their matches 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Dante Rogers and Matthew Hunt dropped only two games in a 6-1, 6-1 victory, while the No. 2 doubles tandem of Taro Tanaka and Calvin George won 6-2, 6-2.
Westmoor drops to 1-5 in division play.
Oceana 4, El Camino 3
The Sharks took three of the four singles matches and got a three-set win from Andy Le and Jeffrey Lei at No. 1 doubles to get past the Colts in an Ocean Division match.
Le and Lei dropped the first set 6-3, but rebounded to win the final two sets in dominant fashion for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Supakit Wirichinnakarn won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles for Oceana (2-4 PAL Ocean), Sebastian Batsuuri won his No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-0 and Evan Clark posted a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles.
El Camino’s Brandon Huynh prevented an Oceana singles sweep by winning the No. 3 singles match for the Colts, 6-4, 7-5.
Nathan Chuop and Paulo Ponce, the No. 2 doubles team for El Camino (1-5), needed three sets to get past Wallace DaSilva and Jonathan Scott, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5).
Badminton
Aragon 19, South City 11
The Dons improved to 2-0 in Bay Division play with a win over the Warriors.
Emily Zhang won the girls’ singles match for Aragon, winning 21-14, 21-12. The Dons also took the No. 1 matches in two of three doubles brackets, with Sok Py and Tiffany Le winning 21-7, 21-7 at No. 1 girls’ doubles. Nathan Hom and Cindy Chao gave Aragon a win at No. 1 mixed doubles, needing three sets to top South City’s Alvin Fung and Valarie Situ, 18-21, 21-6, 21-11.
South City got wins from Caio Li 21-12, 21-12 at No. 1 boys’ singles, while Kevin Yang and Marvin Mo gave th Warriors the win at No. 1 boys’ doubles, 22-20, 21-5.
Mills 23, Burlingame 7
The Vikings won No. 1 boys’ singles, boys’ doubles and mixed doubles as they cruised past the Panthers.
Alohi Sheung won 21-1, 21-1 in boys’ singles, Keefer Yip and Caden Liu won at No. 1 boys’ doubles, 21-13, 11-21, 21-14, while the mixed doubles team of Alex Siu and Katherine Liu won 21-11, 21-11.
Burlingame’s Kalea Sheung won at No. 1 girls’ singles, 21-3, 21-3.
Boys’ volleyball
Burlingame 3, San Mateo 2
The Bearcats rallied from two sets down to force a fifth in which the rival Panthers prevailed for a 25-22, 29-27, 24-26, 18-25, 15-13 victory.
Zachary Ngai led Burlingame (2-2 PAL, 4-3 overall) finishing with 17 kills. Teammate Niall Finegan was right behind with 16 kills, while Kieran Loftis chipped in with 10 finishes. Ryan Li pumped out 43 assists for the Panthers.
San Mateo fell to 1-3 in PAL play and 3-6 overall.
