Girls’ golf
Menlo 261, Sacred Heart Prep 274
Menlo trio Taylor Baik, Hailey Kim and Joelle Kim finished in a three-way tie for medalist honors Monday as the Lady Knights claimed victory in the West Bay Athletic League opener against rival Sacred Heart Prep at the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. Baik, Menlo’s junior captain, and the freshman duo of Kim and Kim each shot a 42, while SHP was paced by Gabby Srinivasan’s 47.
The match marked the first showdown between the neighboring Atherton programs in 17 months. Next up for Menlo is Monday’s match with Castilleja at the Stanford Golf Course.
Cross-country
Sacred Heart Prep hosts first XC meet in school history
Saturday marked a first in Sacred Heart Prep’s history as the small Atherton school hosted an on-campus cross-country event, facing Crystal Springs Uplands in a dual meet.
Luci Lambert paced SHP’s victory, claiming first place with a personal record of 17 minutes, 45 seconds. SHP junior Janie Morganroth took second with a PR of her own at 18:57.
College softball
Oregon Tech runs win streak to 14
Former Mills and College of San Mateo standout Aubrie Businger enjoyed a breakout series as her Oregon Tech Owls team swept a four-game set from University of Providence-Montana. The Owls have now won 14 straight games to open the season. A junior third-baseman, Businger went 6 for 10 with two home runs and eight RBIs. She is now hitting .425 with a team-best five home runs, tying her for 14th in the nation among NAIA batters. As a team, Oregon Tech is batting .406, tied for sixth in the nation.
