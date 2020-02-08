FRIDAY
Girls’ basketball
Notre Dame-Belmont 44, Eastside Prep 22
Alex Salise scored 20 points to help the Tigers (2-6 WBAL Foothill, 6-14 overall) snap a five-game losing streak. Junior forward Mia Adao added 10 points for NDB. Eastside Prep (0-8, 7-15) was led by 17 points from senior guard DeDe Franklin.
College baseball
Skyline 6, Shasta 3
Sophomore right-hander Dylan McDonald fired seven shutout innings to improve his record to 3-0 in three starts to get the Trojans (5-2 overall) back in the win column. Reigning Northern California Pitcher of the Week, Michael Altman emerged in the eighth inning and worked 1 1/3 to earn the save.
THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Carlmont 5, Terra Nova 0
The Lady Scots (8-2-1 PAL Bay, 13-3-3 overall, 25 points) maintained their first-place standing in the PAL Bay Division behind a big day from Kyla Orthbandt. The senior totaled two goals and three assists, including the first score of the day on an assist from junior Sabrina Kelly. Orthbandt then assisted on goals by Emilie Brack and Soni Kanaya to put Carlmont up 3-0 at the half. She then assisted Maddie Cunningham to make it 4-0, before scoring on an assist from Cunningham to close it out.
Carlmont now leads second-place Woodside (22 points). The Scots, however, have a bye this Tuesday and have one league game remaining, while Woodside has two games to go. A Carlmont win in this Thursday’s regular-season finale at Sequoia would clinch no worse than a co-championship in the PAL Bay.
Capuchino 1, South City 1
The first-place Mustangs (8-0-1 PAL Ocean, 13-2-4 overall) saw their eight-game league winning streak snapped in a draw with South City (6-2-1, 13-3-2), but no matter as it was enough for Capuchino to clinch the PAL Ocean Division title outright. Senior midfielder Jaeda Flores scored the lone goal for Cap. South City junior midfielder Fatima Waldo-Garcia matched it with an assist from senior Iliana Sanchez.
Hillsdale 3, Half Moon Bay 0
The Lady Knights (7-2 PAL Ocean, 13-3-3 overall) spread out the scoring, with Chase Nestor, Maggie Sena and Alyssa Cano each tallying goals, to move into a second-place tie in the PAL Ocean Division standings with South City.
Mills 2, San Mateo 1
Rika Hensley scored a pair of goals in the second half to lead the comeback victory for the Lady Vikings (4-5 PAL Ocean). After San Mateo took a 1-0 lead into halftime, Hensley tied it on an assist from Chiara Bettucchi then gave Mills the lead on an assist from Veronica Turner.
Westmoor 3, Jefferson 0
Ala Hamed scored a hat trick for Westmoor in PAL Lake Division action.
El Camino 7, Oceana 1
The Lady Colts two goals apiece from Noe Diep, Shireen Charalaghi and Rachelle Vargas to take down Oceana in PAL Lake play. Andrea Moreno added a goal for EC. Carmella Baldasarre scored Oceana’s lone goal on a penalty kick.
Boys’ wrestling
Half Moon Bay 74, Terra Nova 3
Caspian Grabowski capped the night with a second-round pin in the heavyweight division to close out a near clean sweep for Half Moon Bay. Only two matches didn’t end in falls for the Cougars, including a Terra Nova win at 140s and a 15-8 decision for HMB’s Eddy Lopez at 172s.
Girls’ wrestling
Half Moon Bay 58, Terra Nova 6
HMB’s Taylor Micallef entered the night ranked No. 3 at 121s in the Central Coast Section but scored a 10-1 decision over No. 2-ranked Elis Caralho. Elizabeth Mendez-Cortez at 113s, Leonor Sarabia at 128s, Esmeralda Mendez at 139s and Joceline Andrade at 172s all won by pin for HMB.
