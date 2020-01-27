FRIDAY
Girls’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 64, Terra Nova 36
The Cougars (6-0 PAL North, 15-2 overall) went on a 22-4 run in the third quarter to maintain their top standing in the PAL North Division. Freshman forward Alli Dolli knocked down five 3-pointers to score a game-high 22 points. Abby Kennedy added 12 points, and Genevieve Belmonte scored 10. Terra Nova (2-4, 4-13) was paced by Sierra Kiliamatangi’s 20 points.
Westmoor 60, Jefferson 41
Sophomore guard Patricia Reyes netted a game-high 14 points to lead Westmoor (5-1 PAL North, 10-6 overall) to its third straight win. The second-place Rams remain one game back of Half Moon Bay in the North Division standings. Jefferson (1-5, 9-8) was paced by Kristy Flores with 11 points.
Hillsdale 48, Aragon 45
Hillsdale (4-2 PAL South, 12-5 overall) made things interesting in the PAL South Division standings by going on a 16-11 run in the fourth quarter to overcome first-place Aragon (5-1, 10-8). Bailey Fong shared the game-high with 16 points for the Lady Knights while Kalie Chan added 13 and Makena Nitao added 12. Aragon sophomore Jordan Beaumont shared the game-high of 16 points. The Lady Dons are now tied with Menlo-Atherton for first place after the Bears downed Woodside 52-41.
Carlmont 40, Sequoia 36
The Lady Scots (4-2 PAL South, 14-4 overall) scored 19 points through the first three quarters but outscored Sequoia 21-8 in the fourth to secure the comeback. Senior guard Erica Mendiola scored a game-high 16 points and Donya Khonsari added 13 for Carlmont. Sequoia (3-3, 11-7) was paced by Aniyah Hall’s 10 points.
Capuchino 54, Mills 45
Deadlocked after three quarters of play, Cap (2-4 PAL South, 8-10 overall) outgunned Mills 20-11 in the fourth to win it. Jaisa Gamble hit three 3s to score a team-high 17 points while Crystle Gumban added 11. Mills (3-3, 11-7) got a game-high 18 points from Chloe Tam.
Boys’ basketball
Sequoia 66, Carlmont 49
Gabe Munguia racked up a game-high 21 points, including four 3s, as the second-place Ravens (5-1 PAL South, 9-9 overall) kept pace with PAL South Division leader Menlo-Atherton on their home court against Carlmont (3-3, 8-10). Kiahn Nice-Whiteside added 11 points for Sequoia. The Scots were led by Abram Guldbech’s 10 points.
Hillsdale 49, Aragon 31
The Knights (5-1 PAL South, 13-5 overall) won all four quarters with a game-high 13 points from Oliver Crank, who hit three 3-balls, to stay tied for second place with Sequoia. Junior Murphy Caffo shared the game-high with 13 points for Aragon (3-3, 7-11).
San Mateo 65, Burlingame 60
Aden Nolet hit 10 field goals, along with three 3s, to total a game-high 23 points to lead the Bearcats (1-5 PAL South, 11-6 overall) to their first win in league play. Sophomore Jacob Yamagishi shared the game-high with 23 points for Burlingame (3-3, 12-6).
Mills 45, Capuchino 34
Three Vikings (1-5 PAL South, 4-14 overall) scored in double digits, led by Marcus Maravillas with 11 points, while Michael Matsuno and Jaden Tung added 10 apiece, as Mills snapped a six-game losing streak with its first victory in league play. Patrick Volkman lit up six 3s to total a game-high 18 points for the Mustangs (0-6, 2-15).
Boys’ soccer
Carlmont 6, Hillsdale 0
Patrik Dufault scored a hat trick to lead the first-place Scots (5-1-2, 7-3-2 overall, 17 points) to a landslide win over Hillsdale (2-5-1, 6-4-1). Noah Chang-Linenberg got Carlmont on the board with an assist from Arthur Goncalves, who later scored on an assist from Dufault. Varun Sukilikar added a late goal on a penalty kick.
Burlingame 2, Half Moon Bay 0
Andrew Morales totaled one goal and one assist to push Burlingame (5-2-1 PAL Bay, 8-4-1 overall) past Half Moon Bay (1-7, 2-8-2) and into second place in the PAL Bay Division. Jan Jackson got the Panthers on the board with a goal in the first half. Morales followed with a second-half score on an assist from Nico Flores.
Sequoia 1, Menlo-Atherton 0
Simon Clarke scored the lone goal of the match to deliver Sequoia (3-3-1 PAL Bay, 8-4-1 overall) the victory, knocking Menlo-Atherton (5-2, 5-3-3, 15 points) out of second place.
Aragon 1, South City 0
The Dons (3-5 PAL South, 4-6-3 overall) broke a scoreless tie in the second half with a game-winning goal from Ajay Paramasivan on an assist from Wilson Duan. After losing four straight, Aragon has now won two straight. South City (4-3-1, 5-6-2, 13 points) remains in fourth place in the PAL South Division.
El Camino 2, Oceana 1
The Colts (3-9 PAL Ocean, 4-11 overall) broke a 1-1 tie in the second half on a goal from sophomore Jacob Deinla. Toby Woodworth got El Camino on the board with an assist from Michael Musallam. Oceana (1-10, 2-11) got its lone goal from Luis Diaz with an assist from Ruben Jensen.
Woodside 6, Terra Nova 1
David Ruiz scored a hat trick and added an assist to send Woodside (5-4-1 PAL Ocean, 6-6-1 overall) to a big win over Terra Nova (1-9-1, 1-10-1). Dylan Bernard added two goals and Austin Marcel also scored for the Wildcats. Terra Nova got a goal from Tyler Rasmussen on an assist from Jonathan Wright.
Jefferson 3, Mills 1
The Grizzlies (4-2-3 PAL Ocean, 4-2-3 overall) got goals from Carlos Rico, Sixto Segura and Dalton Xavier to take down Mills (4-4-1, 4-4-1).
