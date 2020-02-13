WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
San Mateo 2, Jefferson 1
The Bearcats topped the Grizzlies to remain atop the PAL Ocean Division standings with one game in the regular season.
Jason Zhong’s goal off a Djelani Phillips assist gave San Mateo the go-ahead goal with three minutes remaining. Luis Mora opened the scoring for San Mateo off an assist from Sanath Vaka as the Bearcats trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Boys’ basketball
Menlo-Atherton 46, Burlingame 44
The Panthers put a scare into the Bears and threatened their 29-game PAL South winning streak, but came up just short.
M-A (11-0 PAL South, 20-3 overall) struggled with its shooting, hitting on just 16 for 48 (33%) from the field. Burlingame (5-6, 14-9) was better, converting 17 of 39 (44%).
J.D. Carson led the Bears with 10 points. Nick Tripaldi and Skyler Thomas had 9 apiece.
The Panthers were led by Miles Klapper, who poured in 22 points.
The win was the 16th in a row for M-A, which hasn’t lost since the day after Christmas, 60-43 to Loyola-Los Angeles in the St. Ignatius Sand Dune Classic tournament.
Woodside 55, Hillsdale 48
The Wildcats knocked the Knights out of a tie for second place in the PAL South, while Woodside moved into a four-way tie for fourth place with Aragon, Burlingame and Carlmont.
Woodside (5-6 PAL South, 15-8 overall) got 13 points from Calvin Kapral and Timmy Yee added 11.
Sacred Heart Prep 74, Pinewood 35
The Gators scored 20 or more in each of the first three quarters as they coasted past the Panthers in a WBAL game.
Jai Deshpande and Charlie Selna each scored 17 points to lead led SHP (12-1 WBAL, 20-3 overall). Everett Banks added 10 for the Gators.
The win keeps SHP tied atop the WBAL standings with Menlo School with only one game remaining in the regular season.
Women’s basketball
CCSF 62, CSM 44
Courtney Townsend totaled 18 points for the Lady Bulldogs 3-5 Coast North, 14-12 overall), but it was not enough as City College of San Francisco (6-2, 18-7) jumped out to a 35-22 halftime lead and never looked back. Ava Agustin totaled seven rebounds and four assists to go along with nine points.
TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 2, King’s Academy 0
The Gators got a goal early in half to shut out the Knights.
Lilly Lynch opened the scoring in the seventh minute for SHP, off an assist from Hadley Twichell. Juliana Rosen doubled the score five minutes into the second half, with Elle Lessing picking up the assist.
Menlo-Atherton 4, Terra Nova 1
The Bears (5-4-2 PAL Bay, 8-7-4 overall) rallied for three goals in the first half, and Alex Kraft added her second goal after the break to stay within reach of an automatic CCS playoff bid in the PAL Bay Division.
With three auto bids to be had, M-A is currently tied for fourth place with Burlingame at 17 points apiece, 1 point behind third-place Sequoia.
Sequoia 0, Burlingame 0
Burlingame goalkeeper Sophia Young recorded another shutout in a critical tie with third-place Sequoia. The fourth-place Panthers still trail in the standings by 1 point, and are currently tied in the standings with Menlo-Atherton with one game to go.
Sequoia faces first-place Carlmont in Thursday’s finale, while Burlingame travels to Aragon.
Woodside 3, Aragon 0
Woodside (8-2-1, 13-5-1) remains tied for first place in the PAL Bay Division, backed by another big day from Brynn McClymond.
The senior connected for an assist to Rachael Mull to get the Wildcats on the board in the first half, then scored twice in the second half to put away the win.
South City 3, Mills 0
Ilianna Sanchez totaled two goals and an assist to float South City past Mills. Sanchez assisted a goal by Megan Celillo. Then two assists by Bianca Gonzalez set up both Sanchez goals.
The Lady Warriors (7-2-1 PAL Ocean, 14-3-2) finish the regular season in third place.
San Mateo 3, Half Moon Bay 1
Romy Alberts scored two goals and Leanne Lui added a third to put the game on ice for the Bearcats in just their second win of the year, both against Half Moon Bay.
El Camino 12, Westmoor 0
The Lady Colts (9-0 PAL Lake, 10-8-1 overall) went to town with Rachelle Vargas leading the charge with four goals. Dianni Flores added three goals and two assists, while Mayell Pacheco and Noe Diep each scored twice. Shireen Charalaghi added the last score for EC.
Jefferson 4, Oceana 4
Natalie Nelson had two goals and an assist for Oceana to close out PAL Lake Division play in a tie with Jefferson.
Boys’ basketball
El Camino 63, Oceana 31
The Colts (6-5 PAL North, 11-12 overall) took a 26-6 lead into halftime and never looked back to maintain their third-place standing in the PAL North standings. Jovaughn Williams scored a game-high 14 points for EC, while Antonio Roussanov added 13. Daniel Ynalvis led Oceana (0-12, 1-21) with 11 points.
Jefferson 58, South City 43
Saif Fara scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Grizzlies (9-2 PAL North, 14-9 overall) to a double-digit win. Isaac Heringer added 15 points for Jefferson. Nicholas Alimorong scored a team-high 14 points for the Warriors 2-9, 5-15).
Girls’ basketball
El Camino 31, Oceana 28
Elco (4-7 PAL North, 9-11 overall) did what it does best and played strong defense, despite a game-high 15 points from Oceana junior Dylan Fulton. Eight points from Kayla Ikuma was enough for a team-high scoring.
