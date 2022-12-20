SATURDAY
Boys’ basketball
Bellarmine 78, Sacred Heart Prep 73 OT
The Bells captured the DJ Frandsen tournament title, going to overtime to beat the Gators. SHP (4-3) led 40-32 at halftime, but Bellarmine (3-2) got back in the game by outscoring the Gators 9-9 in the third. Sam Norris poured in 26 points to lead the Gators, while JP Kerrigan added 23 for SHP. LJ Quattlebaum chipped in with 12.
Menlo-Atherton 51, Lowell 43
The Bears outscored the Cardinals 24-18 in the fourth quarter to pull out the non-league victory. Meka Okereke’s 12 points led M-A (6-0), while Ben Eisner added 10 for the Bears.
El Camino 74, Summit Shasta 65
The Colts scored 22 points in both the second and fourth quarters to hold off the Black Bears in a non-league win.
Summit Prep 40, Quarry Lanes-Dublin 38
Sinai Medina scored 18 points and Xavier Zepeda added 16 as the Huskies slipped past the Cougars in a non-league game. Trailing 33-27 going into the fourth quarter, Summit Prep (8-2) outscored Quarry Lanes 13-5 to pull out the win.
In other action …
Crystal Springs (5-3) hammered Pacific Bay Christian (3-5), 61-34. … San Mateo (6-2) cruised past San Jose, 59-43. … Sequoia (0-8) continues to struggle with a daunting non-league schedule, getting buried by Valley Christian, 89-36. … South City (4-3) beat Woodside (3-7), 63-55. … Westmoor (7-2) got past Mills (5-3), 54-47. … Carlmont (6-2) held off Silver Creek-SJ, 53-47. … Sacred Heart Cathedral beat Menlo School (3-4), 70-52. … El Camino (5-2) scored 22 points in both the second and fourth quarters to hold off Summit Shasta (4-1) 73-65.
Girls’ basketball
Carondelet-Concord 67, Hillsdale 32
The Knights fell to the Cougars in the final of the Steve Geramoni Holiday Classic hosted by Notre Dame-Belmont. Hillsdale (7-2) was held to single-digit scoring all four quarters. One of the top programs in the Bay Area, Carondelet improved to 11-1.
M-A 62, Westmoor 26
The Bears held the Rams to just 13 points through the first three quarters on their way to the lopsided win. Fiona Steinmetz scored 14 points to lead M-A (6-20, while Sara Djafari added 11 in the win. Westmoor falls to 5-4.
In other action …
Sacred Heart Prep (4-6) ended the Steve Geramoni Holiday Classic with a 58-37 win over Prospect. … Notre Dame-Belmont (7-1) buried Soquel, 61-27. … Carlmont (5-2) fell 55-53 to Lick Wilmerding. … South City (5-3) blasted Burton, 52-12. … Woodside (1-3) fell to Washington-Fremont, 58-41. … Half Moon Bay (2-5) rolled past Saratoga, 61-47. … Crystal Springs (6-1) had no trouble with Immaculate Conception, winning 60-11. … Los Gatos hammered Aragon (4-5), 60-25. … Summit Shasta (4-0) beat El Camino (1-6), 57-31.
Boys’ soccer
Prospect 2, Woodside 1
All three goals were scored in the first half, with the Wildcats falling to the Panthers. Benny Bogyo scored off an assist by Lorenzo Pepe to account for the scoring for Woodside (0-3).
Westmont 2, Half Moon Bay 2 (Westmont 6-5 Pks)
After finishing regulation and extra time tied at 2, the Warriors topped the Cougars 6-5 in penalty kicks to claim the Sunnyvale Cup championship. Half Moon Bay (6-1-1) scored both its goals in the second half.
In other action …
Hillsdale (4-3-1) scored three times in the first half of a 3-0 win over Valley Christian. … Menlo-Atherton (1-2-4) and North Salinas played to a scoreless draw. … University-SF beat Menlo School (1-3-1), 2-1. … Summit Shasta (2-4) beat ACE Charter, 1-0. … Serra (1-1-2) was hammered by Whitney, 8-0, giving up six goals in the first half.
Girls’ soccer
Non-league
After squandering a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw with Menlo-Atherton, Mountain View cruised past Carlmont (3-3-1), 4-0. … Burlingame (5-0-1) captured the Division 2 title of the Firebird Classic with a 1-0 win over Piedmont Hills. … Santa Clara drilled South City (3-4), 6-0. … Menlo School (6-1) captured the Division 1 title of the Firebird Classic, beating Lincoln-SJ 1-0. … Capuchino (1-4-1) fell to Notre Dame-SJ, 1-0.
