WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 2, Aragon 1
The Gators (3-0) earned their third straight win to start the year, overcoming Aragon with a pair of goals from senior Will Maxwell in non-league play in San Mateo. The Dons (1-2-2) got on the board with a first-half goal to go up 1-0, the first score SHP has surrendered this season. But Maxwell scored the equalizer before the half and gave the Gators the lead with a second-half score on an assist from Nathan Fox.
Boys’ basketball
St. Francis-La Canada 56, Sacred Heart Prep 52
The Gators (3-2) knocked down 10 3s and played to a deadlock throughout regulation, but the Golden Knights (9-1) rode the hot hand of Mazi Mosley, as the sophomore scored 25 points to take down SHP in overtime. Senior guard TJ O’Brien hit five 3s and paced the Gators with 17 points while 6-4 sophomore Matthew Norris added 14.
Menlo School 47, Branham 40
The Knights (1-3) got in the win column, riding a game-high 21 points and four steals from senior Lucas Vogel. Brooks Mead added 10 points, and Adam Karr totaled 10 rebounds and five steals for ball-hawking Menlo. The loss for Branham was its first of the year, snapping a nine-game regular-season winning streak dating back to last season.
TUESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Burlingame 6, Mills 1
Five different players scored as the Panthers pummeled the Vikings in a non-league match. Troy Metkus led the way with a pair of goals for Burlingame (2-1), while Altai Ordubadi, Kevin Ascarza and Kylan Dean each scored once. Calvin Wagner had a goal and an assist in the win. Mills falls to 0-2-3 on the season.
In other action …
In a rematch of the 2021 CCS Division III championship game, Mt. Pleasant beat San Mateo (1-1-1), 1-0.
Girls’ soccer
San Mateo 1, Mercy-Burlingame 0
The Bearcats scored a first-half goal and made it stand to beat the Crusaders in a Firebird Classic tournament game. Freshman Luciana Bertolina scored the game-winner for San Mateo (2-1), with Allison Morganstern and Chisa Matsumoto each earning an assist. San Mateo goalkeeper Lily Bernard posted her second straight shutout. Mercy falls to 1-1-1.
In other action …
Sacred Heart Prep (1-2-1) got past Pioneer, 2-1. … South City (1-2) picked up its first win of the season, getting past rival El Camino (0-2), 1-0. … Hillsdale (1-2-1) and Homestead battled to a 2-2 draw. … Carlmont (1-2-1) and Gunn played to a 1-1 tie. … Menlo-Atherton (3-0) shut out Leland 2-0.
Boys’ basketball
Westmoor 71, Pacific Bay Christian 44
The Rams blitzed the Eagles, scoring 30 points in the first quarter and cruising to the non-league win. Westmoor (4-1) led 30-11 after the first period. PBC (3-2) was led by Ethan Chau and Joel Zabaneh each scored 15 points.
Crystal Springs 56, The Nueva School 44
Sam Young posted a double-double to lead the Gryphons to the win over the Mavericks. Young scored 16 points and grabbed 10 boards to lead Crystal (3-2). Marcus Kueh chipped in 13 points for the Gryphons.
In other action …
El Camino (3-0) blasted Burton-SF, 71-27. … Gunn cruised past Sequoia (0-5), 57-39. … St. Francis-La Cañada (8-1) buried Half Moon Bay (0-2) in the first round of the Burlingame Lions Club Tournament, 72-33.
Girls’ basketball
Crystal Springs 60, Notre Dame-SJ 36
The Gryphons improved to 3-0 on the season with the rout of the Regents in a non-league game. Crystal all but put the game away in the first quarter, outscoring NDSJ 25-5 on their way to leading 43-14 at halftime. Jemma LaCap led offense for the Gryphons, scoring a game-high 16 points. Maile Bateman added 11, while Caitlyn Kramer had 10.
In other action …
San Mateo (1-4) earned its first win of the season, blasting past Drew-SF, 58-26, pulling away with a 26-point fourth quarter. … Mills (3-1) had little trouble with Lincoln-SF, winning 54-38. … Carlmont (1-0) opened its season with a 45-23 win over Wilcox. … Aragon (2-3) was held to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters of a 52-27 loss to Palo Alto.
