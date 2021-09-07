SATURDAY
Football
St. Ignatius 13, SHP 7
The foot of St. Ignatius place kicker Cooper Lucey was the difference as Sacred Heart Prep (1-1 overall) suffered its first loss of the season Saturday in San Francisco.
Lucey converted a first-quarter field goal of 24 yards, a fourth-quarter field goal of 15 yards, and added an extra point following the Wildcats’ only touchdown of the afternoon in the second quarter.
S.I. (2-0) upped its lead to 10-0 after senior quarterback Aidan Smith connected with senior Ryan Ivers for a 5-yard touchdown pass. But SHP clawed its way downfield on the following drive to answer back just before halftime.
The Gators converted five third-down tries on the drive before facing a fourth-and-goal at the 1. Junior running back Andrew Latu shouldered seven carries on the drive, including gains of 9, 12, 6, 2, 3 and 3 yards, before scoring on a 1-yard run to cut St. Ignatius’ lead to 10-7. But it would stand as the Gators’ only score of the day.
SHP has a bye next week before its final non-league tune-up Friday, Sept. 17 at Mountain View prior the opener to Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division play.
Capuchino 41, El Camino 3
Senior running back Isaac Nishimoto led the way as Capuchino’s offense enjoying a banner evening in lopsided victory at home over El Camino. Among Nishimoto’s highlights were touchdown runs of 50 and 27 yards, and he added a 63-yard reception off a short screen pass.
The Mustangs (1-1) gained 482 total yards of offense. Nishimoto finished with 202 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground and added 63 yards and a TD by air.
El Camino (0-2) scored its only points of the day in the first quarter on a 35-yard field goal by senior kicker Jacob Deinla.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 13, Acalanes 8
Menlo opened the season with a late push to take down Acalanes Saturday in Atherton.
The Knights (1-0) fell behind 3-1 after the first period but rallied behind a five-goal performance by Tommy Kiesling. Greg Hilderbrand added four goals and Jack Murad had two. Goalkeepers Finn Byrne and Cormac Mulloy spilt time right down the middle, totaling eight saves apiece.
Menlo has one more warmup match Wednesday with Serra with the opener of league play before hosting the 23rd annual Scott Roche Tournament Friday and Saturday.
