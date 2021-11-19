College volleyball
CSM to host volleyball playoff opener
The Lady Bulldogs will host playoff for the first time in the brief history of their revitalized volleyball program.
With the California Community College Athletic Association postseason bracket announced Thursday, the Bulldogs earned the No. 7 seed in the Northern California playoff field. College of San Mateo will welcome No. 10 Butte College next Tuesday.
“It’s a step in the right direction of where we are taking this program,” CSM head coach Katie Goldhahn said. “Through all the hard work we’ve put in, I think our seed at No. 7, as I told the team, that started from the first day of season, going into our first non-conference matches to our first scrimmage against UC Santa Cruz. We’re here as a tribute to the hard work, and the wins we’ve had prior. Home court advantage will be a huge advantage. Butte is a huge trek. And playing in front of our home fans … there’s just a very strong sense of pride and accomplishment. So, I’m very excited.”
CSM also celebrated its first all-region selection as sophomore setter Eyriana Eatmon was one of 12 players selected to the All-Northern California team. She was joined by Cabrillo outside hitter Jazmyn Tubbs as the only selections from the Coast Conference North.
“It’s a big deal,” Goldhahn said. “Being one of 12 players in Northern California … we don’t take that lightly. And I do think she was deserving, as do all the other coaches.”
Girls’ water polo
No. 1 Miramonte-Moraga 12, No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep 8
Brienz Lang and Stanford-bound Ella Woodhead each scored three goals for the Gators, but it wasn’t enough as they were eliminated by the Matadors in the semifinals of the Northern California Division I tournament.
SHP finishes the season with an overall record of 27-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.