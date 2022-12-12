SATURDAY
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 70, Sacred Heart Cathedral 62
The Gators got a career-high 33 points from Sam Norris as they held off the Irish in a non-league game.
SHP (4-2) trailed 18-8 after the first quarter and was down 31-23 at halftime. But the Gators outscored SHC (2-2) 47-31 in the second half.
TJ O’Brien added 12 points for SHP, while SHC was led by Jerry Mixon, who finished with 17 points.
Carlmont 57, Alhambra 51
Tournament MVP Nate Wong scored 14 points and dished out eight assists to lead the Scots to the title over the Bulldogs at the Miramonte tournament in Orinda.
Enzo Carvalho added 13 and Matthew Abiezzi chipped in 10 while defending Alhambra’s 6-8 center Austin Dewes.
In other action …
South City (3-2) cruised past Burton-SF, 72-24. … Woodside (2-7) lost to Tamalpais 54-41 at the Rose City Tournament hosted by Cardinal Newman. Mills (4-2) pulled away from El Camino (4-2) for a 59-41 win. … Summit Shasta (3-0) blasted Crystal Springs (3-3), 73-28.
Girls’ basketball
Pioneer 53, Sacred Heart Prep 53
The Gators led 35-31 going into the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs outscored SHP 24-12 to take third place in the TKA Lady Knights Basketball Tournament.
Kate Baron, a freshman, and Mayowa Otudeko-Carroll led the way for SHP (3-4), with each finishing with 14 points.
In other action …
Eastside College Prep nipped Oceana (0-6), 37-35. … San Mateo (2-4) led 42-9 at halftime on its way to a 68-21 win over Gunderson. … San Lorenzo Valley got past Mercy-Burlingame (3-1), 60-53. … Priory (4-2) beat Burlingame (1-5), 55-32. … Pioneer outscored Aragon (4-4) 36-11 in the second half to record a 65-31 win. … Archie Williams beat Terra Nova (4-1), 45-29. … Lincoln-SF beat Jefferson (2-4) 58-47. … San Domenico cruised past Westmoor (4-3), 52-32. … Carlmont (3-0) bet Watsonville, 47-32. … Summit Prep (2-0) slipped past Crystal Springs (3-1), 52-50. … Mills (5-1) buried Aptos, 64-28. … Menlo-Atherton (4-2) beat Half Moon Bay (1-4), 45-32.
Girls’ soccer
Menlo School 2, Gunn 1
Scoreless at halftime, the Knights scored a pair of second-half goals to advance to the championship game of the Firebird Classic hosted by Fremont-Sunnyvale.
Josie Lee opened the scoring for Menlo (5-1), off a corner kick from Sasha Bernthal. Roya Rezaee scored the eventual game-winner off a Bernthal free kick.
The Knights will face Lincoln-SJ in the final.
In other action …
Mountain View shut out Sacred Heart Prep (1-4-1) 3-0.
FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Menlo School 70, Santa Teresa 52
The Knights took the consolation championship at the Los Gatos Wildcats Shootout.
Lucas Vogel led the way for Menlo (3-3), pouring in 29 points. Aidan Stull added 9 points for the Knights.
Boys’ soccer
Menlo School 3, Woodside 1
The Knights gave first-year head coach Daniel Hicker his first win and their first win of the season after beating the Wildcats in a non-league match.
Sandro Velazquez scored twice and assisted on a third to lead Menlo (1-1-2). Andre Gonzalez had a goal and an assist for the Knights.
Woodside falls to 0-2 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.