Track
Menlo boys shatter CCS record
The Menlo School boys’ 4x1600 relay shattered a 44-year Central Coast Section record and took second place at Mt. SAC Relays in 17 minutes, 19.22 seconds Friday night.
Torrey Pines won in 17:19.10. Menlo now holds the second-fastest time in the country.
Menlo sophomore Landon Pretre, senior Aiden Deffner, sophomore Will Hauser and senior Justin Pretre broke the CCS record of 17:24.84 set by Leigh in 1979.
Landon Pretre ran his two-lap split in 4:17; Deffner in 4:27.8; Hauser in 4:21; and Justin Pretre in 4:13.4.
Boys’ tennis
Half Moon Bay 6, Mills 1
In a makeup from a March 21 rainout, the Cougars (4-8 PAL Bay) swept doubles play to roll past Mills (0-11). No. 1 doubles Evan Nguyen and Kai Lin led the way wit a 6-2, 6-2 win, while No. 2 doubles Liam Cartegena and Jackson Shuai, and No. 3 doubles Cian Murphy and Jackson Oliver also won in straight sets. Mills. No. 2 singles Michael Poniente earned the Vikings’ only win 6-4, 7-5 over Xavier McKune.
Boys’ volleyball
Aragon 3, Hillsdale 1
The Dons (4-3 PAL Bay) kept pace for second place in the PAL Bay Division standings with a17-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-14 win at Hillsdale (2-4). Aragon now maintains a second-place tie with Menlo-Atherton (4-3), three games back of first-place Carlmont (6-0) with three matches to play. Carlmont, with four remaining league matches, can clinch the PAL Bay championship this week.
Burlingame 3, San Mateo 0
The Panthers (3-4 PAL Bay) swept 25-19, 25-9, 25-19 at home past San Mateo (0-6). Reiter Madden led the way with a double-double of 10 kills and 12 digs. Liam Friedman added five kills, and Jacob Ngai had 19 assists for Burlingame. Jeremy Wu led San Mateo with eight kills.
Swimming
Aragon boys 103, Burlingame 49
The Dons (5-0 PAL Bay) maintain their unbeaten first-place standing with two meets to go on the PAL Bay Division dual meet schedule. Aragon takes on fourth-place Menlo-Atherton this week, before closing the regular season Friday, April 21 against second-place Mills (4-1). Carlmont (5-1), currently in a tie for second place with Mills, has one more league meet to go against Sequoia.
Burlingame girls 91, Aragon 79
The Panthers (5-1) are tied for second place with Menlo-Atherton (4-1) behind first-place Carlmont (6-0) in the PAL Bay Division dual meet standings. Aragon (2-3) falls to fifth place.
