MONDAY
Boys’ golf
Crystal Springs Uplands School 176, Sacred Heart Prep 194
The Gryphons have been on fire, setting school records in each of the last two weeks.
A week after posting a school record 2-over 181 at Crystal Springs Golf Course, the Gryphons went even lower at Sharon Height Golf & Country Club. As a team, the Gryphons finished the round 4-under as three players shot under par, one was even and the highest score of the day was a 1-over.
Philip Hu, a sophomore, led the way with low-round honors, carding a 3-under 33. KC Mungali, a junior, and freshman Ethan Lee both finished at 1-under 35. Griffin Chiu, another freshman, came in with an even-par 36 and the third freshman on the team, Henry Chen, carded a 1-over 37.
With the win, Crystal Springs improves to 5-0 in West Bay Athletic League play. The 176 is the lowest score posted by a team in San Mateo County this season.
SHP (3-2) was led by Thomas Molumphy, who shot an even-par 36. Logan Mills had a 1-over 37, Beck and Liam O’Kelly both shot 4-over 40s, while Owen Egan carded a 5-over 41.
Menlo School 193, King’s Academy 227
Sophomore Eric Yun shot a 6-under 31 to lead Menlo to the WBAL victory over King’s Academy at Baylands Golf Links in Palo Alto.
Marcus Ying carded a 2-over 39 for Menlo, while Saaz Ahuja and Ryan Schaefer both coming in with 3-over 40s. Amay Goel rounded out the scoring for Menlo, finishing with a 43.
Baseball
Santa Teresa 5, Sequoia 2
The Ravens fell to the Saints in a non-league meeting.
Sequoia (3-6-1) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Santa Teresa (11-2) tied it with a run in the top of the second and took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the third. The Saints rounded out their scoring with two more in the fourth.
Alex Sergoogy went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI for Sequoia. Dillon Goetz also had two hits as the Ravens finished with just seven knocks on the day.
Menlo-Atherton 14, Homestead 6
The Bears scored four runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back in beating the Mustangs in a non-league game.
M-A (5-8) added six in the third for a 10-1 lead and rounded out the scoring with a four-run sixth.
Ethan Bergan paced the M-A offense, driving in a game-high five RBIs. Bergan had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and walked twice to reach base in all five of his plate appearances. Jackson Williams drove in two runs added a hit and two walks of his own.
Adam Chane picked up the win on the mound for the Bears, working the first three innings, allowing one run on five hits.
