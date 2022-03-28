SATURDAY
Softball
Mills 11, Menlo-Atherton 0
Nicolette Moreno led the way with a career-high three hits, and the Vikings (2-0 PAL Ocean, 2-2 overall) needed just six innings to take down Menlo-Atherton (2-2, 5-8) in a mercy-rule win. Mills totaled 11 hits, including a double and two RBIs from Aalliyah Stuart.
Baseball
Riordan 5, Serra 3
The Padres (1-4 WCAL, 8-6 overall) have dropped four of five to open WCAL play, falling to Archbishop Riordan (1-4, 6-6) and manager Brandon Ramsey, a Serra alumnus. Ben Cleary tabbed on of Serra’s six hits, including two RBIs in the bottom of the first to give the Padres a 2-1 lead. Riordan answered with a run in the third and rallied for three in the fifth to take the lead. The last time the Padres lost four of five to start WCAL play was in 2019, when they went on to finish in second place by winning their last nine league games.
San Mateo 15, Westmoor 2
The Bearcats scored early and often to throttle Westmoor. San Mateo totaled 13 hits, paced by a 3-for-4 day by senior Chad Hawkins. Giancarlo Selvitella finished with two hits and three RBIs, and is currently batting .480 (12 for 25) on the season.
St. Ignatius 4, Menlo-Atherton 1
The Wildcats (7-6) continued the WCAL’s dominance over PAL teams, tallying two in the firth and two more in the fourth to top M-A. The Bears (4-8) totaled seven hits, with two apiece from Matt MacLeod, Reno DiBono and Owen Keep.
Maria Carrillo 10, Sequoia 5
Dillon Goetz, Cole Kenyon and Alex Seroogy had two hits apiece for the Ravens, who fell in non-league action in Santa Rosa. Sequoia (3-5-1) opened with a three-run rally in the top of the first, but Maria Carrillo (4-7-1) answered with four in the bottom of the fourth and added runs in each of the next four innings. Sequoia received good news when Goetz — who departed Wednesday’s pitching out with a rib cage injury — was announced as Monday’s starting pitcher against Santa Teresa.
In other action … Aragon defeated Terra Nova 9-5 in non-league play.
FRIDAY
Softball
Half Moon Bay 13, South City 2
The Cougars (2-0 PAL Ocean, 2-4 overall) scored in every inning of a five-inning mercy-rule victory over South City (0-2, 1-5). Kendall Barmore led the way both sides of the ball, earning her second victory of the year in the circle while tabbing two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Kaia Glafkides and Juju Pintarelli tabbed three hits apiece for the Cougars, who have now won more games in league than they did all of last season when they finished 1-12 in PAL Bay Division play.
Terra Nova 16, Jefferson 1
The Tigers (3-0 PAL Ocean, 4-5 overall) roared to a nine-run first inning and never looked back in a three-inning mercy-rule win over Jefferson (0-3, 0-5). Terra Nova totaled just three hits, but capitalized on 11 walks while stealing six bases, including two swipes apiece by Gianna Pelleriti and Maddie Donati. Senior right-hander Eleanor Jonas earned the win improving her record to 2-0. She allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out five through three innings of work. Over 11 innings this season, Jonas has yet to surrender an earned run.
Mitty 10, Carlmont 3
The Scots (4-3) were in the non-league matchup until the late innings, when Mitty (10-0) broke through with three runs in the fifth and four more in the seventh. The Monarchs homered four times in the game, paced by sophomore Corri Hicks, who went 3 for 4 with two homers and five RBIs. Sara Pina added three hits, with a triple and a solo homer.
Baseball
Carlmont 9, Aragon 4
Carlmont senior Jack Vanoncini terrorized Aragon in last week’s two-game series, capped by a 3-for-4, two-RBI performance in the Scots’ series finale. Vanoncini went 5 for 8 in the series split to improve his season average to .412. Tripp Garrish and Collin O’Driscoll added two hits apiece for Carlmont, while Garrish earned the win with five innings of work, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out a career-high 11.
Menlo-Atherton 8, King’s Academy 4
Reno DiBono went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Bears (2-0 PAL Bay, 4-8 overall) to a series sweep of The King’s Academy (1-5, 3-10-1). Senior right-hander Jackson Vontz earned his first varsity win, allowing two runs (zero earned) on three hits while striking out six.
Bellarmine 8, Serra 4
The Padres (1-3 WCAL, 8-5 overall) took a 2-1 lead in the second but it was short-lived as the Bells (3-2, 9-4) tied it in the third and rallied for four in the top of the fifth. Caden Sta Maria was 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs for Bellarmine. Derek Waldvogel paced the Padres with two hits.
Boys’ tennis
Sequoia 7, Westmoor 0
Sequoia (4-3 PAL Ocean) swept every set from Westmoor (2-7), thanks to a closely contested win in the second set by Johnny Berry. Sequoia’s No. 2 singles player topped Westmoor’s David Hariyanto 6-1, 7-5. No. 1 single Brodie McCaughey cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win, while No. 1 doubles Christopher Zammit and Zachary Heister won 6-2, 6-4. The Ravens won both the No. 2 and 3 doubles matches via forfeit.
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo 13, San Ramon Valley 12
The Knights rallied in double-overtime to take down San Ramon Valley, with Carter Jung scoring the game-winning goal on a downhill, right-alley dodge shot 45 seconds into the second OT period. San Ramon Valley jumped out to an early 4-0 lead but Menlo responded with seven goals in the second. Jung totaled five goals and an assist, and Bradford Tudor added four goals.
Sacred Heart Prep 18, Oak Ridge 2
Max Sloat totaled seven goals and four assists, while James Dakin dominated by winning 21 of 23 face-offs as the Gators pummeled Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills. Kai Lockton added four goals and six assists, and Alex Shen had three goals.
Girls’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 13, Oak Ridge 12
The Gators overcame an 8-2 halftime deficit to top Oak Ridge. Iris O’Connor led the way with four goals, while Ellie Noto added three goals.
