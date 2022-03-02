TUESDAY
Nor Cal girls’ basketball
In girls’ Division II action, the two PAL representatives, Aragon and Hillsdale, both saw their seasons end. Aragon (19-9), the No. 15 seed, were knocked off by No. 2 McClatchy (20-6), 68-49. Hillsdale (24-3), the No. 16 seed, was beaten by No. 1 Piedmont (24-6), 48-43.
One county team did advance from Division II, however, as No. 3 Menlo School beat No. 14 Alhambra, 37-28. The Knights will host No. 6 Caruthers (27-3) at 6 p.m. Thursday. Caruthers beat No. 11 vista del Lago, 62-47.
In Division III, No 8 Capuchino (18-11) won its first-round match up, beating No. 9 Enterprise, 58-48. The Mustangs next face No. 1 Lincoln (28-3) at 6 p.m. Thursday. Enterprise advanced with a 58-32 win over No. 16 Burlingame (19-8), ending the Panthers’ season.
Mills (14-12), the No. 8 seed in the Division IV, beat No. 9 Lowell for the second time this season, 41-26. The Vikings beat the Cardinals 36-33 in their season opener. Mills will face top-seeded University Prep-Redding (21-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
No. 11 HMB fell to No. 6 Gateway-SF in a thriller 48-45.
Nor Cal boys’ basketball
No. 1 Sacred Heart Prep (24-4) raced past No. 16 Dougherty Valley-San Ramon (21-7), 83-70, as Aidan Braccia, Emmer Nichols and Kevin Carney combined for 67 points — Braccia with 28, Nichols 21 and Carney 18. The Gators will host the winner of No. 9 San Joaquin Memorial and No. 8 Oakland Tech at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Serra, however, saw its season end as the 16th-seeded Padres (16-11) fell to No. 1 Inderkum-Sacramento (27-2), 77-53.
In Division II, No. 9 Burlingame (21-6) was sent home following a 53-45 loss to No. 8 San Ramon Valley (18-9).
No. 12 Menlo-Atherton fell to No. 5 Vanden 59-38.
In Division III, No. 8 Menlo School topped No. 9 Manteca 51-45. The Knights now travel to play No. 1 Pleasant Valley, Thursday night.
Nor Cal boys’ soccer
No. 2 Aragon (15-4-5) advanced to the semifinals of the Division III tournament, scoring in overtime to post a 2-1 win over No. 7 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakand (16-4-5). The Dons will host No. 3 Pleasant Valley-Chico (21-2-0) at 5 p.m. Thursday. Pleasant Valley beat No. 6 Liberty Ranch, 2-1.
In Division IV, Luke Maxwell scored twice to lead No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep (15-5-2) to a 2-0 win over No. 6 Piedmont (15-4-2) in the Division IV quarterfinals.
The Gators will host a semifinal game at 3 p.m. Thursday as No. 7 University-SF (15-6-3) knocked off No. 2 Fowler, 1-0.
MONDAY
Boys’ golf
SHP 197, King’s Academy 268
Thomas Molumphy fired a 3-under 33 to lead the Gators to the WBAL win over the Knights at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park.
Logan Mills finished with a 2-over 38 and Beck O’Kelly a 2-over 39 for SHP.
Baseball
Sacred Heart Cathedral 8, M-A 1
The Bears were beaten by the Irish in a non-league at Daly City’s Marchbanks Field.
M-A (1-3) was held to just five hits. Reno DiBono drove in the only run for the Bears, while Zack Thomases cracked a triple.
Griff Williams got the start on the mound, woriing the first three innings, allowing four hits and one run. The Bears bullpen, however, could not follow him up.
M-A catcher Ethan Bergan cut down a pair of would-be base stealers, as well.
Serra 14, Aragon 8
The Padres scored five runs in the bottom of the first to set the tone in the non-league win over the Dons.
Serra (3-0) would go on to add four runs in both the third and fourth innings, as well.
Aragon (1-1) also put crooked numbers, scoring three in the top of the second, two in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Will Bowen had a big game for the Padres, going perfect 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs. Tyler Peruzzaro went 3 for 4 with two runs driven in for the Padres, while Julian Martinez went 2 for 2 with two walks, three runs scored and an RBI.
John Olson earned the win, allowing three runs on two hits in two innings.
Capuchino 8, Evergreen Valley 1
The Mustangs scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and beat the Cougars in a non-league meeting.
Ryan Lordier paced the offense for Capuchino (4-0), going 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Lucas Zayac and Ferdinand Galang also drove in two runs each for the Mustangs.
Aidan Mendal got the start on the mound for Capuchino, working into the seventh inning, allowing one run while scattering five hits.
Menlo School 3, King’s Academy 3
Menlo (1-0-1) scored once in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game, one that was called because of darkness.
Softball
Menlo-Atherton 15, Emery 0
The Bears scored 10 runs in the first inning and added five more in the third to post a mercy-rule win in Emeryville Monday.
It was the first win of the season for M-A (1-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.