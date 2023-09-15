WEDNESDAY
Girls’ water polo
Menlo School 19, Valley Christian 8
Sofia Flierl scored five goals and goaltender Sophia Maldonado stopped 23 shots to help lead the Knights past the Warriors in a WCAL match.
Sabrina Sutaria added for goals for Menlo (2-0 WCAL), Kate Ward netted a hat trick while Kate Hirsch and Scarlett Gamble each scored twice.
Woodside 14, Carlmont 4
Wildcats goalie Sophie Hunter was their best defender and one of their better goal scorers in the win over the Scots.
Hunter finished with 13 stops, but she also added four goals.
Woodside improves to 3-0 in Bay Division play, while Carlmont falls to 1-2.
In other action ...
Sacred Heart Prep 18, Mitty 7
Terra Nova 22, Burlingame 4
Boys’ water polo
Hillsdale 21, Terra Nova 15
The Knights outlasted the Tigers in a back-and-forth shootout, picking up their first PAL Bay Division win of the season.
Josiah Yeager led the way for Hillsdale (1-2 PAL Bay), pouring in 12 of his team’s 21 goals. He also added two assists. Matthew Love added four goals for the Knights, while goalie Taner Heidenreich finished with 11 saves.
Sacred Heart Prep 18, Mitty 9
The Gators scored five goals in each of the first three quarters on their way to the WCAL win over the Monarchs.
Andrew Spencer and Nelson Harris each scored four goals to pace the SHP offense, with Harris also tying for team-high assist honors with three. Tyler Hogan also had three assists and scored twice for the Gators.
Menlo School 15, Valley Christian 13
The Knights escaped with the WCAL win over the Warriors, outscoring them 5-3 in the fourth period to pull out the win.
Menlo (2-0 WCAL, 5-3 overall) had a trio of player score four goals: Nic Ekstrand, Jackson Coleman and Alex Stoffel. Teddy Meeks added a hat trick. Knights goalie Cormac Mulloy continues his hot play in the cage, finishing with 19 saves.
In other action ...
Woodside 9, Carlmont 6.
Sequoia 14, Aragon 7.
Girls’ golf
Burlingame 283, South City 334
Ellie Dowd shot a 39 to lead the Panthers to the PAL Ocean Division win over the Warriors at Fleming Park.
Sarah Ott and Aahana Chakravartti both added 47s for Burlingame and Sophia Jasmer a 49.
South City was led by Alyssa Batting, who carded a 45. Jollyn Gunardi added a 45 for the Warriors.
Sequoia 171, Capuchino 195
Megan McCormack led a charge of four Ravens’ golfers shooting rounds in the 30s as they beat the Mustangs at Mariner’s Point Golf Center in Foster City.
McCormack’s 3-over 30 was the best round of the day, followed by 34s from Elisa Flores and Kayla Royer. Megan Elgaaen carded a 36 and Taryn Szills a 37 for Sequoia.
Capuchino was led by Veronica Galanter, who shot a 36. Taylor Oldenberg finished with a 37 and Lily Jones a 39 for the Mustangs as well.
Crystal 225, Castilleja 240, TKA 267
The Gryphons won the WBAL tri-meet at Stanford, with Olivia Lee carding a 1-over 37.
In other action ...
Menlo-Atherton 259, San Mateo 275.
Volleyball
Mitty 3, Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Gators tested themselves against one of the top teams in Northern California, but it was the Monarchs who dominated the non-league match with a 25-6, 25-20, 25-13 win.
Isabelle Marco led the SHP offense with five kills, seven assists and five digs. Kelsey Chang had a team-high six digs.
