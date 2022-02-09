MONDAY
Boys’ basketball
San Mateo 48, Burlingame 44
The Bearcats pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season by downing the archrival Panthers, knocking the Panthers out of a first-place tie with Carlmont.
Noah Gagne scored a game-high 14 points to lead San Mateo (4-6 PAL South). Owen Bergstrom added 10 for the Bearcats.
Burlingame (7-2) was led by Will Uhrich, who finished with 11 points.
Capuchino 78, Sequoia 62
The Mustangs combined to score 49 points in the second and third quarters to take control on their way to the win over the Ravens.
Alexander Chan and Nicolas Caruso each scored 20 points to lead Capuchino (5-4 PAL South, 14-8 overall). Nikos Gamble added 10 for the Mustangs.
Sequoia (3-7 PAL South) got 15 points from Trevor Sato. Rahman Malik and Carter Palen each added 10 points for the Ravens.
Half Moon Bay 56, South City 35
Having already captured the PAL North title, the last regular-season goal for the Cougars is to finish division play undefeated. They are one win away from doing that after beating the Warriors.
Drew Dorwin led the way for HMB (11-0 PAL North, 14-7 overall). Owen Wooliever chipped in with 11.
South City falls to 5-5 in division play and 11-10 overall.
El Camino 66, Jefferson 52
The Colts knocked the Grizzlies into third place in the PAL North with the win.
Nick Santos led the way for El Camino (4-5 PAL North, 10-9 overall), finishing with a game-high 21 points. Jonathon Claybon added 18 for the Colts.
Mason Tran led Jefferson (6-4, 14-8).
Terra Nova 60, Oceana 54
The Tigers continue their surge in the PAL North with the win over the Sharks, their fifth in a row in division play.
Dominic Tuiasosopo scored 16 points to lead Terra Nova (7-3 PAL North, 12-9 overall). Gio Thompson added 10 points for the Tigers.
Girls’ basketball
El Camino 42, Jefferson 41
The Colts outscored the Grizzlies 12-10 in the fourth quarter to pull out the PAL North victory.
Kayla Ikuma led the way for El Camino (7-3 PAL North, 14-8 overall), scoring a game-high 13 points.
Jefferson (6-4, 14-7) was led by Cathy Felix, who finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers.
Aragon 64, Burlingame 55
The Dons sent the Panthers to their third straight PAL South Division loss, which has seen the Panthers fall from a tie for first place into third place.
Jordan Beaumont was on fire for Aragon (7-2 PAL South, 14-7 overall), finishing with a game-high 28 points. She knocked down five 3-pointers in the process. Megan Grant added 14 for the Dons.
Burlingame (6-3, 15-6) got 16 points from Elana Wesiman and 11 from Ava Uhrich.
Cap 57, Menlo-Atherton 40
The Mustangs punched their ticket to the CCS playoffs with the win over the Bears, snapping their four-game winning streak in the process.
With the win, Capuchino (6-3 PAL South, 11-10 overall) guaranteed themselves at least a .500 record in PAL play, one of the criteria for qualifying.
Hailey Hoff, who committed to play at Pepperdine two weekends ago, led the way for the Mustangs, scoring a game-high 21 points. Kiki Afeaki, who will continue her career at UC San Diego, added 17 in the win.
Tess Statkiewicz led M-A (4-6, 11-10), finishing with 10 points.
In other action …
Terra Nova (4-5 PAL North, 10-10 overall) got 13 points from Samantha Edwards to lead the Tigers past Oceana (0-10, 4-14). … Half Moon Bay (9-0 PAL North, 17-4 overall) had no problems with South City (1-7, 6-10), beating the Warriors 53-17 behind 15 points from Abby Kennedy.
Boys’ soccer
Aragon 3, San Mateo 0
The Dons kept the Bearcats winless in PAL Bay Division play while keeping the pressure on division-leading Burlingame.
Alexis Villanueva and Kevin Marroquin-Mayen each had a goal and an assist to lead Aragon (5-1-2 PAL Bay, 17 points, 9-4-4 overall). Wilson Duan rounded out the scoring for the Dons.
San Mateo falls to 0-7-1 in Bay play and 5-9-3 overall.
Mills 3, Oceana 1
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Vikings scored three-second half goals to down the Sharks.
John Mkrtichyan scored once and assisted on another to lead Mills (4-2 PAL Lake, 12 points, 4-6-1 overall). Jason Johnson and Carson Terron each added goals for the Vikings, while Masaya Miyake and Johan Gerrardo each had an assist.
