FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
El Camino 64, South City 62
The Colts took down the rival Warriors in the regular-season finale.
Jonathon Claybon led El Camino (6-5 PAL North, 12-9 overall) finishing with 16 points. Josh Harold and Miles Tolosa each added 15 for the Colts.
South City (5-7, 11-12) got a game-high 21 points from Max Lara-Perez.
Half Moon Bay 66, Terra Nova 52
The Cougars finished with an undefeated record in PAL North play with their win over the rival Tigers.
Jaeden Hutchins scored 19 points to lead HMB (12-0 PAL North, 15-8 overall), finishing with 19 points. Zeke Syme added 12 for the Cougars.
Terra Nova (7-5, 12-11) was led by Dominic Tuiasosopo, finishing with 17 points. Miguel Valdes added 11 for the Tigers.
Jefferson 57, Westmoor 37
This game was marred by a fight in the stands midway through the fourth quarter, with the rest of the game being abandoned.
Jefferson (8-4 PAL North, 16-8 overall) was led by Myles Solanoy, who finished with 12 points, one of three Grizzlies to score in double figures. Mateo Costiniano added 11 and Ruben Camacho finished with 10.
Westmoor (3-8, 7-15) got a game-high 13 points from Noah Cote.
Menlo-Atherton 60, Woodside 41
A 23-point, first-quarter explosion carried the Bears to the win over the Wildcats.
Ryan Anderson scored a game-high 17 points to lead M-A (10-2 PAL South, 16-6 overall). Jalen Williams added 12 points in the win, while Doug Adams chipped in with 10.
Woodside (3-9, 4-19) was led by Luke Buddie and Nick Nelson, who both scored 11 points.
In other action …
Burlingame (9-2 PAL South, 17-5 overall) set up a showdown for first place by holding off San Mateo (5-7, 11-13), 37-34, three days after dropping a 48-44 decision to the Bearcats. Burlingame — in a tie for second place with M-A, one game behind division leading Carlmont — will take on Scots in a makeup game Tuesday. … In WBAL action, Sacred Heart Prep (13-0 WBAL, 20-3) took one step closer to a undefeated WBAL season with a 73-34 win over Priory. Emmer Nichols led the way with 18 points for the Gators.
Girls’ basketball
Hillsdale 63, Aragon 58
The Knights held off the rival Dons to finish off a perfect PAL South Division campaign.
Hillsdale (12-0 PAL South, 22-1 overall) got a game-high 26 points from Makena Nitao, with Bailey Fong adding 18.
Mabryn Manu scored 16 points to lead Aragon (8-3, 13-10). Jordan Beaumont added 15 for the Dons.
Aragon, in a three-way tie for second in the PAL South standings, takes on Mills in a makeup game Monday.
Burlingame 54, San Mateo 39
The Panthers had little trouble with the Bearcats.
Elana Weisman scored 20 points to lead Burlingame (8-3 PAL South, 17-6 overall), who were without Ava Uhrich. Michelle Moshkovoy added 13 points in the win.
San Mateo (0-12, 3-21) was led by eight points from xxx MacAvoy.
Burlingame takes on Capuchino Monday. Both are currently tied for second place in the PAL South standings.
Capuchino 58, Mills 33
The Mustangs outscored the Vikings 16-3 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
Kiki Afeaki poured in a game-high 24 points to lead Capuchino (8-3 PAL South, 13-10 overall) to their fifth straight win. Hailey Hoff added 19 for the Mustangs.
Mills (4-7, 10-10) got 14 points from Janice Yung.
Both teams have makeup games Monday. Capuchino takes on Burlingame, while Mills faces off against Aragon.
Westmoor 43, Jefferson 34
The Rams took over sole possesion of third place in the PAL North with the win over the Grizzlies.
Jazmynn Sciancalepore-Garcia led Westmoor (7-4 PAL North, 10-10 overall), finishing with 12 points.
Jefferson (6-5, 14-8) was led by Jerzey Gallegos, who finished with seven points.
In other action …
El Camino (9-3 PAL North, 16-8 overall) overwhelmed rival South City (1-9, 6-12), getting 15 points from Kayla Ikuma. … Half Moon Bay (10-0 PAL North, 18-4 overall) got 22 points from Abby Kennedy in a 54-31 win over Terra Nova (4-7, 10-12).
Boys’ soccer
Menlo-Atherton 2, Woodside 0
Jack Goldberg and Kieran Kunihiro each scored to lead the Bears past the Wildcats.
Noah De Haaf and Tiziano Bolanos each had an assist for M-A (5-3-2 PAL Bay, 17 points, 6-6-4 overall).
Woodside finishes the regular season 3-5-2 in Bay play and 9-7-2 overall.
