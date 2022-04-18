SATURDAY
Softball
St. Francis 10, Hillsdale 0
The state-power Lancers cruised past the Knights in a non-league game.
Kristen Conliffe doubled, while Claire Shelton and Hannah Levy each singled for the only hits for Hillsdale (8-5 overall).
St. Francis (17-2) scored 10 runs on 13 hits. Shannon Keighran homered twice and drove in four runs to lead the Lancers. Sydney Stewart also swatted a pair of solo shots. Brooke Deppiesse also got in on the power show with a deep shot of her own.
Baseball
Mills 2, Lowell 1
The Vikings scored once in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the non-league win over the Cardinals.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Carlmont 13, Hillsdale 3
The Scots scored six runs in the top of the sixth and rode that to their sixth straight victory and a sweep of the Knights.
Aidan Kurt hit a home run on his way to a four-RBI day for Carlmont (5-1 PAL Bay, 13-4-1 overall), which kept pace with Burlingame as the two head into a two-game showdown for the Bay Division lead. Carson Vance also went deep for the Scots.
Tripp Garrish added a pair of RBIs for the Scots, while also picking up the win on the mound with four innings of one-hit ball. He allowed a run while striking out eight. He combined with Brad Ayers, Ozzy Ramirez and Tyler Pechetti to allow Hillsdale just two hits.
Andrew Murray had the only RBI for Hillsdale (2-6, 10-7).
Burlingame 2, Capuchino 0
The Panthers remained tied atop of the PAL Bay Division standings with the win under the lights at Washington Park.
Burlingame (5-1 PAL Bay, 11-6) will face co-division leader Carlmont in a pair of games this week.
Panthers' starter Holden Glavin was absolutely stellar, tossing a complete-game, one-hitter — with a Timothy Jang single being the lone hit for the Mustangs.
Capuchino (2-4, 12-7) starter Ryan Choi was just as effective, giving up one earned run on two hits in a complete-game effort of his own.
Burlingame's Charlie Dohemann had the game's only RBI during a two-run fourth.
Sequoia 9, Menlo-Atherton 8
A four-run sixth was enough for the Ravens to withstand a late six-run rally from the Bears as Sequoia pulled out the Bay Division victory.
Sequoia (3-3, 5-9-1 scored two runs in each of the first and second innings and led 5-2 after four.
M-A (2-4, 7-12) matched the Ravens with six runs in the sixth to cut its deficit to 9-6. The Bears scored two more in the seventh.
Max Stallings, a sophomore, went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Sequoia, while Gavin Murphy drove in a pair with a homer. Dillon Goetz also had a strong day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a deep shot and two runs driven in.
Geoge Zaharias led M-A with a three-run home run. Owen Keep drove in two for the Bears.
Summit Shasta 13, Pinewood 7
The Black Bears scored four runs in both the sixth and seventh inning to break open the game in a non-league win over the Panthers.
Summit Shasta (14-1 overall) scored three times in the top of the second for a 3-1 lead and two more in the fourth for a 5-4 advantage before pulling away late.
Freshman Maxwell Espinola went 2 for 5 with four RBIs to lead Summit Shasta. David Velis and Larry Kuang, both seniors, each drove in a pair of runs as well.
Softball
Mills 8, Terra Nova 5
The Vikings scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead on their way to win over the Tigers and move into a virtual tie for second place in the PAL Ocean.
Mills improves to 3-1 while Terra Nova falls to 4-2. Half Moon Bay leads the division with a record of 5-0.
Nicolette Moreno, Aaliyah Stuart and Myrka Castillo Villegas all drove in two runs for Mills. Adyson Kim picked up the win in the circle, striking out eight.
Terra Nova was led by Presley Matteucci, who had two RBIs.
South City 18, Jefferson 3
The Warriors scored 10 runs in the top of the first and cruised to the three-inning, 15-run, mercy-rule win.
Mariah Fontela had a pair of doubles and drove in a game-high five RBIs for South City (3-2, 4-7). Jiana Nabung and Michelle Hara both drove in three runs apiece for the Warriors. Maggie Bergesen and Angelina Rogers both had two RBIs.
Hara earned the win, allowing one run on three hits in three innings.
College baseball
Skyline 11, San Francisco 0
The Trojans pulled into a first-place tie atop the Coast North standings after shutting out the Rams.
Skyline (11-4 Coast North, 25-8 overall), San Mateo and West Valley are all 11-4 in conference play, after Chabot knocked off the Vikings, 11-2.
Skyline scored four in the fourth and four more in the sixth to take control of the game. Jace Jeremiah drove in a game-high for the Trojans, while Michael Sarhatt and Jeremy Chong both drove in two.
Benito Valle-Jhanda earned the win to improve to 4-0, working six innings, allowing just three hits.
San Mateo 2, Cañada 1
The Bulldogs scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to join Skyline and West Valley atop the Coast North Conference standings.
CSM (11-4 Coast North, 20-13-1) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, but Cañada tied it with a run in the top of the fifth.
Kai Hori and Nolan Ackerman each had RBIs for CSM. Nolan Valdez earned the win, allowing one run on two hits as he worked into the fifth. Ryan Baker got the hold and Joey Cirelli the save.
Milo Cava was the hard-luck loser for Cañada (3-12, 7-27). He allowed two runs on five hits as he worked into the eighth.
College softball
San Mateo sweeps pair from Santa Rosa
The Bulldogs won the opener 4-0 before blowing out the Bear Cubs 12-1 in the nightcap.
Kealani Cardona drove in a pair and Chloe Moffitt improved to 17-0 in the circle in the Game 1. In Game 2, Moffitt and Avery Revera each drove in three runs, with Moffitt going deep. Logan Bonetti and Sarah Giles drove in a two each. Cardona got the win, allowing one run six hits in four innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.