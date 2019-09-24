TUESDAY

Girls’ volleyball

Westmoor at El Camino, South City at Capuchino, Jefferson at Half Moon Bay, Terra Nova at Carlmont, 5:15 p.m.; Castilleja at Crystal Springs, King’s Academy at Woodside Priory, 5:30 p.m.; Aragon at Burlingame, Menlo-Atherton at Hillsdale, Woodside at San Mateo, Sequoia at Mills, 6:15 p.m.; Menlo School at Harker School, Notre Dame-Belmont at Mercy-SF, Sacred Heart Prep vs Mercy-Burlingame at Serra, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Mercy-Burlingame at Notre Dame-Belmont, Woodside Priory at Pinewood, Crystal Springs at Menlo School, 3:45 p.m.; Castilleja at Sacred Heart Prep, Menlo-Atherton at Hillsdale, Woodside at Half Moon Bay, Carlmont at Burlingame, San Mateo at Aragon, Terra Nova at Capuchino, Oceana at Mills, Sequoia at South City, El Camino at Westmoor, 4 p.m.

Girls’ water polo

Mills at Capuchino, 4 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Terra Nova, Burlingame at Hillsdale, 5 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at St. Ignatius, 5:30 p.m.; San Mateo at Sequoia, 6 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

Woodside Priory at Terra Nova, Aragon at Hillsdale, 4 p.m.; San Mateo at Sequoia, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys’ water polo

Burlingame at Woodside, Half Moon Bay at Menlo-Atherton, 5 p.m.; Valley Christian at Menlo School, 5:30 p.m.; St. Ignatius at Sacred Heart Prep, Bellarmine at Serra, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ water polo

Menlo School at Valley Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls’ volleyball

South City at Jefferson, Capuchino at Sequoia, Mills at Westmoor, El Camino at Half Moon Bay, Terra Nova at Burlingame, 5:15 p.m.; Hillsdale at Woodside, Aragon at Menlo-Atherton, San Mateo at Carlmont, 6:15 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Mercy-SF, Harker at Notre Dame-Belmont, Notre Dame-SJ at Menlo School, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Notre Dame-Belmont at Woodside Priory, Mercy-Burlingame at Mercy-SF, 3:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Crystal Springs, Burlingame at Half Moon Bay, Hillsdale at Carlmont, San Mateo at Woodside, Aragon at Menlo-Atherton, Sequoia at Mills, South City at Capuchino, Westmoor at Oceana, El Camino at Terra Nova, 4 p.m.

Girls’ water polo

Hillsdale at San Mateo, Capuchino at Sequoia, 4 p.m.; Terra Nova vs Burlingame at Aragon, 5 p.m.; Mills vs Mercy-Burlingame at Serra, 6 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

Terra Nova vs Burlingame at Aragon, 4 p.m.; Capuchino at Sequoia, Hillsdale at San Mateo, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Capuchino at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Folsom, Fremont-Oakland at King’s Academy, Burlingame at Woodside, South City at Carlmont, Jefferson at Oakland Tech, 7 p.m.; Mills at Sequoia, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ volleyball

Mercy-Burlingame at Menlo School, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football

Serra at Riordan, 1 p.m.; El Camino at Lincoln-SF, 2 p.m.; CSM at Fresno, 6 p.m.

Boys’ water polo

Menlo School at De La Salle-Concord, 11 a.m.

