TUESDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Westmoor at El Camino, South City at Capuchino, Jefferson at Half Moon Bay, Terra Nova at Carlmont, 5:15 p.m.; Castilleja at Crystal Springs, King’s Academy at Woodside Priory, 5:30 p.m.; Aragon at Burlingame, Menlo-Atherton at Hillsdale, Woodside at San Mateo, Sequoia at Mills, 6:15 p.m.; Menlo School at Harker School, Notre Dame-Belmont at Mercy-SF, Sacred Heart Prep vs Mercy-Burlingame at Serra, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Mercy-Burlingame at Notre Dame-Belmont, Woodside Priory at Pinewood, Crystal Springs at Menlo School, 3:45 p.m.; Castilleja at Sacred Heart Prep, Menlo-Atherton at Hillsdale, Woodside at Half Moon Bay, Carlmont at Burlingame, San Mateo at Aragon, Terra Nova at Capuchino, Oceana at Mills, Sequoia at South City, El Camino at Westmoor, 4 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Mills at Capuchino, 4 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Terra Nova, Burlingame at Hillsdale, 5 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at St. Ignatius, 5:30 p.m.; San Mateo at Sequoia, 6 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Woodside Priory at Terra Nova, Aragon at Hillsdale, 4 p.m.; San Mateo at Sequoia, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Burlingame at Woodside, Half Moon Bay at Menlo-Atherton, 5 p.m.; Valley Christian at Menlo School, 5:30 p.m.; St. Ignatius at Sacred Heart Prep, Bellarmine at Serra, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Menlo School at Valley Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ volleyball
South City at Jefferson, Capuchino at Sequoia, Mills at Westmoor, El Camino at Half Moon Bay, Terra Nova at Burlingame, 5:15 p.m.; Hillsdale at Woodside, Aragon at Menlo-Atherton, San Mateo at Carlmont, 6:15 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Mercy-SF, Harker at Notre Dame-Belmont, Notre Dame-SJ at Menlo School, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Notre Dame-Belmont at Woodside Priory, Mercy-Burlingame at Mercy-SF, 3:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep at Crystal Springs, Burlingame at Half Moon Bay, Hillsdale at Carlmont, San Mateo at Woodside, Aragon at Menlo-Atherton, Sequoia at Mills, South City at Capuchino, Westmoor at Oceana, El Camino at Terra Nova, 4 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Hillsdale at San Mateo, Capuchino at Sequoia, 4 p.m.; Terra Nova vs Burlingame at Aragon, 5 p.m.; Mills vs Mercy-Burlingame at Serra, 6 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Terra Nova vs Burlingame at Aragon, 4 p.m.; Capuchino at Sequoia, Hillsdale at San Mateo, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Capuchino at Aragon, Menlo-Atherton at Folsom, Fremont-Oakland at King’s Academy, Burlingame at Woodside, South City at Carlmont, Jefferson at Oakland Tech, 7 p.m.; Mills at Sequoia, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Mercy-Burlingame at Menlo School, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football
Serra at Riordan, 1 p.m.; El Camino at Lincoln-SF, 2 p.m.; CSM at Fresno, 6 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School at De La Salle-Concord, 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.