TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Westmoor at Lowell-SF, 5 p.m.; The Nueva School at Woodside Priory, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Capuchino, Marshall-SF at Terra Nova, 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Mercy-Burlingame at Burton-SF, El Camino at The Nueva School, 5 p.m.; Burlingame at Balboa-SF, 5:30 p.m.; Hillsdale at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Santa Clara at Sequoia, 6 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Hillsdale at Notre Dame-Belmont, 3:30 p.m.; San Mateo at Burlingame, Capuchino at Carlmont, 4:30 p.m.; Leland at Woodside, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Stuart Hall at Aragon, 2 p.m.; Oakland Tech at Sequoia, 6:30 p.m.; South City at Burlingame, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Lincoln-SF at Aragon, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Hillsdale at Gunn, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football
CCS championship
Division I
No. 2 Valley Christian (11-1) vs No. 1 Serra (11-1) at Independence High School, 8 p.m.
Division III
No. 2 Terra Nova (8-4) vs No. 1 King’s Academy (9-3) at Westmoor High School, 7 p.m.
College football
Nor Cal championship game
No. 2 Modesto (9-2) at College of San Mateo (11-0), noon
Boys’ basketball
Woodside at Concord, 2:30 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Serra, Oceana at Burlingame, 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Mills at Monta Vista, 1:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-Belmont at Burlingame, 3 p.m.; Carlmont at Cupertino, 4:30 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Half Moon Bay, 5:30 p.m.; Woodside at Del Mar, 6 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Woodside at Milpitas, noon
