TUESDAY

Boys’ basketball

Westmoor at Lowell-SF, 5 p.m.; The Nueva School at Woodside Priory, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Capuchino, Marshall-SF at Terra Nova, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Mercy-Burlingame at Burton-SF, El Camino at The Nueva School, 5 p.m.; Burlingame at Balboa-SF, 5:30 p.m.; Hillsdale at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Santa Clara at Sequoia, 6 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Hillsdale at Notre Dame-Belmont, 3:30 p.m.; San Mateo at Burlingame, Capuchino at Carlmont, 4:30 p.m.; Leland at Woodside, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys’ basketball

Stuart Hall at Aragon, 2 p.m.; Oakland Tech at Sequoia, 6:30 p.m.; South City at Burlingame, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Lincoln-SF at Aragon, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys’ basketball

Hillsdale at Gunn, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football

CCS championship

Division I

No. 2 Valley Christian (11-1) vs No. 1 Serra (11-1) at Independence High School, 8 p.m.

Division III

No. 2 Terra Nova (8-4) vs No. 1 King’s Academy (9-3) at Westmoor High School, 7 p.m.

College football

Nor Cal championship game

No. 2 Modesto (9-2) at College of San Mateo (11-0), noon

Boys’ basketball

Woodside at Concord, 2:30 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Serra, Oceana at Burlingame, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Mills at Monta Vista, 1:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-Belmont at Burlingame, 3 p.m.; Carlmont at Cupertino, 4:30 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Half Moon Bay, 5:30 p.m.; Woodside at Del Mar, 6 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Woodside at Milpitas, noon

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription