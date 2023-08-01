Three of San Mateo County’s best junior golfers — Edan Cui, Willy Walsh and James Lee — had strong showings last week at two elite amateur events.
Cui, a junior at Crystal Springs Uplands School, and Walsh, a recent Serra graduate, were both competing at the United States Golf Association’s 75th US Junior Amateur at Daniel Island Golf Club in Charleston, South Carolina.
Lee, meanwhile, was competing in the 58th Pacific Coast Amateur at Capilano Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Cui, the two-time reigning Daily Journal Boys’ Golfer of the Year, had a stellar showing in South Carolina, advancing to the final eight of match play before being eliminated.
This was Cui’s second year playing the Junior Amateur. He qualified out of stroke play last year before losing in the first round of match play.
“I did not expect I would make the quarterfinals. My goal going into the tournament was to make the cut and get a little bit further (than 2022),” Cui said. “I was playing so solid, overall. I felt really good.”
Cui shot a 2-under 141 in two rounds of stroke play to finish in a tie for 19th and qualify for match play. In the round of 64, he topped Luke Coyle of Kentucky, 4 and 3 — which means Cui had a four-hole lead with just three left to play. In the round of 32, Cui knocked off Mexico’s Gerardo Gomez, 2 and 1.
Cui then needed overtime to get past Thailand’s Pongsapak Laopakdee in the round of 16, beating him in 21 holes. Cui was 1-up after 17 holes, but Laopakdee parred the 18th to tie the match and send it to extra holes.
Cui said he botched that 18th hole, opening the door for Laopakdee. But on the first hole of the playoff, Laopakdee left the door open for Cui when he missed a potential match-winning putt.
“He had a three footer for par. Missed it by two inches,” Cui said. “He didn’t miss any putt inside six feet (all round long). I was shocked.”
Cui won the match on the third playoff hole with a birdie, advancing him to the quarterfinals.
In the final eight, Cui’s ride came to an end, with a heartbreaking 1-down loss to eventual champion Bryan Kim of Maryland. The round went back and forth all day long, with Cui four times taking a 1-up lead, including a birdie at the par-3 15th.
But Kim closed with back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18. His 3 on the par-4 17th tied the match and his 4 on the par-5 18th clinched the victory.
“I didn’t lose it. He won it. He sunk his birdie putt and I barely missed mine (at 18). He came up clutch in the right moment,” Cui said. “Obviously, I was really disappointed. But I had the ability to beat him. To know I was 1-up (late in the round) and knowing I could have beaten him gave me a lot of confidence.”
Cui still has at least one, and maybe two, more tournaments left this summer. He’ll be in Texas for the Jack Burke Junior Invitational beginning next week and he hopes with his quarterfinal finish at the Junior Amateur it will qualify him for the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida next month.
Walsh experiences the highs and lows of golf
Walsh did not advance as far as Cui, but he did perform better during the two rounds of stroke play, carding a 3-under 140, which was good for a tie for 14th. But Walsh’s tournament ended in the first round of match play, as Zeqian Fang of China posted a 4 and 2 victory.
Despite the match-play loss, Walsh likes where his game is right now.
“I felt like I played awesome,” Walsh said. “I left some strokes out there with my putter. … But I feel good where my game was. In match play, it kind of comes down to who can make putts … he did and I didn’t. He made some really big putts in the moment. … I definitely didn’t give it to him. He took it from me.”
It’s a far cry from where Walsh’s mental state was earlier in the month, when he blew up with a disappointing plus-9 finish at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships July 11-13. Already at a low point, Walsh had to quickly turn things around as he had to play the qualifier for the USGA Amateur three days later.
“Honestly, I was a ticking time bomb about how I was thinking that week (of the IMG tournament),” Walsh said. “Every day was a battle with myself and the time bomb went off in the final round.”
That’s when he posted an 8-over 80. His mental state was so fragile Walsh said his parents thought of pulling him from the US Amateur qualifying tournament, just to give him a mental break.
But his Pepperdine coach advised against that and Walsh managed to turn things around.
“I talked to my dad (Serra head football coach Patrick Walsh). He’s my mental coach and we just talked about some things that I had been doing lately,” Walsh said. “I got caught up in the mechanics of the golf swing and I’m more of a loose, athletic golfer. I … realized that I’m a high-level golfer. The more and more I believed that … the better golf I played.”
Walsh, who is due to report to Pepperdine for his freshman season Aug. 14, is hoping to delay that by a few more days. He’s not done with his summer play, as he’ll play in the 123rd USGA US Amateur Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills Golf & Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
Walsh qualified with a 2-under, second-place finish at Bear Creek Golf Club in Murrietta July 17.
“[The US Amateur] is the biggest amateur tournament you can play,” Walsh said. “I haven’t qualified for a USGA event prior to this and to qualify for two in the span of a month is pretty awesome.”
Lee takes a step up in competition
While Cui and Walsh are veterans of high-caliber, highly competitive junior tournaments, Lee, a junior at Nueva School, got his first real taste of the big time at the 58th Pacific Coast Amateur, where his score of 3-under was good for a tie for 26th place.
“I’m pretty happy. That was really my first taste playing against high-level amateurs,” Lee said. “When I first got there, I played with a couple of guys who had played the US Open and I was a little taken aback. It took me a while to realize that they’re golfers who hit the same shots that I do, but they can do it a little more consistently.
“They’re not superhumans. They’re regular people.”
Lee carded 13 birdies against 10 bogeys during the four-round tournament. He was 1-under after a first-round 69, but was even at the halfway point of the tournament after a 1-over 71 during round 2.
“That day, my putting was poor,” Lee said.
Lee rebounded to card rounds of 68 and 69 over the final two days.
“(It was a) great experience,” Lee said. “I tried to learn a lot. Hopefully, I’ll take a lot from that. Just try to improve how I think and [play] my way around the course.”
Lee, too, has some more golf to play before going back to being a full-time high school student. Next week, Aug. 7-10, Lee will play in the Canadian Amateur and the following week will play the Canadian Junior Amateur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.