Mills senior Arianna McPike has been on something of a merry-go-round throughout her high school career.
Transferring to Mills as a junior from neighboring Capuchino, McPike set her sights on someday competing for a Central Coast Section championship. She earned that chance Saturday by winning the 137-pound bracket at the girls’ wrestling Central Coast Section Northern Regionals at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale.
McPike is one of four county wrestlers to win a North Regionals championship, and with it, advances to the CCS Masters tournament this coming Saturday in Watsonville.
“That was definitely a goal because I’ve been to CCS three years … and I had tried harder and harder to progress and get better,” McPike said. “I do plan on getting first place at CCS this year. It’s been a very big goal.”
The goal, however, almost got derailed at the start of the season. Days prior to the start of the wrestling preseason practice schedule, McPike was informed Mills’ wrestling coach wasn’t returning. As a result, the season was in jeopardy, until Mills athletic director Tim Keller used some savvy AD moves to declare himself the head coach of the wrestling team.
Without a coach, Mills would not have been eligible to compete in any organized events.
“That was definitely a concern,” McPike said. “I was very worried because the CIF rules say if we do not have a coach, we are not allowed to wrestle. So, I was very worried about that … so I was very glad our athletic director had stepped in and then Capuchino volunteered to train us. I was very grateful for that.”
The debacle ultimately led McPike back to Capuchino, where eight Mills wrestlers began participating in joint practices with the Mustangs.
“So, it’s kind of a homecoming for her, which makes the whole thing a lot easier for her,” Capuchino head coach Steve Matteucci said. “The only bump is she has to commute to practice every day.”
By the end of the regular season, four Mills wrestlers stuck with the commute to have a chance to participate in the Peninsula Atheltic League tournament. McPike was the only girls’ wrestler to survive the first two rounds of the postseason — PALs and the CCS North Division qualifier.
McPike went 4-0 Saturday, including a second-period pin of Mitty junior Kate Campisi. It was a tricky finish as McPike won the coin toss at the start of the second period but deferred to take the bottom position.
“From my eyes, the biggest point of the day for her … was when we chose bottom in the last match,” Matteucci said. “No one likes being down there because you’ve really got to work hard. … But her explosiveness from bottom, the first thing I told her off the mat was: ‘That’s what we need. We’re ready to go.’”
Two M-A girls claim championships
While there was no awards ceremony, and no medals given, the CCS Northern Regionals’ top placers are officially considered champions just the same. The event is considered a qualifier for the CCS Masters tournament, with the top eight placers in each weight class earning bids.
M-A earned two championship in the girls’ tournament.
Kiely Tabaldo continued her postseason march, recording a 4-0 records in 111s. Her championship matchup with Terra Nova’s Sophia Darer was a rematch of the PAL finals and finished the same way — with Kiely Tabaldo winning via first-round fall.
Tabaldo’s semifinal match was the only one that lasted past the first period. The senior earned a second-period pin of Wilcox’s Nadia Danesh.
M-A junior Alia Vunipola also earned a championship in 189s, taking down Monta Vista’s Gillie Ross with a pin in the second period.
“It was just good for her to get a different feel, a different vibe, and she was able to show she was capable of more than one throw,” M-A head coach Wendy Tabaldo said. “We were happy to see her just go out there and be confident.”
Wendy Tabaldo took over as M-A’s head coach this year, but defers to her son, Royal Tabaldo — also Kiely’s brother — on all things technical. Royal Tabaldo joined the the coaching staff at his alma mater this season as an assistant coach.
“He just really gets down in there with them and shows them the technical ability they need to learn,” Wendy Tabaldo said. “But right now, it’s just the basics. But they know how to go out there and take a fight.”
Also earning a championship Saturday was Burlingame’s Lauren Aguilar at 126s.
Other qualifiers for the girls’ CCS Masters tournament are:
Eden Fisher of Menlo-Atherton, second, 101s; Aaliyah Bernstine of South City, seventh, 101s; Ana Chung of Menlo-Atherton, sixth, 106s; Sophia Darer of Terra Nova, second, 111s; Chloe Mancesterh of Half Moon Bay, fifth, 111s; Maya Morrow of Terra Nova, second, 116s; Arianna Gerola of Woodside, sixth, 116s;
Jayden Kollmann of Carlmont, third, 121s; Saniya Joshi of Menlo-Atherton, fourth, 121s; Saira Couarrubias of Half Moon Bay, seventh, 121s; Ava Mendoza of Terra Nova, sixth, 126s; Dayna Ruiz of South City, second, 131s; Leila Haktmi of Oceana, fifth, 131s; Melina Lieu-Chin of El Camino, sixth, 131s; Alexa Reyna-Amezcua of Hillsdale, seventh, 131s; Hailey Ronquillo of Half Moon Bay, eighth, 131s; Grace Schumacher of Carlmont, sixth, 137s; Mariah Gonzalez of Capuchino, seventh, 137s; Adamary Lopez of San Mateo, eighth, 137s; Shannon Cleary of Oceana, fifth, 143s;
Amelia Montoya of Terra Nova, fourth, 150s; Jaemison Cutler of Hillsdale, eighth, 150s; Megan Sarabia of Half Moon Bay, sixth, 160s; Ariana Genato of Terra Nova, seventh, 160s; Annabelle Williams of Burlingame, eighth, 170s; Erika Jiang of Burlingame, third, 189s; Caleste Ayala of Woodside, fifth, 189s; Nyla Garrick of Aragon, sixth, 189s; Lveni Georgievski of Aragon, sixth, 235s; and Zuleyka Granados Ayala of San Mateo, seventh, 235s.
Qualifiers for the boys’ CCS Masters tournament are:
Luciano Cano of Serra, seventh, 106s; Vladimir Eremeev of San Mateo, sixth, 113s; Ramiro Hernandez of Menlo-Atherton, third, 120s; Rocco Forte of Serra, fourth, 120s; Timothy Tulloch of San Mateo, sixth, 120s; Ariunbold Purev-Chang of Burlingame, sixth, 126s; Gabriel Ober of Half Moon Bay, seventh, 132s;
Jalen Arceo of Oceana, fourth, 138s; Beau Bucini of Terra Nova, fourth, 145s; Luke Peasley of Carlmont, second, 152s; Isaia Tuimavave of Sequoia, third, 152s; Audie Lennemann of Serra, fourth, 152s; Franco Zilla of Half Moon Bay, seventh, 152s; Marcos Bautista of Half Moon Bay, third, 160s; Michael Cordero of El Camino, eighth, 160s; Francois Ricard of Serra, third, 182s; Nabil Balach of Burlingame, sixth, 182s;
Nicolas Mandujno of Half Moon Bay, second, 195s; James Brendza of Carlmont, fifth, 195s; Joseph Wynn-Wilson of Terra Nova, third, 220s; Paula Tuulakitau of Menlo-Atherton, fourth, 220s; Preston Dixon of Serra, fifth, 220s; Daniel Soult of Half Moon Bay, seventh, 220s; Andrew Vaccarella of Sequoia, fifth, 285s; Trevor Wilson of Serra, eighth, 285s.
