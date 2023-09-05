SATURDAY
SHP 42, SHC 23
Senior running back Anthony Noto rushed for two touchdowns as the Gators (1-1) got in the win column, facing their second of three straight West Catholic Athletic League opponents to start the year.
Noto broke a 55-yard scoring run to give the Gators a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. After Ravi Savali scored on a 1-yard run, Noto gave SHP a 21-7 lead with a 2-yard scoring. Senior quarterback Jack Scully then connected with Charlie Stuart for a 30-yard TD pass. Connor Lis added a 15-yard scoring run before Stuart broke a 70-yard scoring run for SHP.
Freshman Jayden Crane rushed for two touchdowns for SHC (0-2).
FRIDAY
Menlo-Atherton 20, Elk Grove 14
Junior linebacker Devin Hyde had a fumble recovery and two strips as M-A (1-1) battled back for a gutsy road win at Elk Grove (1-2).
With Elk Grove leading 15-14 in the third quarter, Hyde’s third-quarter strip with senior safety James Gray recovering set up M-A to take the lead. Junior quarterback Xander Eschelman delivered the go-ahead touchdown throw to senior Aaron Becker from 12 yards out to give the Bears the lead. M-A trailed 8-0 in the first quarter but a fumble recovery by Hyde in Elk Grove helped the Bears regain their footing.
M-A outgained Elk Grove 348-185.
Eschelman finished with 285 total yards, going 22-of-31 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns, while added 10 carries for a game-high 69 yards. Gray added his first career interception to go with his fumble recovery.
Menlo 21, Carlmont 7
Senior quarterback Mikey McGrath led the Knights back from a first-half deficit, tallying all three Menlo (2-0) touchdowns. McGrath totaled 138 yards — 7-for-10 passing for 85 yards and once TD throw to Nicholas Scacco, and seven rushes for 53 yards and two TDs.
Carlmont (0-2) took the lead in the second quarter with a dramatic flip of the field. With Menlo on the verge of scoring on a fourth-and-goal look from the 1, Carlmont senior Dylan Del Bono and junior Akshay Prasad teamed for a goal-line stop to force a turnover on downs. The Scots then went the distance of the field in one stunning play, as Carlo Campobello connected with Daniel Mattioli for a 99-yard touchdown pass to stake the Scots to a 7-0 lead. Mattioli finished with four catches for 131 yards, while Carlmont linebacker Sean Chopoff tallied a sack and a fumble recovery on defense and senior Kiryl Rapinski had an interception.
Menlo senior Willisione Johnson finished with a game-high 74 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Woodside 39, Overfelt 30
Usher the Rusher turned in the biggest game of his career as the Wildcats (2-0) went large in the first half to win at Overfelt-San Jose (1-1). Junior running back Evan Usher carried 26 times for a career-high 271 yards, while adding three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Kyle Cortes also connected with Daniel Lucio for a 1-yard touchdown pass, and senior Geraldo Ibarra added a TD run. Usher squared off with Overfelt running back John Stowers, who carried 22 times for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Usher refused to be outdone, though, topping his previous career high of 261 rushing yards last season against Saratoga.
Hillsdale 49, El Camino 7
Senior quarterback Erick Waugh was a perfect 9-of-9 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns as Hillsdale (2-0) throttled past El Camino (0-2) to start the year with two straight wins for the first time since 2019. Waugh connected with junior receivers Kingston Hua and Jack Haywood for a touchdown apiece, while senior Elliott Regan rushed for two scores. Junior running back Bennett Young paced the Knights with nine carries for 61 yards and a TD run.
Soquel 37, Burlingame 0
The Panthers (0-2) suffered their first non-league shutout in regular-season play since at least 2004, as Soquel (1-1) scored 34 first-quarter points in its first win of the year. Burlingame turned the ball over five times, including four interceptions. Soquel sophomore quarterback Sam Whelan threw for three touchdowns, including two to senior Jordan McCord. Whelan added a 63-yard scoring run for another, while the Knights spread it around to rush for 185 yards as a team. Burlingame was sacked twice, and
Patterson 42, Sequoia 0
Patterson (3-0) won its third straight to start the year, and its 11th straight in regular-season play dating back to last year, in shutting out the Ravens (1-1). Tigers running back Jeremiah Lugo matched his career high with four rushing touchdowns, totaling 118 yards on 14 carries. Patterson rushed for 258 yards as a team, while sophomore quarterback Max Medina completed 13 of 20 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.
In other action …
Jefferson (0-2) dropped its second straight 49-0 to an unbeaten North Salinas (2-0) team that went 0-10 in 2022.
Mills (0-1) dropped its season opener 22-0 on the road at Kennedy-Richmond (1-1).
In Thursday night action, Capuchino (2-0) won a 21-0 shutout at South City (1-1), and San Mateo (2-0) rolled 34-8 past Half Moon Bay (0-2).
