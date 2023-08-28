BAY DIVISION
Riordan 36, Sacred Heart Prep 17
The Crusaders jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter, led 33-3 at halftime and never looked back.
SHP managed a Nathan Fox 36-yard field goal in the first quarter, while Ravu Savali had a 77-yard score and Greg Gamitian a 4-yard scoring rush in the third quarter to round out the scoring for the Gators.
Bellarmine 17, Menlo-Atherton 14
The Bears’ defense was on point, but the offense struggled in a loss to the Bells.
Bellarmine was not great offensively, either, leading just 3-0 at halftime. M-A didn’t get on the scoreboard until the fourth, scoring both its touchdowns in the final 12 minutes.
M-A quarterback Xander Eschelman completed 22-of-33 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown.
Alek Marshall was his main target as the senior caught eight passes for 95 yards and a score.
Devin Hyde was a beast from his linebacker spot for the Bears, finishing with 12 tackles and a sack.
Valley Christian 16, Wilcox 15
Tyson Bonilla rushed for 123 yards and a score on 16 carries, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Chargers past the Warriors. Bonilla also added 56 passing yards and another score.
Other scores
Mountain View beat King’s Academy in a shootout, 48-34.
DEANZA DIVISION
Hillsdale 24, Livermore 20
Senior quarterback Eric Waugh threw for 226 and a pair of touchdowns to help lead the Knights past the Cowboys in the East Bay Friday night.
Running back Elliott Regan had a big game rushing and receiving, accounting for 148 yards of offense. He rushed for a team-high 106 yards and a touchdown, and added four catches for 42 yards and another score.
Jorge Hernandez and Kyle King had four catches each and combined for 130 yards, with Hernandez catching a scoring pass.
Palo Alto 28, Fremont 10
Quarterback Declan Packer tossed three touchdowns to help lead the Vikings past the Firebirds.
Packer completed 10-of-17 passes for 146 yards. Jason Auzenne caught two of those scoring passes as he hauled in four balls for 63 yards. Jeremiah Fung had the other touchdown catch for Palo Alto.
Fremont managed just 162 yards of offense, with quarterback Henry Buenrostro rushing for 52 yards and the Firebirds’ only touchdown.
Other scores
Half Moon Bay struggled against Leland, managing just a third-quarter touchdown in a 40-7 loss.
With all the scoring in the first half, Menlo School eked out a 15-14 win over American Canyon.
OCEAN DIVISION
Terra Nova 52, Santa Clara 42
Mateo Corona accounted for 34 of the Tigers’ 52 points as they opened the season with a back-and-forth, non-league win over the Bruins.
Corona, a senior running back, scored four touchdowns on runs of 12, 30, 50 and 39 yards, kicked a 32-yard field goal and converted seven extra points. Zachary Perez added a pair of scores on the ground on runs off 33 and 8 yards. Quarterback Rayn Cory hooked up with Jaden Wilkens on an 8-yard scoring strike.
Santa Clara was led by Matthew Nguyen, who scored on runs of 35 and 11 yards, while Jeremiah Karongo hauled in a 10-yard scoring pass from quarterback Matthew Conklin and returned a kick 85 yards for another score.
Conklin tossed a pair of touchdown passes for Santa Clara.
Aragon 41, Homestead 13
Every year Aragon head coach Steve Sell says he feels good about his team’s passing game.
This year, he might be right.Senior quarterback Sean Hickey had one of the best throwing days for Aragon in years, completing 10-of-17 passes for 263 and four touchdowns as the Dons routed the Mustangs.
He was aided by a 99-yard score to Jalen Scroggins.
Homestead quarterback Carson Chang and receiver Wyatt Hook provided both scores, with the pair hooking up twice. Chang threw for 133 yards, while Hook had five catches for 52 yards.
Other scores
Sequoia enjoyed its trip to Maui, where the Ravens beat Kealakehe, 34-0.
Milpitas scored in every quarter as the Trojans beat Dougherty Valley-San Ramon, 31-14.
EL CAMINO DIVISION
Woodside 55, Jefferson 13
The Wildcats scored 21 points in the first quarter, led 35-13 at haltime and put the game away with a 20-point third quarter to bury the Grizzlies.
Woodside running back Evan Usher picked up where he left off last year, rushing for 190 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries.
Mason Furtado led the defense, finishing with nine tackles, while Paco Arteaga picked up a sack.
Castro Valley 26, Carlmont 23
The Scots led 20-6 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Trojans outscored Carlmont 20-3 in the fourth to pull out the win.
Carlmont quarterback Carlo Campobello threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns, completing 9-of-20 attempts.
Daniel Mattioli and Ryan Kwan each caught a touchdown pass, while sean Chopoff intercepted a pass and Brian Sagon recovered a fumble for the Scots.
LAKE DIVISION
South City 40, San Lorenzo Valley 18
The Warriors scored 28 points in the first half as they cruised past the Cougars in the season opener.
Junior running back/defensive back Elijah Fields made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. He had rushing touchdowns of 62 and 35 yards, and returned a pair of interceptions for two more scores of 40 and 50 yards.
Darren Miller added a pair of scores for South City as well — he returned a kickoff 80 yards and added a 30-yard punt return score.
Marcus Mercurio rounded out the scoring for the Warriors with a 47-yard burst.
Other scores
Saratoga managed just one score in a 28-6 loss to Prospect.
Branham scored 44 first-half points to crush Cupertino, 48-7.
Monta Vista got by Hill, 28-18.
Lynbrook held a 13-6 lead, but could not hold on, eventually dropping a 26-13 decision to Yerba Buena.
Gunn beat up James Lick, 49-6, in a game Thursday.
