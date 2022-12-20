As Lionel Messi raised the World Cup trophy Sunday night in Qatar, following Argentina’s thrilling penalty shootout win over France, he must has been channeling Steph Curry after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA championship:
“What are they going to say now?”
Messi has almost universally been anointed the best player of his generation and has been in the discussion for the greatest of all time. But the one thing missing from his resume was a World Cup championship.
It’s taken a while for the diminutive attacking midfielder to be embraced. For much of his career, he labored in the shadows of a ghost — the late Diego Maradona, the brash midfielder who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup and is on the short list of GOAT. Despite the fact Messi has eclipsed Maradona in almost every category: games played, goals scored, club championships won and Champions League titles.
Messi has bettered Maradona in every category except one, and he has now filled that hole.
But it has been quite a journey to get to the point where Messi has become the face of Argentina soccer because for many years, many Argentines never truly felt Messi was one of them. Unlike many of soccer’s greats, he did not start his professional career domestically, leaving Argentina at the age of 13 to join the Barcelona academy — mainly because Barcelona was willing to foot the bill of human growth hormone therapy Messi needed as an underdeveloped child. Many in Argentina believed he was more Spanish than Argentine, considering he spent most of his formative years in Europe.
Perhaps it was a defense mechanism for Argentina fans as one of the most well-known national teams in the world struggled to win trophies with one of the best players in the world. The questions surrounding Messi were ramped up after Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final.
That perception began to change after Messi helped lead Argentina to the South American Copa America title in 2021, the national team’s first major title in 28 years.
That, of course, ramped up the pressure for the 2022 World Cup and Argentina got off to a less than good start, getting stunned by Saudi Arabia 2-1in its first game of the group stage.
But “La Albiceleste” shook off that loss and went on to win their next six matches, culminating with the World Cup trophy Sunday.
Now that Messi has his World Cup, the conversation will now turn to whether or not he is the GOAT, which includes Brazil’s Pele and Maradona. With a World Cup trophy, Messi can now, legitimately, be part of the conversation.
***
It has already been universally accepted that Sunday’s World Cup final was the greatest final of all time.
But was it really?
For the first 80 or so minutes, the game was an Argentina coronation. France almost seemed uninterested as Argentina dominated. Trailing 2-0 at halftime and midway through the second half, France was showing no signs of life.
But all it took was a penalty called against Argentina to really up the intensity. Kylian Mbappe, who almost certainly will be in the conversation of greatest of all time by the end of his career, converted the spot kick and suddenly a jolt of adrenaline was injected into the game. When Mbappe hammered home a one-timer about 90 seconds later, it changed the entire complexion of the game. Not because it tied the score, but because now both teams were involved.
Both teams scored in overtime, with Messi and Mbappe both finding the back of the net. There were a number of scoring opportunities in the final moments, as both teams surged up and down the field. If not for a huge kick save from Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez, France would be celebrating back-to-back World Cup titles.
And whatever you may think of penalty kicks deciding a World Cup, there is arguably no bigger pressure situation in sports than a spot kick from 12 yards away with, literally, the world watching.
Hardly a gimmee.
In the end, considering the contributions of Messi and Mbappe, the back-and-forth action of the final 40 minutes of the game and the intense pressure of penalty kicks determining the outcome of the World Cup, it was the greatest final ever.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.