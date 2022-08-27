SAN FRANCISCO — It took a city kid to finally make some noise for the Jefferson Grizzlies in the City.
The Grizzlies had a tough go on it in Friday’s non-league football opener, falling 43-14 on a windy and overcast day at Lincoln-SF. Lincoln senior running back Ricky Underwood was the show, galloping for 107 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in the first half before departing with an injury.
But with Jefferson scuffling for yards, and looking for an offensive rhythm of any kind, a late injury to quarterback Tyler Taylor allowed the Grizzlies’ newest player, Will Narvaez, to emerge with an impressive series of seven snaps out of the wildcat formation.
“He’s an incredible athlete,” Jefferson head coach Sergio Portela said of Narvaez, who played most of the game at wide receiver and defensive end. “I’ve seen some videos of him, and I’ve heard he plays soccer, he plays basketball, baseball, swims, everything. So, he’s just a good athlete.”
Narvaez — a junior transfer from Archbishop Riordan — rattled off four carries for 42 yards, moving the ball to the Lincoln 20 before Taylor reentered for a quick 12-yard pass completion and an 8-yard offensive scoop and score off a fumbled snap for the day’s final points.
“[Narvaez] was very late to come to us,” Portela said. “We did not see him all spring, did not see him all summer, and he just showed up the first day of school. …. He’s picking [the playbook] up. He’s got enough of a package right now that we can and try to utilize him. But like with any kid that’s only been with the program a few weeks, he’s still learning.”
The Jefferson offense has some learning to do as well. Taylor was one of just three senior starters Friday, and it showed early and often. Jeff netted just eight yards of offense in the first half as Lincoln took a 36-0 lead into halftime. The entire second half was played to a running clock.
“We know Lincoln traditionally has been a power in the City league,” Portela said. “We know them really well, and we know they’re a downhill running and physical attack. They’re run first, run second and run third. They try to just beat you down and they wore us down today. They did a great job. Kudos to them.”
The Lincoln offense opened fast, using six plays to run it to the end zone. Underwood was the workhorse with rushes of 5, 4, 3, 2 and 11 yards before scoring untouched on a 4-yard sweep around the left side to stake the Mustangs to a 7-0 lead.
Lincoln turned Jefferson’s first possession of the season into Mustangs points, pushing the Grizzlies backward with two consecutive fumbles. The second fumble was a bad long snap over the quarterback’s head and out of the end zone for a safety.
“Jitters, butterflies,” Portela said of the bad snap. “We had a little bit of a competition at center, but our No. 1 was out today. So, that’s the other component today.”
The Mustangs then gained favorable field position on the ensuing kickoff, starting at the Grizzlies’ 26. After a 23-yard pass reception, wide receiver Michael Simmons took a play-action end around off the left side for a 3-yard score, giving Lincoln a 16-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The Mustangs took the ball back on the next play from scrimmage when Diego Christerna picked off a Sean Ferreira pass deep in Grizzlies territory. On the next play, Underwood continued his banner first quarter, bulling 12 yards for touchdown to up the lead to 23-0.
After Jefferson moved backward on a three-and-out, Lincoln took over near midfield on kept on the march. After a 27-yard reception by Underwood, the dynamic senior logged his third score of the half with a 7-yard touchdown run, putting Lincoln up 29-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Lincoln added a touchdown with less than a minute to go in the first half, moving 40 yards on seven plays, despite Underwood departing after the first play of the drive. Jamelle Newman went on to punch it into the end zone on a 4-yard carry with 44 second remaining in the half.
“Everybody wants to do the spread, everybody wants to do the shotgun snap — look what happened today ,” Lincoln head coach Phil Ferrigno said. “We get the ball down there, we’re cooking with gas. Maybe I’m old school … but we run the ball and we play great defense, and we control the clock.”
Jeff put its first points on the board midway through the third quarter. Set up by a 47-yard run by Taylor, the senior quarterback exacted a 13-yard pass to Daemian Killian to the 1-yard line before punching it in on a QB sneak.
Taylor finished the day with 115 total yards, completing 6 of 12 passed for 67 yards and a touchdown, and rushing 12 times for 48 yards and a score. He only came out of the game for Narvaez’s late showing needing to be spelled to recover from getting shaken up.
“Tyler’s been working his butt off all summer,” Portela said. “He’s rightfully earned it. But things happen, he got a little banged up, and we weren’t going to force him. We’ve got a long season in front of us, Tyler needs to stay healthy.”
Maddox returns to Jeff
Portela added a familiar face to his coaching staff this season in assistant coach Will Maddox, who served as the Grizzlies’ head coach from 2015-18.
Maddox left Jefferson after relocating to Florida but returned to the Bay Area over the summer. He is currently teaching at Terra Nova.
“It’s huge,” Portela said. “When you have somebody with that kind of experience around, you don’t pass an opportunity up like that. … It was a no-brainer.”
